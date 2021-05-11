Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Sunum
Introduction
EXPERIENCE
64 Years of construction experience worldwide
RELIABILITY
543 projects in 46 countries have been completed or under construction with historical value of USD 51 Billion
EVALUATION
Traded publicly on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) with a market cap of
USD 5,4 Billion (@ 31.03.2021)
SYNERGY
Group of companies composed of more than 50 subsidiaries operating in 7 major geographical areas:
CIS, Asia, Middle East, Europe, America,
Africa & Turkey
Address:
Balmumcu Mah., Zincirlikuyu Yolu No: 10
Phone : +90 (212) 376 10 00 (pbx) Fax : +90 (212) 272 88 69
Besiktas, Istanbul, Turkey 34349
Web: www.enka.com E-mail: corporate.finance@enka.com
DIVERSIFICATION
With a solid background of 63 years ENKA operates in 4 main segments:
Engineering & Construction
Energy
Real Estate
Trade
2
of 46
Milestones [1957-1976]
Founded
Focused on
as a limited liability
design, engineering and
partnership as Şarık Tara &
construction activities of
Sadi Gülçelik Enka Limited
industrial plants, buildings
Şirketi
and infrastructure
The Partnership
was transformed into a joint stock company as
ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş.
Contract Benghazi Cement Factory and then 4 more cement factory projects in Libya
First International
150 MW Tunçbilek Thermal Power Plant in Turkey
Diversification of activities and specialized subsidiary companies
First Power Plant





Milestones [1977-1996]
Foundation
First Natural Gas
ENKA Sports, education and
combined cycle power
culture foundation and Sadi
plant in Turkey 600 MW
Gülçelik sports center
Trakya CCCP
establishments
Outstanding
achievements with fast- track projects in Libya, Russia and Former Soviet Union Countries as well as in Turkey as a general contractor
Establishment of
Primary oil services
development companies in
contracts in Kazakhstan oil
Moscow, Russia
fields





Milestones [1997-2020]
Retail Business
Power Generation
Development of shopping
Power Generation
malls and retail business in
as Independent Power
Moscow, Russia
Producer (IPP)
Certified
by BSI for ISO 9001 Quality Management System & ISO 14001 Environmental Management System & OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System
Projects have been accomplished by the
ENKA BECHTEL JOINT VENTURE
New US Embassy projects started in West African countries: Cameroon, Guinea, Mali and Sierra Leone





Sales 2021
1 794 M
-
-
Net income 2021
393 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
2 658 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,8x
Yield 2021
4,12%
Capitalization
5 307 M
5 311 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,48x
EV / Sales 2022
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
20 053
Free-Float
29,7%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
1,05 $
Last Close Price
0,97 $
Spread / Highest target
36,2%
Spread / Average Target
8,45%
Spread / Lowest Target
-22,5%
