  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENKAI   TREENKA00011

ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.

(ENKAI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-03
17.43 TRY   +1.22%
10:33aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : water and water management related projects
PU
06/23ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Hospital Projects
PU
06/14ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : has become a corporate member of the Corporate Governance Association of Türkiye
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : water and water management related projects

07/05/2022 | 10:33am EDT
For more than 50 years, ENKA has been undertaking water and water management related projects in Türkiye and abroad. Among these projects; water pipeline and distribution systems transporting freshwater or seawater through pipelines, and pumping stations; desalination solutions that reduce dependence on surface and groundwater resources; waste water treatment plants with solutions to get water safely reused or recycled; water storage: dams, reservoirs and tanks; floodwater removal and sewerage projects to help cities and villages save lives; included. The goals of these projects were to provide communities with safe, reliable, and sustainable access to water, and to enable industries to continue their activities without depleting surface and groundwater resources.

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 253 M - -
Net income 2022 480 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 6 060 M 6 060 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 21 475
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,04 $
Average target price 1,08 $
Spread / Average Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara Chairman-Executive Board & General Manager
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Director
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Ceyhun Tutkun Manager-Corporate Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.24.00%6 060
VINCI-7.01%50 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.20%33 864
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.50%28 165
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.08%21 618
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.49%18 734