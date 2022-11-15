Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-13
22.06 TRY   +0.55%
09:52aEnka Insaat Ve Sanayi : purchased 100% shares of Verbena Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., the licensee of the 890 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Kırklareli
PU
11/11Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : The Tengiz 3GP ME&I Project Has Reached 90% Completion
PU
11/08Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Financial Report September 30, 2022
PU
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : purchased 100% shares of Verbena Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., the licensee of the 890 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Kırklareli

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
ENKA, with its long-lasting experience in the power generation sector, took a new step to expand its scope in Türkiye by purchasing 100% shares of Verbena Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., the licensee of the 890 MW Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant located in Kırklareli province, on November 10, 2022. Currently, ENKA is the largest private sector electrical power generator of Türkiye with its wholly owned natural gas combined cycle power plants in Gebze, Adapazarı and İzmir, operated under the Build-Operate model with a total capacity of 4,000 MW, and able to meet approximately 10% of Türkiye's annual electricity needs.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
09:52aEnka Insaat Ve Sanayi : purchased 100% shares of Verbena Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş..
PU
11/11Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : The Tengiz 3GP ME&I Project Has Reached 90% Completion
PU
11/08Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Financial Report September 30, 2022
PU
11/08Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
10/10Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : The Morava Corridor Motorway Project
PU
10/07Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Steel and Çimtaş Shipyard completed work activiti..
PU
10/07Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Public Announcement – 07 October 2022
PU
10/03Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Çimtaş Precision Plant reached 3,000,000 person-hours without..
PU
09/24Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Projects between 2001-2010
PU
09/20Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi : Project Prishtine-Hani i Elezit Motorway in Kosovo
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 793 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 3 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 938 M 6 938 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 462
Free-Float 29,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,19 $
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Ceyhun Tutkun Manager-Corporate Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.56.94%6 938
VINCI2.40%55 475
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.54%34 692
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.80%31 370
QUANTA SERVICES24.01%20 319
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.94%18 655