QUARTERLY REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Item

Description

Page

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1.

Financial Statements

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations

5

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Partners' Equity

7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

(1)

General

10

(2)

Significant Accounting Policies

11

(3)

Intangible Assets

12

(4)

Related Party Transactions

13

(5)

Long-Term Debt

14

(6)

Partners' Capital

15

(7)

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliates

16

(8)

Employee Incentive Plans

17

(9)

Derivatives

19

(10) Fair Value Measurements

21

(11) Segment Information

23

(12) Other Information

27

(13) Commitments and Contingencies

28

2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

29

Overview

29

Recent Developments Affecting Industry Conditions and Our Business

31

Other Recent Developments

33

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

33

Results of Operations

34

Critical Accounting Policies

39

Liquidity and Capital Resources

39

Indebtedness

41

Inflation

42

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

42

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

42

1

DEFINITIONS

The following terms as defined are used in this document:

Defined Term

Definition

/d

Per day.

2014 Plan

ENLC's 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Adjusted gross margin

Revenue less cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted gross

margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial

Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

Amarillo Rattler

On April 30, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Amarillo Rattler, LLC, the owner of a gathering and

Acquisition

processing system located in the Midland Basin.

AR Facility

An accounts receivable securitization facility of up to $500 million entered into by EnLink Midstream Funding,

LLC, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity and our indirect subsidiary, with PNC Bank, National

Association, as administrative agent and lender, and PNC Capital Markets, LLC, as structuring agent and

sustainability agent.

ASC

The Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification.

ASC 718

ASC 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation.

ASC 820

ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements.

Ascension JV

Ascension Pipeline Company, LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and a subsidiary of Marathon

Petroleum Corporation in which ENLK owns a 50% interest and Marathon Petroleum Corporation owns a 50%

interest. The Ascension JV, which began operations in April 2017, owns an NGL transmission pipeline that

connects ENLK's Riverside fractionator to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Garyville refinery.

Bbl

Barrel.

Bbtu

Billion British thermal units.

Bcf

Billion cubic feet.

Beginning TSR Price

The beginning total shareholder return ("TSR") price, which is the closing unit price of ENLC on the grant date

of the performance award agreement or the previous trading day if the grant date was not a trading day, is one of

the assumptions used to calculate the grant-date fair value of performance award agreements.

CCS

Carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration.

Cedar Cove JV

Cedar Cove Midstream LLC, a joint venture in which we own a 30% interest. The Cedar Cove JV, which was

formed in November 2016, owns gathering and compression assets in Blaine County, Oklahoma, located in the

STACK play.

Central Oklahoma

On December 19, 2022, we acquired gathering and processing assets located in Central Oklahoma, including

Acquisition

approximately 900 miles of lean and rich natural gas gathering pipeline and two processing plants with 280

MMcf/d of total processing capacity.

CO2

Carbon dioxide.

Commission

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Delaware Basin

A large sedimentary basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Delaware Basin JV

Delaware G&P LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and an affiliate of NGP in which ENLK

owns a 50.1% interest and NGP owns a 49.9% interest. The Delaware Basin JV, which was formed in August

2016, owns the Lobo processing facilities and the Tiger processing plants located in the Delaware Basin in

Texas.

ENLC

EnLink Midstream, LLC together with its consolidated subsidiaries.

ENLK

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP or, when applicable, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP together with its

consolidated subsidiaries.

FCDTCs

Futures and Cleared Derivatives Transactions Customer Agreements.

Federal Reserve

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States.

GAAP

Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

Gal

Gallon.

GCF

Gulf Coast Fractionators, a joint venture in which we own a 38.75% interest. GCF owns an NGL fractionator in

Mont Belvieu, Texas. The GCF assets were idled to reduce operating expenses in 2021 but are expected to

resume operations in the third quarter of 2024.

GIP

Global Infrastructure Management, LLC, an independent infrastructure fund manager, itself, its affiliates, or

managed fund vehicles, including GIP III Stetson I, L.P., GIP III Stetson II, L.P., and their affiliates.

ISDAs

International Swaps and Derivatives Association Agreements.

LIBOR

U.S. Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate.

LNG

Liquified natural gas.

2

Matterhorn JV

Matterhorn JV, a joint venture in which we own a 15% interest. The Matterhorn JV is constructing a pipeline

designed to transport up to 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas through approximately 490 miles of 42-inch pipeline from

the Waha Hub in West Texas to Katy, Texas.

Midland Basin

A large sedimentary basin in West Texas.

MMbbls

Million barrels.

MMbtu

Million British thermal units.

MMcf

Million cubic feet.

MMgals

Million gallons.

MVC

Minimum volume commitment.

NGL

Natural gas liquid.

NGP

NGP Natural Resources XI, LP.

NYMEX

New York Mercantile Exchange.

Operating Partnership

EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, a Delaware limited partnership and wholly owned subsidiary of ENLK.

OPIS

Oil Price Information Service.

ORV

ENLK's Ohio River Valley crude oil, condensate stabilization, natural gas compression, and brine disposal

assets in the Utica and Marcellus shales, which were divested in November 2023.

Permian Basin

A large sedimentary basin that includes the Midland and Delaware Basins primarily in West Texas and New

Mexico.

PIK Distribution

A quarterly distribution in-kind of Series B Preferred Units. We agreed with the holders of the Series B

Preferred Units to make a PIK Distribution until the quarterly distribution in respect of the earlier of (x) any

quarter in which the holders of the Series B Preferred Units give notice to our general partner of their election to

terminate such PIK Distribution right and (y) the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

POL contracts

Percentage-of-liquids contracts.

POP contracts

Percentage-of-proceeds contracts.

Revolving Credit

A $1.40 billion unsecured revolving credit facility entered into by ENLC, which includes a $500.0 million letter

Facility

of credit subfacility. The Revolving Credit Facility is guaranteed by ENLK.

Series B Preferred Unit

ENLK's Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Unit.

Series C Preferred Unit

ENLK's Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Unit.

SOFR

Secured overnight financing rate.

SPV

EnLink Midstream Funding, LLC, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity that is an indirect subsidiary of

ENLC.

STACK

Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties in Oklahoma.

3

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except unit data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16.8

$

28.7

Accounts receivable:

Trade receivables (1)

57.5

85.9

Accrued revenue and other

483.5

581.4

Related party

588.8

506.8

Fair value of derivative assets

90.6

76.9

Other current assets

63.8

65.5

Total current assets

1,301.0

1,345.2

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,261.6 and $5,137.2,

6,360.4

6,407.0

respectively

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,083.0 and $1,051.2,

761.8

793.6

respectively

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

159.8

150.5

Fair value of derivative assets

21.5

27.0

Other assets, net

112.4

112.2

Total assets

$

8,716.9

$

8,835.5

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and drafts payable

$

113.0

$

126.5

Accrued natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and crude oil purchases

356.2

428.0

Fair value of derivative liabilities

98.0

62.7

Current maturities of long-term debt

97.9

97.9

Other current liabilities

224.6

239.2

Total current liabilities

889.7

954.3

Long-term debt, net of unamortized issuance cost

4,469.5

4,471.0

Other long-term liabilities

83.5

98.0

Deferred tax liability

3.9

3.9

Fair value of derivative liabilities

21.8

26.7

Partners' equity:

Common unitholder (144,358,720 units issued and outstanding)

1,377.2

1,423.4

Series B Preferred Unitholders (54,712,077 and 54,575,638 units issued and

805.5

803.5

outstanding, respectively)

Series C Preferred Unitholders (366,500 units issued and outstanding)

367.3

367.3

General partner interest (1,594,974 equivalent units outstanding)

223.6

223.4

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4.8

0.9

Non-controlling interest

470.1

463.1

Total partners' equity

3,248.5

3,281.6

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)

Total liabilities and partners' equity

$

8,716.9

$

8,835.5

____________________________

(1) There was no allowance for bad debt at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Revenues:

Product sales

$

1,405.0

$

1,476.3

Midstream services

271.9

279.3

Gain (loss) on derivative activity

(29.0)

11.9

Total revenues

1,647.9

1,767.5

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and amortization

1,150.4

1,271.9

Operating expenses

152.6

132.4

Depreciation and amortization

165.3

160.4

Impairments

14.2

-

Gain on disposition of assets

(1.7)

(0.4)

General and administrative

55.0

29.3

Total operating costs and expenses

1,535.8

1,593.6

Operating income

112.1

173.9

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net of interest income

(65.4)

(68.5)

Loss from unconsolidated affiliate investments

(0.8)

(0.1)

Other income (expense)

0.5

(0.1)

Total other expense

(65.7)

(68.7)

Income before non-controlling interest and income taxes

46.4

105.2

Income tax expense

(0.1)

(0.1)

Net income

46.3

105.1

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

9.2

10.9

Net income attributable to ENLK

$

37.1

$

94.2

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Net income

$

46.3

$

105.1

Unrealized gain (loss) on designated cash flow hedge

3.9

(1.6)

Comprehensive income

50.2

103.5

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

9.2

10.9

Comprehensive income attributable to ENLK

$

41.0

$

92.6

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

6

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Partners' Equity

(In millions)

Accumulated

Non-

Series B

Series C

General

Other

Common Units

Comprehensive

Controlling

Total

Preferred Units

Preferred Units

Partner Interest

Income (Loss)

Interest

$

Units

$

Units

$

Units

$

Units

$

$

$

(Unaudited)

Balance, December 31, 2023

$1,423.4

144.4

$803.5

54.6

$367.3

0.4

$223.4

1.6

$

0.9

$

463.1

$ 3,281.6

Unit-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.6

-

-

-

5.6

Distributions

(62.4)

-

(15.3)

0.1

(9.0)

-

-

-

-

(15.2)

(101.9)

Contributions from non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.0

13.0

Unrealized gain on designated cash flow hedge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.9

-

3.9

Net income (loss)

16.2

-

17.3

-

9.0

-

(5.4)

-

-

9.2

46.3

Balance, March 31, 2024

$1,377.2

144.4

$805.5

54.7

$367.3

0.4

$223.6

1.6

$

4.8

$

470.1

$ 3,248.5

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

7

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Changes in Partners' Equity (Continued) (In millions)

Accumulated

Non-

Series B

Series C

General

Other

Common Units

Comprehensive

Controlling

Total

Preferred Units

Preferred Units

Partner Interest

Income (Loss)

Interest

$

Units

$

Units

$

Units

$

Units

$

$

$

(Unaudited)

Balance, December 31, 2022

$1,373.5

144.4

$799.2

54.2

$380.4

0.4

$220.2

1.6

$

-

$

426.7

$ 3,200.0

Unit-based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

4.0

-

-

-

4.0

Distributions

(61.7)

-

(17.3)

-

(8.4)

-

-

-

-

(16.7)

(104.1)

Contributions from non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.4

8.4

Unrealized loss on designated cash flow hedge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1.6)

-

(1.6)

Repurchase of Series C Preferred Units

-

-

-

-

(3.9)

-

-

-

-

-

(3.9)

Net income (loss)

72.3

-

16.7

-

8.4

-

(3.2)

-

-

10.9

105.1

Balance, March 31, 2023

$1,384.1

144.4

$798.6

54.2

$376.5

0.4

$221.0

1.6

$

(1.6)

$

429.3

$ 3,207.9

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

8

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

46.3

$

105.1

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

165.3

160.4

Gain on disposition of assets

(1.7)

(0.4)

Non-cashunit-based compensation

5.6

4.0

Non-cash loss on derivatives recognized in net income

26.1

1.4

Amortization of debt issuance costs and net discount of senior unsecured notes

1.5

1.5

Loss from unconsolidated affiliate investments

0.8

0.1

Impairments

14.2

-

Other operating activities

(1.9)

1.7

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, accrued revenue, and other

44.7

24.5

Product inventory, prepaid expenses, and other

11.3

68.5

Accounts payable, accrued product purchases, and other accrued liabilities

(103.0)

(162.9)

Net cash provided by operating activities

209.2

203.9

Cash flows from investing activities:

Additions to property and equipment

(110.4)

(100.7)

Contributions to unconsolidated affiliate investments

(9.4)

(49.7)

Other investing activities

(5.7)

0.4

Net cash used in investing activities

(125.5)

(150.0)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

629.4

1,173.0

Repayments on borrowings

(632.4)

(1,067.4)

Distributions to common unitholders

(62.4)

(61.7)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(15.2)

(16.7)

Distributions to Series B Preferred Units

(15.3)

(17.3)

Distributions to Series C Preferred Units

(9.0)

(8.4)

Earnout payments

(2.5)

-

Payment to redeem mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest

-

(10.5)

Repurchase of Series C Preferred Units

-

(3.9)

Contributions from non-controlling interests

13.0

8.4

Other financing activities

(1.2)

0.8

Net cash used in financing activities

(95.6)

(3.7)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(11.9)

50.2

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

28.7

22.6

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

16.8

$

72.8

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

65.8

$

62.2

Non-cash investing activities:

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$

11.2

$

10.4

Non-cash accrual of property and equipment

$

(7.0)

$

13.4

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

9

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(1) General

In this report, the term "Partnership," as well as the terms "ENLK," "our," "we," "us," and "its" are sometimes used as abbreviated references to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP itself or EnLink Midstream Partners, LP together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Operating Partnership.

Please read the notes to the consolidated financial statements in conjunction with the Definitions page set forth in this report prior to Part I-Financial Information.

  1. Organization of Business

ENLK is a Delaware limited partnership formed in 2002. Our business activities are conducted through the Operating Partnership and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

EnLink Midstream GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is our general partner. Our general partner manages our operations and activities. Our general partner is a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of ENLC. ENLC's units are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENLC." ENLC's managing member is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIP. As of March 31, 2024, GIP, through GIP III Stetson I, L.P. and GIP III Stetson II, L.P, owns 45.8% of the outstanding limited liability company interests in ENLC. In addition to their equity interests in ENLC, GIP maintains control over the managing member of ENLC.

  1. Nature of Business

We primarily focus on owning, operating, investing in, and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets to provide midstream energy services, including:

  • gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas;
  • fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling NGLs; and
  • gathering, transporting, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate.

As of March 31, 2024, our midstream infrastructure network includes approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines, 25 natural gas processing plants with approximately 5.8 Bcf/d of processing capacity, seven fractionators with approximately 316,300 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and equity investments in certain joint ventures. Our operations are based in the United States, and our sales are derived primarily from domestic customers.

Our natural gas gathering business includes connecting the wells of producers in our market areas to our gathering systems. Our gathering systems consist of networks of pipelines that collect natural gas from points at or near producing wells and transport it to our processing plants or to larger diameter pipelines for further transmission. Our processing plants remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by our own gathering systems or by third-party pipelines. In conjunction with our gathering and processing business, we may purchase natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources and sell that natural gas or NGLs to utilities, industrial consumers, marketers, and pipelines. We also store natural gas and NGLs on behalf of third parties for a fee or to balance our own purchases and sales in marketing natural gas and NGLs for our customers.

Our large diameter natural gas transmission pipelines provide access to multiple domestic production basins to a variety of customers, such as industrial end-users, LNG facilities, and utilities. Our large diameter natural gas transmission pipelines are connected to our gathering systems or third party gathering systems, natural gas transmission pipeline systems, and natural gas storage caverns.

Our fractionators separate NGLs into separate purity products, including ethane, propane, iso-butane, normal butane, and natural gasoline. Our fractionators receive NGLs primarily through our transmission lines that transport NGLs from East Texas and from our South Louisiana processing plants. Our fractionators also have the capability to receive NGLs by truck or rail

10

