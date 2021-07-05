Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : HSE Management Systems of Senimdi Kurylys were awarded an “A” grade

Since 1993, ENKA and Bechtel have been undertaking an extensive range of projects in Tengiz Oil Field of Kazakhstan without compromising on quality and safety.

As an example of these efforts, we are pleased to announce that HSE Management Systems of Senimdi Kurylys, a joint venture between ENKA and Bechtel, were awarded an 'A' grade as a result of the CHESM audit conducted by the employer Tengizchevroil (TCO). We congratulate the project team, which has maintained this success for 2 years in a row, and wish them continued success.