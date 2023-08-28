INDEPENDENT EQUITY RESEARCH Stock Exchange TASE Symbol ENLT Sector Technology Sub-sector Renewable Energy Stock price target NIS 79.4 Closing price NIS 62.1 Market cap NIS 7.32 Bn No. of shares 117.9 Mn Average Daily Trading Volume 15,443 stocks Stock Performance (Since January 2023) -13.75% Enlight - Update Report Enlight reported revenue of $53m, up 32% year over year for Q2; net Income of $22m, transitioning from a $1m loss last year; The Apex Solar project, sized at 105MWdc began operating in June and commercial operations were achieved in July. This represents Enlight's first project to reach commercial operations in the United States and reflects the Company's ability to execute; Enlight made significant progress with the Mature Portfolio de-risking the 2025 program to reach 4.6 GW plus 3.6 GWh of operational projects. Price target is updated. First Half 2023 results: Revenue of $124m, up 65% year over year

Net income of $56m, up 600% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 86% to $95m compared to the same period last year.

Cash flow from operations of $95m, up 181% year over year Progress and Growth: Delivered rapid growth and increased profitability in Q2 2023 with 150 MW and 40 MWh of commercial operation.

Commenced construction on 94 MW.

Added 331 MW and 841 MWh to the Mature Portfolio.

280 MW and 1,680 MWh of new PPAs Signed at attractive pricing.

20 MW PPAs amended at an average price increase of 87%

Atrisco secured tax equity adder of 10% ITC and PTC

Secured critical milestones on over 2 GW of Mature Projects.

Secured critical milestones on over 2 GW of Mature Projects. Added a new flagship project (250 MW plus 800 MWh) in the Western U.S to the Mature Portfolio Enlight's projects have demonstrated above-market returns and have contributed to the Company's financial growth. The Company's commitment to diversified sourcing and ability to navigate interconnection queue congestion position it well for continued growth in the renewable energy sector. However, macroeconomic factors and the Company's reaffirmation of a lower 2023 revenue forecast led to an update of our economic model. We updated our price target to NIS 79.4.

Enlight 28.08.2023 Significant events in the last quarter of the company's current projects and progress: Apex Solar Project: Enlight's first project to reach commercial operations in the United States is the Apex Solar project. Located in southwestern Montana, it is sized at 105MWdc. It achieved mechanical completion in June and began operating commercially in July.

Atrisco Solar Project: The Atrisco Solar project in New Mexico is a 364 MW / 1,200 MWh project that is progressing steadily. Battery pack shipments for this project are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, and commercial operation is on track for the end of the second quarter of 2024.

CO Bar Project: The CO Bar project in Arizona is fully contracted and expected to commence construction in the fourth quarter of 2023. It has the potential to expand its storage capacity from 824 MWh to 4 GWh.

Roadrunner Project: The Roadrunner project in Arizona is contracted to AEPCO under a 20-year busbar power purchase agreement (PPA). Totaling 250 MW and 800 MWh, construction is expected to commence after final permitting, with commercial operation expected in the first half of 2026.

Mature Projects: Enlight's mature portfolio includes projects that are fully operational or in pre-construction stages. By the end of 2025, Enlight aims to have 4.6 GW of operational projects and 3.6 GWh of energy storage. European Portfolio: Enlight has made progress in its European portfolio as well. It reached commercial operation on a 26 MW project in Hungary and commenced construction on the Pupin wind project in Serbia. The Gecama Solar project in Spain is close to securing its environmental permit, with construction expected to start by the end of 2023.

pre-construction stages. By the end of 2025, Enlight aims to have 4.6 GW of operational projects and 3.6 GWh of energy storage. European Portfolio: Enlight has made progress in its European portfolio as well. It reached commercial operation on a 26 MW project in Hungary and commenced construction on the Pupin wind project in Serbia. The Gecama Solar project in Spain is close to securing its environmental permit, with construction expected to start by the end of 2023. FIGURE 1: BASED ON COMPANY'S FINANCIAL REPORT FOR Q2 23

Financial highlights for the first half of 2023: Enlight reported significant growth for the second quarter of 2023. Their revenue saw an uplift of 32%, reaching $53 million, compared to the previous year. This was driven by the delivery of new operational projects and inflation indexation in PPAs. Net income also improved notably, transitioning from a $1 million loss in the previous year to $22 million in this quarter, a stark improvement attributed to the income derived from new projects and compensation recognized from Siemens Gamesa. Enlight's adjusted EBITDA also grew substantially by 58% to $42 million, compared to the same period last year. This increase was principally driven by the rise in revenue growth and compensation from Siemens Gamesa. Their aggressive project growth included the delivery of 154 MW and 40 MWh of commercial operation and the commencement of construction on 94 MW. They added 331 MW and 841 MWh to the Mature Portfolio and signed new power purchase agreements (PPAs) which led to increased project economics. The Company also reaffirmed 2023 forecast for its revenues of $265m to $275m and adjusted EBITDA between $188m and $198m. Revenues number are lower than expected before ($295m to $300m) due to lower than expected merchant prices in Q2, which is now expected for the remainder of the year across Spain. Enlight's strategy and market-specific knowledge allowed the company to avoid the rising interconnection queue congestion across the United States. This positions the company well for continued growth. Overall, Enlight, focused on renewable energy development, has shown growth, profitability, and strategic planning in Q2 2023.

Enlight's areas of activities Enlight operates in three main territories: the USA, Europe and Israel. Below is a focused breakdown of each territory and Enlight's activities there in recent years and in the coming period. The US renewable energy market Enlight entered the American market as part of a development strategy that began a few years ago. The Clenera transaction positions Enlight in a good starting point in the western US as a leading player in terms of the number of projects and in terms of development capabilities and experience in the local market, when Clenera has a portfolio of approx. 14.1 GW, of which approx. 19.4 GW are energy storage. Clenera has a lot of experience in the western US and before the Enlight deal, it developed and established projects with a total capacity of 1.6 GW. Clenera has approx. 100 employees focused on bringing the company's large portfolio from the development stages to profit and increasing the company's existing pipeline in the US. Examining the energy market in the western US, the opening data as well as the forecast for the coming years indicates three deep trends on the supply and demand side: Regulatory requirement to reduce polluting energy sources alongside a reduction in non-polluting sources such as water sources (hydro). Displayed below is the dramatic reduction in coal reactors and on the other hand the reduction in water sources in favor of energy production. These generate more demand for energy sources such as wind and solar.

Regulation enables electricity connections to the interstate transmission system alongside significant tax benefits. These steps actually open the US market to an even more sophisticated market where there is more certainty for energy companies. Demand for energy is increasing with the pace of population development and the advancement of the modern lifestyle.

Demand for energy is increasing with the pace of population development and the advancement of the modern lifestyle.