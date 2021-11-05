Log in
Financial Report September 30, 2021

11/05/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ

ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial

Statements As at and for the Nine-Months

Period Ended

30 September 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION............................................

1-2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS.....................................................

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME....................

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY...............................................

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS............................................................

6

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.......................................

7-28

NOTE 1

ORGANIZATIONS AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP..........................................................

7

NOTE 2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................................................

8-14

NOTE 3

CHANGES IN OPERATIONAL SEASON...........................................................................................................

15

NOTE 4

SEGMENTAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................

15-19

NOTE 5

CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS.........................................................................................................................

20

NOTE 6

INVESTMENT PROPERTY...................................................................................................................................

20

NOTE 7

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT...........................................................................................................

20

NOTE 8

COMMITMENTS...................................................................................................................................................

21

NOTE 9

RELATED PARTY BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS...............................................................................

22

NOTE 10

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES...................................................................................................................

22

NOTE 11

INVESTMENT INCOME / EXPENSES................................................................................................................

23

NOTE 12

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES.............................................................

23-26

NOTE 13

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - FAIR VALUE EXPLANATIONS AND

ACCOUNTING POLICY FOR HEDGING FINANCIAL RISK..........................................................................

27-28

NOTE 14

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .......................................................................................................................................

28

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.)

30 September

31 December

ASSETS

Note

2021

2020

Current Assets

4,662,560

3,629,554

Cash and cash equivalents

1,720,841

1,350,709

Financial investments

2,074,204

1,476,006

Trade receivables

349,178

333,112

Other receivables

Other receivables from related parties

73

-

Other receivables from third parties

2,716

2,837

Inventories

263,633

267,728

Prepaid expenses

143,490

111,843

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

on uncompleted contracts

5

36,114

15,621

Other current assets

51,056

48,389

4,641,305

3,606,245

Assets held for sale

21,255

23,309

Non-Current Assets

4,314,777

4,824,069

Financial investments

1,147,870

1,579,176

Trade receivables

11,193

17,175

Investment properties

6

1,943,866

1,912,105

Property, plant and equipment

1,129,040

1,233,030

Intangible assets

Other intangible assets

59,746

62,400

Deferred tax assets

12,675

8,503

Prepaid expenses

10,304

11,431

Other non-current assets

83

249

TOTAL ASSETS

8,977,337

8,453,623

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.)

30 September

31 December

LIABILITIES

Note

2021

2020

Current Liabilities

1,448,245

1,075,033

Short-term borrowings

17,988

55,011

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8,984

19,488

Trade payables

316,638

167,739

Payables to employees

18,385

24,051

Other payables

Payables to related parties

14

18

Payables to third parties

18,758

19,969

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

on uncompleted contracts

5

400,647

313,553

Deferred income

533,009

358,331

Taxation on income

17,287

19,478

Provisions

Provisions for employee benefits

7,332

9,135

Other provisions

44,010

49,570

Other current liabilities

65,193

38,690

Non-Current Liabilities

603,672

608,461

Long-term borrowings

105,159

114,302

Other payables

18,979

19,151

Deferred income

3,330

1,381

Provisions for employee benefits

12,373

13,356

Deferred tax liabilities

463,831

460,271

EQUITY

6,925,420

6,770,129

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

6,850,774

6,693,541

Share capital

10

2,727,682

2,727,682

Treasury Shares

10

(129,468)

(129,468)

Revaluation surplus

109,465

111,729

Currency translation difference

(1,369,038)

(1,350,943)

Other reserves

(912)

(1,009)

Legal reserves and accumulated profit

5,513,045

5,335,550

Non-Controlling Interests

74,646

76,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

8,977,337

8,453,623

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.)

1 January-

1 January-

1 July-

1 July-

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

4

1,993,924

1,241,869

945,581

383,785

Cost of revenues (-)

4

(1,379,539)

(923,436)

(686,934)

(294,088)

GROSS PROFIT

614,385

318,433

258,647

89,697

Administrative expenses (-)

4

(54,887)

(56,303)

(16,564)

(22,184)

Marketing, selling and distribution expenses (-)

4

(23,732)

(17,605)

(7,949)

(6,743)

Other operating income

4

20,089

29,846

4,078

12,590

Other operating expenses (-)

4

(32,075)

(46,947)

(3,947)

(31,201)

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

523,780

227,424

234,265

42,159

Income from investing activities

4,11

208,338

273,688

(20,587)

97,000

Expenses from investing activities (-)

4,11

(92,669)

(105,217)

(62,744)

(19,812)

OPERATING PROFIT

BEFORE FINANCE EXPENSES

639,449

395,895

150,934

119,347

Financial income

4

29,521

47,223

(6,488)

26,235

Financial expenses (-)

4

(21,300)

(12,272)

5,188

(4,860)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

647,670

430,846

149,634

140,722

Current tax expense (-)

(87,099)

(58,460)

(20,293)

(17,302)

Deferred tax income / (expense)

(27,739)

409

(3,822)

(10,521)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

532,832

372,795

125,519

112,899

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

(2,464)

(1,060)

(4,665)

(710)

Equity holders of the parent

535,296

373,855

130,184

113,609

532,832

372,795

125,519

112,899

Earning / (Loss) per share from continuing operations

- ordinary share certificate (full USD)

0.10

0.07

0.02

0.02

Weighted average number of shares

(1 dollar weighted average shares)

5,461,886,335

5,461,886,335

5,461,886,335

5,461,886,335

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 17:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 082 M - -
Net income 2021 590 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 6 227 M 6 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 19 304
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 1,28 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agah Mehmet Tara President & Chairman-Executive Board
Sinan Yavuz Aktürk Finance Director
Ilhan Gücüyener Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Sinan Tara Chairman
Mustafa Esitgen Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S.49.80%6 211
VINCI14.64%61 602
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED48.24%35 960
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%30 555
FERROVIAL, S.A.21.02%22 785
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD103.61%18 703