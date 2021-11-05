Financial Report September 30, 2021
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ
ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial
Statements As at and for the Nine-Months
Period Ended
30 September 2021
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.)
30 September
31 December
ASSETS
Note
2021
2020
Current Assets
4,662,560
3,629,554
Cash and cash equivalents
1,720,841
1,350,709
Financial investments
2,074,204
1,476,006
Trade receivables
349,178
333,112
Other receivables
Other receivables from related parties
73
-
Other receivables from third parties
2,716
2,837
Inventories
263,633
267,728
Prepaid expenses
143,490
111,843
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
on uncompleted contracts
5
36,114
15,621
Other current assets
51,056
48,389
4,641,305
3,606,245
Assets held for sale
21,255
23,309
Non-Current Assets
4,314,777
4,824,069
Financial investments
1,147,870
1,579,176
Trade receivables
11,193
17,175
Investment properties
6
1,943,866
1,912,105
Property, plant and equipment
1,129,040
1,233,030
Intangible assets
Other intangible assets
59,746
62,400
Deferred tax assets
12,675
8,503
Prepaid expenses
10,304
11,431
Other non-current assets
83
249
TOTAL ASSETS
8,977,337
8,453,623
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.)
30 September
31 December
LIABILITIES
Note
2021
2020
Current Liabilities
1,448,245
1,075,033
Short-term borrowings
17,988
55,011
Current portion of long-term borrowings
8,984
19,488
Trade payables
316,638
167,739
Payables to employees
18,385
24,051
Other payables
Payables to related parties
14
18
Payables to third parties
18,758
19,969
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
on uncompleted contracts
5
400,647
313,553
Deferred income
533,009
358,331
Taxation on income
17,287
19,478
Provisions
Provisions for employee benefits
7,332
9,135
Other provisions
44,010
49,570
Other current liabilities
65,193
38,690
Non-Current Liabilities
603,672
608,461
Long-term borrowings
105,159
114,302
Other payables
18,979
19,151
Deferred income
3,330
1,381
Provisions for employee benefits
12,373
13,356
Deferred tax liabilities
463,831
460,271
EQUITY
6,925,420
6,770,129
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
6,850,774
6,693,541
Share capital
10
2,727,682
2,727,682
Treasury Shares
10
(129,468)
(129,468)
Revaluation surplus
109,465
111,729
Currency translation difference
(1,369,038)
(1,350,943)
Other reserves
(912)
(1,009)
Legal reserves and accumulated profit
5,513,045
5,335,550
Non-Controlling Interests
74,646
76,588
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
8,977,337
8,453,623
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
ENKA İNŞAAT VE SANAYİ A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.)
1 January-
1 January-
1 July-
1 July-
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue
4
1,993,924
1,241,869
945,581
383,785
Cost of revenues (-)
4
(1,379,539)
(923,436)
(686,934)
(294,088)
GROSS PROFIT
614,385
318,433
258,647
89,697
Administrative expenses (-)
4
(54,887)
(56,303)
(16,564)
(22,184)
Marketing, selling and distribution expenses (-)
4
(23,732)
(17,605)
(7,949)
(6,743)
Other operating income
4
20,089
29,846
4,078
12,590
Other operating expenses (-)
4
(32,075)
(46,947)
(3,947)
(31,201)
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
523,780
227,424
234,265
42,159
Income from investing activities
4,11
208,338
273,688
(20,587)
97,000
Expenses from investing activities (-)
4,11
(92,669)
(105,217)
(62,744)
(19,812)
OPERATING PROFIT
BEFORE FINANCE EXPENSES
639,449
395,895
150,934
119,347
Financial income
4
29,521
47,223
(6,488)
26,235
Financial expenses (-)
4
(21,300)
(12,272)
5,188
(4,860)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
647,670
430,846
149,634
140,722
Current tax expense (-)
(87,099)
(58,460)
(20,293)
(17,302)
Deferred tax income / (expense)
(27,739)
409
(3,822)
(10,521)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
532,832
372,795
125,519
112,899
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
(2,464)
(1,060)
(4,665)
(710)
Equity holders of the parent
535,296
373,855
130,184
113,609
532,832
372,795
125,519
112,899
Earning / (Loss) per share from continuing operations
- ordinary share certificate (full USD)
0.10
0.07
0.02
0.02
Weighted average number of shares
(1 dollar weighted average shares)
5,461,886,335
5,461,886,335
5,461,886,335
5,461,886,335
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
