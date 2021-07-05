Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : HSE Management Systems of Senimdi Kurylys were awarded an “A” grade

07/05/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Since 1993, ENKA and Bechtel have been undertaking an extensive range of projects in Tengiz Oil Field of Kazakhstan without compromising on quality and safety.

As an example of these efforts, we are pleased to announce that HSE Management Systems of Senimdi Kurylys, a joint venture between ENKA and Bechtel, were awarded an 'A' grade as a result of the CHESM audit conducted by the employer Tengizchevroil (TCO). We congratulate the project team, which has maintained this success for 2 years in a row, and wish them continued success.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 781 M - -
Net income 2021 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 5 802 M 5 795 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,06 $
Average target price 1,06 $
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.25.10%5 612
VINCI12.56%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.84%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.41%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.61%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.95%18 939