Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Samawa CCPP was awarded with the “Distinction” prize by BSC

We are pleased to announce that Samawa Combined Cycle Power Plant Project, which ENKA is executing in consortium with GE in Iraq, has been awarded with the 'Distinction' prize by British Safety Council in 'International Safety Awards 2021'; which clearly demonstrates our commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce. We would like to thank all team members who contributed to achieve this award.