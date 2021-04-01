Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić visited the Morava Motorway Project

On March 29, 2021, the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the Morava Motorway Project. Other high-level government officials accompanied the president, including the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of Serbia, Tomislav Momirović, the Director of 'Koridori Srbije', Aleksandar Antić, and the Director of the Public Company 'Putevi Srbije', Zoran Drobnjak. The Commercial Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy to Serbia Gülçinay Mumcu, the U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, Anthony Godfrey, and the UK Ambassador, Sian MacLeod were also at the event.

The president and delegation were also greeted by Mehmet Tara, the President and Chairman of the Executive Committee of ENKA, and Justin Siberell, Bechtel's President for the Middle East and Europe for the Government Affairs, and the current works and the construction progress on the project were presented to the delegates by the BEJV project manager, Vicknayson Thevendran and the BEJV deputy project manager, Özger İnal.

The president spoke very fondly about the project and its importance for the region and the country as a whole. He also mentioned that when the highway is completed, it will be possible to travel from Čačak to Niš in an hour and a half, and announced that he would speak to representatives of the Bechtel-ENKA about their interest to get involved with another road construction project to rehabilitate and widen the road from Raška to Novi Pazar.