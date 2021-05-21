Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas

The Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas, the marine work of which being undertaken by ENKA, is taking shape and is on track for a summer 2022 completion.

The project entails extensive marine work and expansion of the piers, which will allow the port to accommodate larger ships.

The Nassau Cruise Port will be able to berth as many as three Oasis class ships at once, as well as other vessels. When completed, it will be able to accommodate up to 33,990 cruise passengers daily, up from 22,620.

The Bahamas is going to be so much further ahead than its neighbors throughout the Caribbean - from an infrastructure and tourism capacity perspective.

The new world-class port, a key component of the long-promised revitalization of a rundown City of Nassau, will include a new terminal, a waterfront park, a harbor village, a new inner harbor, amphitheater, Junkanoo Museum, shops, restaurants and an impact theater. New passenger transfer and parking and waiting areas to ensure the smooth and efficient operations by existing licensed taxi and tour operators are also part of the redevelopment. The port will also have dedicated marine areas for large and super yachts, as well as smaller vessels. In addition, space has been allocated to facilitate water taxis.

ENKA has expedited some of the pier works in order to allow to get home port ships in and to safely disembark passengers and to embark them, as well as handle all of the provisioning that's going to be coming out of Nassau from the local wholesalers.