    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Nassau Cruise Port Project Progress

06/18/2021 | 11:47am EDT
ENKA has signed a new contract for the upland works package of the Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas as EPC Contractor.

The upland works package mainly includes the construction of a new terminal building, museum, restaurants, amphitheater and multi-functional structures in the total gross area 10,107 m2. The upland construction activities will begin in parallel with the ongoing marine works package, which is completed with a progress of 58% as of the first week of June 2021.

In the wake of hand-over all the packages at the end of 2022, the project, one of the outstanding projects in the Caribbean Region in recent years, will contribute to economical and social development of Nassau, the Bahamas. ENKA team in the project is proud to have reached this stage of the project in spite of the coronavirus epidemic all over the world and regional difficulties in terms of logistics and hurricane threads.

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 15:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 776 M - -
Net income 2021 516 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 5 491 M 5 489 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 28,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,05 $
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.18.86%5 489
VINCI18.29%65 630
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 433
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.61%28 169
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.65%22 370
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.38%18 768