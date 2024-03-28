TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT) today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Enlight’s audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov , as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://www.enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors .

Enlight will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders upon request.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

Company Contacts

Yonah Weisz

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

