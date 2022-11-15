Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : purchased 100% shares of Verbena Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., the licensee of the 890 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Kırklareli

ENKA, with its long-lasting experience in the power generation sector, took a new step to expand its scope in Türkiye by purchasing 100% shares of Verbena Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., the licensee of the 890 MW Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant located in Kırklareli province, on November 10, 2022. Currently, ENKA is the largest private sector electrical power generator of Türkiye with its wholly owned natural gas combined cycle power plants in Gebze, Adapazarı and İzmir, operated under the Build-Operate model with a total capacity of 4,000 MW, and able to meet approximately 10% of Türkiye's annual electricity needs.