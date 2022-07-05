Enka Insaat ve Sanayi : water and water management related projects

For more than 50 years, ENKA has been undertaking water and water management related projects in Türkiye and abroad. Among these projects; water pipeline and distribution systems transporting freshwater or seawater through pipelines, and pumping stations; desalination solutions that reduce dependence on surface and groundwater resources; waste water treatment plants with solutions to get water safely reused or recycled; water storage: dams, reservoirs and tanks; floodwater removal and sewerage projects to help cities and villages save lives; included. The goals of these projects were to provide communities with safe, reliable, and sustainable access to water, and to enable industries to continue their activities without depleting surface and groundwater resources.