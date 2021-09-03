Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  EnLink Midstream, LLC
  News
  Summary
    ENLC   US29336T1007

ENLINK MIDSTREAM, LLC

(ENLC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnLink Midstream LLC : 2Q21 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Quarterly Report

09/03/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Table of Contents

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item

Description

Page

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1.

Financial Statements

4

2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

29

1

Table of Contents

DEFINITIONS

The following terms as defined are used in this document:

Defined Term

Definition

/d

Per day.

2014 Plan

ENLC's 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Adjusted gross margin

Revenue less cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and amortization related to our

operating segments. Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Item 2. Management's

Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

for additional information.

AR Facility

A three-year committed accounts receivable securitization facility of up to $300 million entered into by EnLink

Midstream Funding, LLC, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity and our indirect subsidiary, with PNC

Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and lender, and PNC Capital Markets, LLC, as structuring

agent.

ASC

The FASB Accounting Standards Codification.

Ascension JV

Ascension Pipeline Company, LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and a subsidiary of Marathon

Petroleum Corporation in which ENLK owns a 50% interest and Marathon Petroleum Corporation owns a 50%

interest. The Ascension JV, which began operations in April 2017, owns an NGL pipeline that connects ENLK's

Riverside fractionator to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Garyville refinery.

Bbls

Barrels.

Bcf

Billion cubic feet.

Cedar Cove JV

Cedar Cove Midstream LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan,

Inc. in which ENLK owns a 30% interest and Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns a 70% interest. The Cedar Cove JV,

which was formed in November 2016, owns gathering and compression assets in Blaine County, Oklahoma,

located in the STACK play.

CNOW

Central Northern Oklahoma Woodford Shale.

Commission

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Consolidated Credit

A $1.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facility entered into by ENLC that matures on January 25, 2024,

Facility

which includes a $500.0 million letter of credit subfacility.

Delaware Basin

A large sedimentary basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Delaware Basin JV

Delaware G&P LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and an affiliate of NGP in which ENLK

owns a 50.1% interest and NGP owns a 49.9% interest. The Delaware Basin JV, which was formed in August

2016, owns the Lobo processing facilities and the Tiger processing plant located in the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Devon

Devon Energy Corporation.

ENLC

EnLink Midstream, LLC.

ENLK

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP or, when applicable, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP together with its

consolidated subsidiaries. Also referred to as the "Partnership."

FASB

Financial Accounting Standards Board.

GAAP

Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

Gal

Gallons.

GCF

Gulf Coast Fractionators, which owns an NGL fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas. ENLK owns 38.75% of

GCF.

GIP

Global Infrastructure Management, LLC, an independent infrastructure fund manager, itself, its affiliates, or

managed fund vehicles, including GIP III Stetson I, L.P., GIP III Stetson II, L.P., and their affiliates.

ISDAs

International Swaps and Derivatives Association Agreements.

Merger

On January 25, 2019, NOLA Merger Sub, LLC (previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENLC) merged with

and into ENLK with ENLK continuing as the surviving entity and a subsidiary of ENLC.

Midland Basin

A large sedimentary basin in West Texas.

MMbbls

Million barrels.

MMbtu

Million British thermal units.

MMcf

Million cubic feet.

MVC

Minimum volume commitment.

NGL

Natural gas liquid.

NGP

NGP Natural Resources XI, LP.

OPEC+

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its broader partners.

Operating Partnership

EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, a Delaware limited partnership and wholly owned subsidiary of ENLK.

2

Table of Contents

ORV

ENLK's Ohio River Valley crude oil, condensate stabilization, natural gas compression, and brine disposal

assets in the Utica and Marcellus shales.

Permian Basin

A large sedimentary basin that includes the Midland and Delaware Basins.

POL contracts

Percentage-of-liquids contracts.

POP contracts

Percentage-of-proceeds contracts.

Series B Preferred Units

ENLK's Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units.

Series C Preferred Units

ENLK's Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units.

STACK

Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties in Oklahoma.

Term Loan

A term loan originally in the amount of $850.0 million entered into by ENLK on December 11, 2018 with Bank

of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, as Co-Syndication

Agents, Citibank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Co-Documentation Agents, and the

lenders party thereto, which ENLC assumed in connection with the Merger and the obligations of which ENLK

guarantees.

3

Table of Contents

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except unit data)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

32.8

$

39.6

Accounts receivable:

Trade, net of allowance for bad debt of $0.3 and $0.5, respectively

55.3

80.6

Accrued revenue and other

534.3

447.5

Related party

31.0

43.2

Fair value of derivative assets

69.1

25.0

Other current assets

116.6

58.7

Total current assets

839.1

694.6

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,096.8 and $3,863.0,

6,493.6

6,652.1

respectively

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $731.3 and $668.8,

1,120.2

1,125.4

respectively

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

30.7

41.6

Fair value of derivative assets

2.0

4.9

Note receivable from related party

170.0

170.0

Other assets, net

110.7

74.1

Total assets

$

8,766.3

$

8,762.7

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and drafts payable

$

95.5

$

60.5

Accounts payable to related party

1.4

1.0

Accrued gas, NGLs, condensate, and crude oil purchases

415.0

290.5

Fair value of derivative liabilities

107.6

37.1

Current maturities of long-term debt, from related parties

249.9

349.8

Other current liabilities

152.4

144.9

Total current liabilities

1,021.8

883.8

Long-term debt, including $998.8 and $998.9 from related parties, respectively

4,206.4

4,244.0

Asset retirement obligations

14.6

14.2

Other long-term liabilities

89.3

80.6

Deferred tax liability

5.8

6.0

Fair value of derivative liabilities

-

2.5

Partners' equity:

Common unitholders (144,358,720 units issued and outstanding)

1,309.1

1,418.1

Series B preferred unitholders (60,499,149 and 60,197,784 units issued and

898.4

896.7

outstanding, respectively)

Series C preferred unitholders (400,000 units outstanding)

395.1

395.1

General partner interest (1,594,974 equivalent units outstanding)

215.9

216.0

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10.6)

(20.1)

Non-controlling interest

620.5

625.8

Total partners' equity

3,428.4

3,531.6

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Total liabilities and partners' equity

$

8,766.3

$

8,762.7

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

Table of Contents

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

Revenues:

Product sales

$

1,235.6

$

532.6

$

2,358.5

$

1,425.5

Midstream services

209.3

234.7

418.2

478.7

Loss on derivative activity

(38.2)

(22.4)

(121.6)

(3.2)

Total revenues

1,406.7

744.9

2,655.1

1,901.0

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and

1,055.1

397.7

1,989.8

1,153.0

amortization (1)(2)

Operating expenses

96.8

88.1

153.1

188.8

Depreciation and amortization

151.9

158.2

302.9

321.0

Impairments

-

1.5

-

169.9

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

(0.3)

5.2

(0.3)

4.6

General and administrative

25.9

23.4

51.8

54.3

Total operating costs and expenses

1,329.4

674.1

2,497.3

1,891.6

Operating income

77.3

70.8

157.8

9.4

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net of interest income (3)

(56.8)

(55.2)

(113.5)

(110.8)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

26.7

-

32.0

Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(1.3)

(0.7)

(7.6)

1.0

Other income

0.2

-

-

-

Total other expense

(57.9)

(29.2)

(121.1)

(77.8)

Income (loss) before non-controlling interest and income taxes

19.4

41.6

36.7

(68.4)

Income tax benefit (expense)

0.2

(1.0)

0.1

(1.5)

Net income (loss)

19.6

40.6

36.8

(69.9)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

11.3

2.5

17.2

5.9

Net income (loss) attributable to ENLK

$

8.3

$

38.1

$

19.6

$

(75.8)

____________________________

  1. Includes related party cost of sales of $3.6 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and excludes all operating expenses as well as depreciation and amortization related to our operating segments of $150.1 million and $156.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  2. Includes related party cost of sales of $6.8 million and $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and excludes all operating expenses as well as depreciation and amortization related to our operating segments of $299.1 million and $316.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  3. Includes related party interest expense, net of related party interest income, of $20.2 million and $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $26.3 million and $32.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnLink Midstream LLC published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 16:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
