Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : High-Technology Multifunctional Medical Complex (HMMC) Project Progress

Construction and installation works in the Phase-2 of the High-Technology Multifunctional Medical Complex (HMMC) Project of ENKA in St. Petersburg in Russia are in full swing.

As of April 16th 2021, the project was 45% complete with over 1,000 employees working on the project.

Since November 2020, more than 30,000 m3 of concrete had been poured and 4,750 tons of rebar had been installed in the multifunctional medical center, oncology center and underground car park, while navigating the challenges of Covid-19. During the current phase of the project, 786,000 person-hours had been worked without Lost Time Incident (LTI).

The purpose of the project is the creation of a new generation medical center based on the closed cycle principle, where the treatment of cancer patients will be combined with general medical care and rehabilitation.