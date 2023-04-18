Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EnLink Midstream, LLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENLC   US29336T1007

ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC

(ENLC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-18 pm EDT
10.37 USD   -1.05%
05:04pEnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings
PR
10:52aJPMorgan Chase Trims Price Target on EnLink Midstream to $13 From $14, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/03Enlink Midstream, Llc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Earnings

04/18/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2023 and announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 3, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its first quarter 2023 earnings.

First Quarter Distribution Declaration
EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.125 per common unit for the first quarter of 2023, which is unchanged from the fourth quarter 2022 distribution. The first quarter 2023 cash distribution will be paid on May 12, 2023, to unitholders of record on April 28, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Details
EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 3, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings. The conference call will be broadcast via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on the Investors page of EnLink's website Investors.EnLink.com. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast on EnLink's website for at least 90 days following the event.

EnLink's quarterly report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at Investors.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, May 2.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream
Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGLs, as well as CO2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value. Visit www.EnLink.com learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com
Media Relations: Megan Wright, Director of Corporate Communications, 214-721-9694, megan.wright@enlink.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-declares-quarterly-distribution-and-schedules-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2023-earnings-301800958.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC
More recommendations
