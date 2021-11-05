Financial Report September 30, 2021

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements As at and for the Nine-Months Period Ended 30 September 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION............................................ 1-2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS..................................................... 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME.................... 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY............................................... 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS............................................................ 6 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS....................................... 7-28 NOTE 1 ORGANIZATIONS AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP.......................................................... 7 NOTE 2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..................................................................................................... 8-14 NOTE 3 CHANGES IN OPERATIONAL SEASON........................................................................................................... 15 NOTE 4 SEGMENTAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................... 15-19 NOTE 5 CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS......................................................................................................................... 20 NOTE 6 INVESTMENT PROPERTY................................................................................................................................... 20 NOTE 7 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT........................................................................................................... 20 NOTE 8 COMMITMENTS................................................................................................................................................... 21 NOTE 9 RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS............................................................................... 22 NOTE 10 SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES................................................................................................................... 22 NOTE 11 INVESTMENT INCOME / EXPENSES................................................................................................................ 23 NOTE 12 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES............................................................. 23-26 NOTE 13 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - FAIR VALUE EXPLANATIONS AND ACCOUNTING POLICY FOR HEDGING FINANCIAL RISK.......................................................................... 27-28 NOTE 14 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ....................................................................................................................................... 28

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 (Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.) 30 September 31 December ASSETS Note 2021 2020 Current Assets 4,662,560 3,629,554 Cash and cash equivalents 1,720,841 1,350,709 Financial investments 2,074,204 1,476,006 Trade receivables 349,178 333,112 Other receivables Other receivables from related parties 73 - Other receivables from third parties 2,716 2,837 Inventories 263,633 267,728 Prepaid expenses 143,490 111,843 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 5 36,114 15,621 Other current assets 51,056 48,389 4,641,305 3,606,245 Assets held for sale 21,255 23,309 Non-Current Assets 4,314,777 4,824,069 Financial investments 1,147,870 1,579,176 Trade receivables 11,193 17,175 Investment properties 6 1,943,866 1,912,105 Property, plant and equipment 1,129,040 1,233,030 Intangible assets Other intangible assets 59,746 62,400 Deferred tax assets 12,675 8,503 Prepaid expenses 10,304 11,431 Other non-current assets 83 249 TOTAL ASSETS 8,977,337 8,453,623 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 1

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 (Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.) 30 September 31 December LIABILITIES Note 2021 2020 Current Liabilities 1,448,245 1,075,033 Short-term borrowings 17,988 55,011 Current portion of long-term borrowings 8,984 19,488 Trade payables 316,638 167,739 Payables to employees 18,385 24,051 Other payables Payables to related parties 14 18 Payables to third parties 18,758 19,969 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 5 400,647 313,553 Deferred income 533,009 358,331 Taxation on income 17,287 19,478 Provisions Provisions for employee benefits 7,332 9,135 Other provisions 44,010 49,570 Other current liabilities 65,193 38,690 Non-Current Liabilities 603,672 608,461 Long-term borrowings 105,159 114,302 Other payables 18,979 19,151 Deferred income 3,330 1,381 Provisions for employee benefits 12,373 13,356 Deferred tax liabilities 463,831 460,271 EQUITY 6,925,420 6,770,129 Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent 6,850,774 6,693,541 Share capital 10 2,727,682 2,727,682 Treasury Shares 10 (129,468) (129,468) Revaluation surplus 109,465 111,729 Currency translation difference (1,369,038) (1,350,943) Other reserves (912) (1,009) Legal reserves and accumulated profit 5,513,045 5,335,550 Non-Controlling Interests 74,646 76,588 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,977,337 8,453,623 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 (Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.) 1 January- 1 January- 1 July- 1 July- 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 4 1,993,924 1,241,869 945,581 383,785 Cost of revenues (-) 4 (1,379,539) (923,436) (686,934) (294,088) GROSS PROFIT 614,385 318,433 258,647 89,697 Administrative expenses (-) 4 (54,887) (56,303) (16,564) (22,184) Marketing, selling and distribution expenses (-) 4 (23,732) (17,605) (7,949) (6,743) Other operating income 4 20,089 29,846 4,078 12,590 Other operating expenses (-) 4 (32,075) (46,947) (3,947) (31,201) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 523,780 227,424 234,265 42,159 Income from investing activities 4,11 208,338 273,688 (20,587) 97,000 Expenses from investing activities (-) 4,11 (92,669) (105,217) (62,744) (19,812) OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE EXPENSES 639,449 395,895 150,934 119,347 Financial income 4 29,521 47,223 (6,488) 26,235 Financial expenses (-) 4 (21,300) (12,272) 5,188 (4,860) PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 647,670 430,846 149,634 140,722 Current tax expense (-) (87,099) (58,460) (20,293) (17,302) Deferred tax income / (expense) (27,739) 409 (3,822) (10,521) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 532,832 372,795 125,519 112,899 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest (2,464) (1,060) (4,665) (710) Equity holders of the parent 535,296 373,855 130,184 113,609 532,832 372,795 125,519 112,899 Earning / (Loss) per share from continuing operations - ordinary share certificate (full USD) 0.10 0.07 0.02 0.02 Weighted average number of shares (1 dollar weighted average shares) 5,461,886,335 5,461,886,335 5,461,886,335 5,461,886,335 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3

