    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : High-Technology Multifunctional Medical Complex (HMMC) Project Progress

04/17/2021 | 08:31am EDT
Construction and installation works in the Phase-2 of the High-Technology Multifunctional Medical Complex (HMMC) Project of ENKA in St. Petersburg in Russia are in full swing.

As of April 16th 2021, the project was 45% complete with over 1,000 employees working on the project.

Since November 2020, more than 30,000 m3 of concrete had been poured and 4,750 tons of rebar had been installed in the multifunctional medical center, oncology center and underground car park, while navigating the challenges of Covid-19. During the current phase of the project, 786,000 person-hours had been worked without Lost Time Incident (LTI).

The purpose of the project is the creation of a new generation medical center based on the closed cycle principle, where the treatment of cancer patients will be combined with general medical care and rehabilitation.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2021 12:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 954 M - -
Net income 2021 409 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 5 491 M 5 482 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,05 $
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.9.91%5 482
VINCI11.42%61 360
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.03%33 594
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.60%25 627
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.55%22 907
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.37%19 552
