DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2023 and announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its second quarter 2023 earnings.

Second Quarter Distribution Declaration

EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.125 per common unit for the second quarter of 2023, which is unchanged from the first quarter 2023 distribution. The second quarter 2023 cash distribution will be paid on August 11, 2023, to unitholders of record on July 28, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast Details

EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss second quarter 2023 earnings. The conference call will be broadcast via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on the Investors page of EnLink's website Investors.EnLink.com. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast on EnLink's website for at least 90 days following the event.

EnLink's investor presentation and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at Investors.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, August 1.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream

Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGLs, as well as CO 2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value. Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com

Media Relations: Megan Wright, Director of Corporate Communications, 214-721-9694, megan.wright@enlink.com

