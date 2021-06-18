Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Nassau Cruise Port Project Progress

ENKA has signed a new contract for the upland works package of the Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas as EPC Contractor.

The upland works package mainly includes the construction of a new terminal building, museum, restaurants, amphitheater and multi-functional structures in the total gross area 10,107 m2. The upland construction activities will begin in parallel with the ongoing marine works package, which is completed with a progress of 58% as of the first week of June 2021.

In the wake of hand-over all the packages at the end of 2022, the project, one of the outstanding projects in the Caribbean Region in recent years, will contribute to economical and social development of Nassau, the Bahamas. ENKA team in the project is proud to have reached this stage of the project in spite of the coronavirus epidemic all over the world and regional difficulties in terms of logistics and hurricane threads.