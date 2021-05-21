Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas

05/21/2021 | 02:21am EDT
The Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas, the marine work of which being undertaken by ENKA, is taking shape and is on track for a summer 2022 completion.

The project entails extensive marine work and expansion of the piers, which will allow the port to accommodate larger ships.

The Nassau Cruise Port will be able to berth as many as three Oasis class ships at once, as well as other vessels. When completed, it will be able to accommodate up to 33,990 cruise passengers daily, up from 22,620.

The Bahamas is going to be so much further ahead than its neighbors throughout the Caribbean - from an infrastructure and tourism capacity perspective.

The new world-class port, a key component of the long-promised revitalization of a rundown City of Nassau, will include a new terminal, a waterfront park, a harbor village, a new inner harbor, amphitheater, Junkanoo Museum, shops, restaurants and an impact theater. New passenger transfer and parking and waiting areas to ensure the smooth and efficient operations by existing licensed taxi and tour operators are also part of the redevelopment. The port will also have dedicated marine areas for large and super yachts, as well as smaller vessels. In addition, space has been allocated to facilitate water taxis.

ENKA has expedited some of the pier works in order to allow to get home port ships in and to safely disembark passengers and to embark them, as well as handle all of the provisioning that's going to be coming out of Nassau from the local wholesalers.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 785 M - -
Net income 2021 516 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 5 800 M 5 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,06 $
Last Close Price 1,06 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.20.62%5 797
VINCI14.11%64 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 283
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.48%27 105
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.28%21 469
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 345