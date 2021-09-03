EnLink Midstream LLC : 2Q21 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Quarterly Report

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
DEFINITIONS
The following terms as defined are used in this document:
Defined Term
Definition
/d
Per day.
2014 Plan
ENLC's 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
Adjusted gross margin
Revenue less cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and amortization related to our
operating segments. Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Item 2. Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
for additional information.
AR Facility
A three-year committed accounts receivable securitization facility of up to $300 million entered into by EnLink
Midstream Funding, LLC, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity and our indirect subsidiary, with PNC
Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and lender, and PNC Capital Markets, LLC, as structuring
agent.
ASC
The FASB Accounting Standards Codification.
Ascension JV
Ascension Pipeline Company, LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and a subsidiary of Marathon
Petroleum Corporation in which ENLK owns a 50% interest and Marathon Petroleum Corporation owns a 50%
interest. The Ascension JV, which began operations in April 2017, owns an NGL pipeline that connects ENLK's
Riverside fractionator to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Garyville refinery.
Bbls
Barrels.
Bcf
Billion cubic feet.
Cedar Cove JV
Cedar Cove Midstream LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan,
Inc. in which ENLK owns a 30% interest and Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns a 70% interest. The Cedar Cove JV,
which was formed in November 2016, owns gathering and compression assets in Blaine County, Oklahoma,
located in the STACK play.
CNOW
Central Northern Oklahoma Woodford Shale.
Commission
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Consolidated Credit
A $1.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facility entered into by ENLC that matures on January 25, 2024,
Facility
which includes a $500.0 million letter of credit subfacility.
Delaware Basin
A large sedimentary basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Delaware Basin JV
Delaware G&P LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and an affiliate of NGP in which ENLK
owns a 50.1% interest and NGP owns a 49.9% interest. The Delaware Basin JV, which was formed in August
2016, owns the Lobo processing facilities and the Tiger processing plant located in the Delaware Basin in Texas.
Devon
Devon Energy Corporation.
ENLC
EnLink Midstream, LLC.
ENLK
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP or, when applicable, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP together with its
consolidated subsidiaries. Also referred to as the "Partnership."
FASB
Financial Accounting Standards Board.
GAAP
Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.
Gal
Gallons.
GCF
Gulf Coast Fractionators, which owns an NGL fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas. ENLK owns 38.75% of
GCF.
GIP
Global Infrastructure Management, LLC, an independent infrastructure fund manager, itself, its affiliates, or
managed fund vehicles, including GIP III Stetson I, L.P., GIP III Stetson II, L.P., and their affiliates.
ISDAs
International Swaps and Derivatives Association Agreements.
Merger
On January 25, 2019, NOLA Merger Sub, LLC (previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENLC) merged with
and into ENLK with ENLK continuing as the surviving entity and a subsidiary of ENLC.
Midland Basin
A large sedimentary basin in West Texas.
MMbbls
Million barrels.
MMbtu
Million British thermal units.
MMcf
Million cubic feet.
MVC
Minimum volume commitment.
NGL
Natural gas liquid.
NGP
NGP Natural Resources XI, LP.
OPEC+
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its broader partners.
Operating Partnership
EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, a Delaware limited partnership and wholly owned subsidiary of ENLK.
ORV
ENLK's Ohio River Valley crude oil, condensate stabilization, natural gas compression, and brine disposal
assets in the Utica and Marcellus shales.
Permian Basin
A large sedimentary basin that includes the Midland and Delaware Basins.
POL contracts
Percentage-of-liquids contracts.
POP contracts
Percentage-of-proceeds contracts.
Series B Preferred Units
ENLK's Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units.
Series C Preferred Units
ENLK's Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units.
STACK
Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties in Oklahoma.
Term Loan
A term loan originally in the amount of $850.0 million entered into by ENLK on December 11, 2018 with Bank
of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, as Co-Syndication
Agents, Citibank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Co-Documentation Agents, and the
lenders party thereto, which ENLC assumed in connection with the Merger and the obligations of which ENLK
guarantees.
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except unit data)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32.8
$
39.6
Accounts receivable:
Trade, net of allowance for bad debt of $0.3 and $0.5, respectively
55.3
80.6
Accrued revenue and other
534.3
447.5
Related party
31.0
43.2
Fair value of derivative assets
69.1
25.0
Other current assets
116.6
58.7
Total current assets
839.1
694.6
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,096.8 and $3,863.0,
6,493.6
6,652.1
respectively
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $731.3 and $668.8,
1,120.2
1,125.4
respectively
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
30.7
41.6
Fair value of derivative assets
2.0
4.9
Note receivable from related party
170.0
170.0
Other assets, net
110.7
74.1
Total assets
$
8,766.3
$
8,762.7
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and drafts payable
$
95.5
$
60.5
Accounts payable to related party
1.4
1.0
Accrued gas, NGLs, condensate, and crude oil purchases
415.0
290.5
Fair value of derivative liabilities
107.6
37.1
Current maturities of long-term debt, from related parties
249.9
349.8
Other current liabilities
152.4
144.9
Total current liabilities
1,021.8
883.8
Long-term debt, including $998.8 and $998.9 from related parties, respectively
4,206.4
4,244.0
Asset retirement obligations
14.6
14.2
Other long-term liabilities
89.3
80.6
Deferred tax liability
5.8
6.0
Fair value of derivative liabilities
-
2.5
Partners' equity:
Common unitholders (144,358,720 units issued and outstanding)
1,309.1
1,418.1
Series B preferred unitholders (60,499,149 and 60,197,784 units issued and
898.4
896.7
outstanding, respectively)
Series C preferred unitholders (400,000 units outstanding)
395.1
395.1
General partner interest (1,594,974 equivalent units outstanding)
215.9
216.0
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10.6)
(20.1)
Non-controlling interest
620.5
625.8
Total partners' equity
3,428.4
3,531.6
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
Total liabilities and partners' equity
$
8,766.3
$
8,762.7
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Product sales
$
1,235.6
$
532.6
$
2,358.5
$
1,425.5
Midstream services
209.3
234.7
418.2
478.7
Loss on derivative activity
(38.2)
(22.4)
(121.6)
(3.2)
Total revenues
1,406.7
744.9
2,655.1
1,901.0
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and
1,055.1
397.7
1,989.8
1,153.0
amortization (1)(2)
Operating expenses
96.8
88.1
153.1
188.8
Depreciation and amortization
151.9
158.2
302.9
321.0
Impairments
-
1.5
-
169.9
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
(0.3)
5.2
(0.3)
4.6
General and administrative
25.9
23.4
51.8
54.3
Total operating costs and expenses
1,329.4
674.1
2,497.3
1,891.6
Operating income
77.3
70.8
157.8
9.4
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net of interest income (3)
(56.8)
(55.2)
(113.5)
(110.8)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
26.7
-
32.0
Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(1.3)
(0.7)
(7.6)
1.0
Other income
0.2
-
-
-
Total other expense
(57.9)
(29.2)
(121.1)
(77.8)
Income (loss) before non-controlling interest and income taxes
19.4
41.6
36.7
(68.4)
Income tax benefit (expense)
0.2
(1.0)
0.1
(1.5)
Net income (loss)
19.6
40.6
36.8
(69.9)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
11.3
2.5
17.2
5.9
Net income (loss) attributable to ENLK
$
8.3
$
38.1
$
19.6
$
(75.8)
____________________________
Includes related party cost of sales of $3.6 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and excludes all operating expenses as well as depreciation and amortization related to our operating segments of $150.1 million and $156.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Includes related party cost of sales of $6.8 million and $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and excludes all operating expenses as well as depreciation and amortization related to our operating segments of $299.1 million and $316.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Includes related party interest expense, net of related party interest income, of $20.2 million and $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $26.3 million and $32.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
