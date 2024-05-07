Table of Contents

ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(1) General

In this report, the term "Partnership," as well as the terms "ENLK," "our," "we," "us," and "its" are sometimes used as abbreviated references to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP itself or EnLink Midstream Partners, LP together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Operating Partnership.

Please read the notes to the consolidated financial statements in conjunction with the Definitions page set forth in this report prior to Part I-Financial Information.

Organization of Business

ENLK is a Delaware limited partnership formed in 2002. Our business activities are conducted through the Operating Partnership and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

EnLink Midstream GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is our general partner. Our general partner manages our operations and activities. Our general partner is a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of ENLC. ENLC's units are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENLC." ENLC's managing member is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIP. As of March 31, 2024, GIP, through GIP III Stetson I, L.P. and GIP III Stetson II, L.P, owns 45.8% of the outstanding limited liability company interests in ENLC. In addition to their equity interests in ENLC, GIP maintains control over the managing member of ENLC.

Nature of Business

We primarily focus on owning, operating, investing in, and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets to provide midstream energy services, including:

gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas;

fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling NGLs; and

gathering, transporting, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate.

As of March 31, 2024, our midstream infrastructure network includes approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines, 25 natural gas processing plants with approximately 5.8 Bcf/d of processing capacity, seven fractionators with approximately 316,300 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and equity investments in certain joint ventures. Our operations are based in the United States, and our sales are derived primarily from domestic customers.

Our natural gas gathering business includes connecting the wells of producers in our market areas to our gathering systems. Our gathering systems consist of networks of pipelines that collect natural gas from points at or near producing wells and transport it to our processing plants or to larger diameter pipelines for further transmission. Our processing plants remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by our own gathering systems or by third-party pipelines. In conjunction with our gathering and processing business, we may purchase natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources and sell that natural gas or NGLs to utilities, industrial consumers, marketers, and pipelines. We also store natural gas and NGLs on behalf of third parties for a fee or to balance our own purchases and sales in marketing natural gas and NGLs for our customers.

Our large diameter natural gas transmission pipelines provide access to multiple domestic production basins to a variety of customers, such as industrial end-users, LNG facilities, and utilities. Our large diameter natural gas transmission pipelines are connected to our gathering systems or third party gathering systems, natural gas transmission pipeline systems, and natural gas storage caverns.

Our fractionators separate NGLs into separate purity products, including ethane, propane, iso-butane, normal butane, and natural gasoline. Our fractionators receive NGLs primarily through our transmission lines that transport NGLs from East Texas and from our South Louisiana processing plants. Our fractionators also have the capability to receive NGLs by truck or rail