    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : Sunum

05/11/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
1st Quarter

Introduction

EXPERIENCE

64 Years of construction experience worldwide

RELIABILITY

543 projects in 46 countries have been completed or under construction with historical value of USD 51 Billion

EVALUATION

Traded publicly on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) with a market cap of

USD 5,4 Billion (@ 31.03.2021)

SYNERGY

Group of companies composed of more than 50 subsidiaries operating in 7 major geographical areas:

CIS, Asia, Middle East, Europe, America,

Africa & Turkey

Address:

Balmumcu Mah., Zincirlikuyu Yolu No: 10

Phone : +90 (212) 376 10 00 (pbx) Fax : +90 (212) 272 88 69

Besiktas, Istanbul, Turkey 34349

Web: www.enka.com E-mail: corporate.finance@enka.com

DIVERSIFICATION

With a solid background of 63 years ENKA operates in 4 main segments:

Engineering & Construction

Energy

Real Estate

Trade

Milestones [1957-1976]

Founded

Focused on

as a limited liability

design, engineering and

partnership as Şarık Tara &

construction activities of

Sadi Gülçelik Enka Limited

industrial plants, buildings

Şirketi

and infrastructure

The Partnership

was transformed into a joint stock company as

ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş.

Contract Benghazi Cement Factory and then 4 more cement factory projects in Libya

First International

150 MW Tunçbilek Thermal Power Plant in Turkey

Diversification of activities and specialized subsidiary companies

First Power Plant

Milestones [1977-1996]

Foundation

First Natural Gas

ENKA Sports, education and

combined cycle power

culture foundation and Sadi

plant in Turkey 600 MW

Gülçelik sports center

Trakya CCCP

establishments

Outstanding

achievements with fast- track projects in Libya, Russia and Former Soviet Union Countries as well as in Turkey as a general contractor

Establishment of

Primary oil services

development companies in

contracts in Kazakhstan oil

Moscow, Russia

fields

Real Estate

Oil Fields

Milestones [1997-2020]

Retail Business

Power Generation

Development of shopping

Power Generation

malls and retail business in

as Independent Power

Moscow, Russia

Producer (IPP)

Certified

by BSI for ISO 9001 Quality Management System & ISO 14001 Environmental Management System & OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System

Projects have been accomplished by the

ENKA BECHTEL JOINT VENTURE

New US Embassy projects started in West African countries: Cameroon, Guinea, Mali and Sierra Leone

Turkey BOO

US Embassies

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 17:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 794 M - -
Net income 2021 393 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 5 307 M 5 311 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 20 053
Free-Float 29,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,05 $
Last Close Price 0,97 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.7.87%5 311
VINCI16.52%65 366
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%32 701
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.30%26 695
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.20%21 978
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%19 923