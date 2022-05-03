EnLink Midstream LLC : 1Q22 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Quarterly Report

• This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although these statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of our management, the matters addressed herein involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual activities, performance, outcomes and results to differ materially from those indicated herein. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements identified by the words "forecast," "may," "believe," "will," "should," "plan," "predict," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about guidance, projected or forecasted financial and operating results, expected financial and operations results associated with certain projects, acquisitions, or growth capital expenditures, future operational results of our customers, results in certain basins, future results or growth of our CCS business, future cost savings or operational initiatives, profitability, financial or leverage metrics, the impact of weather-related events such as Winter Storm Uri on us and our financial results and operations, the impact of any customer billing disputes and litigation arising out of Winter Storm Uri, future expectations regarding sustainability initiatives, our future capital structure and credit ratings, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or variants thereof on us and our financial results and operations, objectives, strategies, expectations, and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Factors that could result in such differences or otherwise materially affect our financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows include, without limitation (a) the impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the impact of the emergence of any new variants of the virus on our business, financial condition, and results of operations, (b) potential conflicts of interest of Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") with us and the potential for GIP to compete with us or favor GIP's own interests to the detriment of our other unitholders, (c) adverse developments in the midstream business that may reduce our ability to make distributions, (d) competition for crude oil, condensate, natural gas, and NGL supplies and any decrease in the availability of such commodities, (e) decreases in the volumes that we gather, process, fractionate, or transport, (i) our ability or our customers' ability to receive or renew required government or third party permits and other approvals, (j) increased federal, state, and local legislation, and regulatory initiatives, as well as government reviews relating to hydraulic fracturing resulting in increased costs and reductions or delays in natural gas production by our customers, (k) climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives resulting in increased operating costs and reduced demand for the natural gas and NGL services we provide, (l) changes in the availability and cost of capital, including as a result of a change in our credit rating, (m) volatile prices and market demand for crude oil, condensate, natural gas, and NGLs that are beyond our control, (n) our debt levels could limit our flexibility and adversely affect our financial health or limit our flexibility to obtain financing and to pursue other business opportunities, (o) operating hazards, natural disasters, weather-related issues or delays, casualty losses, and other matters beyond our control, (p) reductions in demand for NGL products by the petrochemical, refining, or other industries or by the fuel markets, (q) our dependence on significant customers for a substantial portion of the natural gas and crude that we gather, process, and transport, (r) construction risks in our major development projects, (s) challenges we may face in connection with our strategy to enter into new lines of business related to the energy transition, (t) impairments to goodwill, long-lived assets and equity method investments, and (u) the effects of existing and future laws and governmental regulations, and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors, and risks are described more fully in EnLink Midstream, LLC's and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EnLink Midstream, LLC's and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Neither EnLink Midstream, LLC nor EnLink Midstream Partners, LP assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.