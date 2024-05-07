QUARTERLY REPORT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item
Description
Page
(2)
Significant Accounting Policies
11
(3)
Intangible Assets
12
(4)
Related Party Transactions
13
(5)
Long-Term Debt
14
(6)
Partners' Capital
15
(7)
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliates
16
17
(9)
Derivatives
19
(10) Fair Value Measurements
21
(11) Segment Information
23
(12) Other Information
27
(13) Commitments and Contingencies
28
2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
29
Overview
29
Recent Developments Affecting Industry Conditions and Our Business
31
Other Recent Developments
33
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
33
Results of Operations
34
Critical Accounting Policies
39
Liquidity and Capital Resources
39
Indebtedness
41
Inflation
42
Recent Accounting Pronouncements
42
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
42
1
DEFINITIONS
The following terms as defined are used in this document:
Defined Term
Definition
/d
Per day.
2014 Plan
ENLC's 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.
Adjusted gross margin
Revenue less cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted gross
margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.
Amarillo Rattler
On April 30, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Amarillo Rattler, LLC, the owner of a gathering and
Acquisition
processing system located in the Midland Basin.
AR Facility
An accounts receivable securitization facility of up to $500 million entered into by EnLink Midstream Funding,
LLC, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity and our indirect subsidiary, with PNC Bank, National
Association, as administrative agent and lender, and PNC Capital Markets, LLC, as structuring agent and
sustainability agent.
ASC
The Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification.
ASC 718
ASC 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation.
ASC 820
ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements.
Ascension JV
Ascension Pipeline Company, LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and a subsidiary of Marathon
Petroleum Corporation in which ENLK owns a 50% interest and Marathon Petroleum Corporation owns a 50%
interest. The Ascension JV, which began operations in April 2017, owns an NGL transmission pipeline that
connects ENLK's Riverside fractionator to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Garyville refinery.
Bbl
Barrel.
Bbtu
Billion British thermal units.
Bcf
Billion cubic feet.
Beginning TSR Price
The beginning total shareholder return ("TSR") price, which is the closing unit price of ENLC on the grant date
of the performance award agreement or the previous trading day if the grant date was not a trading day, is one of
the assumptions used to calculate the grant-date fair value of performance award agreements.
CCS
Carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration.
Cedar Cove JV
Cedar Cove Midstream LLC, a joint venture in which we own a 30% interest. The Cedar Cove JV, which was
formed in November 2016, owns gathering and compression assets in Blaine County, Oklahoma, located in the
STACK play.
Central Oklahoma
On December 19, 2022, we acquired gathering and processing assets located in Central Oklahoma, including
Acquisition
approximately 900 miles of lean and rich natural gas gathering pipeline and two processing plants with 280
MMcf/d of total processing capacity.
CO2
Carbon dioxide.
Commission
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Delaware Basin
A large sedimentary basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Delaware Basin JV
Delaware G&P LLC, a joint venture between a subsidiary of ENLK and an affiliate of NGP in which ENLK
owns a 50.1% interest and NGP owns a 49.9% interest. The Delaware Basin JV, which was formed in August
2016, owns the Lobo processing facilities and the Tiger processing plants located in the Delaware Basin in
Texas.
ENLC
EnLink Midstream, LLC together with its consolidated subsidiaries.
ENLK
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP or, when applicable, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP together with its
consolidated subsidiaries.
FCDTCs
Futures and Cleared Derivatives Transactions Customer Agreements.
Federal Reserve
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States.
GAAP
Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.
Gal
Gallon.
GCF
Gulf Coast Fractionators, a joint venture in which we own a 38.75% interest. GCF owns an NGL fractionator in
Mont Belvieu, Texas. The GCF assets were idled to reduce operating expenses in 2021 but are expected to
resume operations in the third quarter of 2024.
GIP
Global Infrastructure Management, LLC, an independent infrastructure fund manager, itself, its affiliates, or
managed fund vehicles, including GIP III Stetson I, L.P., GIP III Stetson II, L.P., and their affiliates.
ISDAs
International Swaps and Derivatives Association Agreements.
LIBOR
U.S. Dollar London Interbank Offered Rate.
LNG
Liquified natural gas.
2
Matterhorn JV
Matterhorn JV, a joint venture in which we own a 15% interest. The Matterhorn JV is constructing a pipeline
designed to transport up to 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas through approximately 490 miles of 42-inch pipeline from
the Waha Hub in West Texas to Katy, Texas.
Midland Basin
A large sedimentary basin in West Texas.
MMbbls
Million barrels.
MMbtu
Million British thermal units.
MMcf
Million cubic feet.
MMgals
Million gallons.
MVC
Minimum volume commitment.
NGL
Natural gas liquid.
NGP
NGP Natural Resources XI, LP.
NYMEX
New York Mercantile Exchange.
Operating Partnership
EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, a Delaware limited partnership and wholly owned subsidiary of ENLK.
OPIS
Oil Price Information Service.
ORV
ENLK's Ohio River Valley crude oil, condensate stabilization, natural gas compression, and brine disposal
assets in the Utica and Marcellus shales, which were divested in November 2023.
Permian Basin
A large sedimentary basin that includes the Midland and Delaware Basins primarily in West Texas and New
Mexico.
PIK Distribution
A quarterly distribution in-kind of Series B Preferred Units. We agreed with the holders of the Series B
Preferred Units to make a PIK Distribution until the quarterly distribution in respect of the earlier of (x) any
quarter in which the holders of the Series B Preferred Units give notice to our general partner of their election to
terminate such PIK Distribution right and (y) the quarter ending June 30, 2024.
POL contracts
Percentage-of-liquids contracts.
POP contracts
Percentage-of-proceeds contracts.
Revolving Credit
A $1.40 billion unsecured revolving credit facility entered into by ENLC, which includes a $500.0 million letter
Facility
of credit subfacility. The Revolving Credit Facility is guaranteed by ENLK.
Series B Preferred Unit
ENLK's Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Unit.
Series C Preferred Unit
ENLK's Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Unit.
SOFR
Secured overnight financing rate.
SPV
EnLink Midstream Funding, LLC, a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity that is an indirect subsidiary of
ENLC.
STACK
Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties in Oklahoma.
3
PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except unit data)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16.8
$
28.7
Accounts receivable:
Trade receivables (1)
57.5
85.9
Accrued revenue and other
483.5
581.4
Related party
588.8
506.8
Fair value of derivative assets
90.6
76.9
Other current assets
63.8
65.5
Total current assets
1,301.0
1,345.2
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,261.6 and $5,137.2,
6,360.4
6,407.0
respectively
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,083.0 and $1,051.2,
761.8
793.6
respectively
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
159.8
150.5
Fair value of derivative assets
21.5
27.0
Other assets, net
112.4
112.2
Total assets
$
8,716.9
$
8,835.5
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and drafts payable
$
113.0
$
126.5
Accrued natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and crude oil purchases
356.2
428.0
Fair value of derivative liabilities
98.0
62.7
Current maturities of long-term debt
97.9
97.9
Other current liabilities
224.6
239.2
Total current liabilities
889.7
954.3
Long-term debt, net of unamortized issuance cost
4,469.5
4,471.0
Other long-term liabilities
83.5
98.0
Deferred tax liability
3.9
3.9
Fair value of derivative liabilities
21.8
26.7
Partners' equity:
Common unitholder (144,358,720 units issued and outstanding)
1,377.2
1,423.4
Series B Preferred Unitholders (54,712,077 and 54,575,638 units issued and
805.5
803.5
outstanding, respectively)
Series C Preferred Unitholders (366,500 units issued and outstanding)
367.3
367.3
General partner interest (1,594,974 equivalent units outstanding)
223.6
223.4
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4.8
0.9
Non-controlling interest
470.1
463.1
Total partners' equity
3,248.5
3,281.6
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
Total liabilities and partners' equity
$
8,716.9
$
8,835.5
____________________________
(1) There was no allowance for bad debt at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
4
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Product sales
$
1,405.0
$
1,476.3
Midstream services
271.9
279.3
Gain (loss) on derivative activity
(29.0)
11.9
Total revenues
1,647.9
1,767.5
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales, exclusive of operating expenses and depreciation and amortization
1,150.4
1,271.9
Operating expenses
152.6
132.4
Depreciation and amortization
165.3
160.4
Impairments
14.2
-
Gain on disposition of assets
(1.7)
(0.4)
General and administrative
55.0
29.3
Total operating costs and expenses
1,535.8
1,593.6
Operating income
112.1
173.9
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net of interest income
(65.4)
(68.5)
Loss from unconsolidated affiliate investments
(0.8)
(0.1)
Other income (expense)
0.5
(0.1)
Total other expense
(65.7)
(68.7)
Income before non-controlling interest and income taxes
46.4
105.2
Income tax expense
(0.1)
(0.1)
Net income
46.3
105.1
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
9.2
10.9
Net income attributable to ENLK
$
37.1
$
94.2
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
5
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Net income
$
46.3
$
105.1
Unrealized gain (loss) on designated cash flow hedge
3.9
(1.6)
Comprehensive income
50.2
103.5
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
9.2
10.9
Comprehensive income attributable to ENLK
$
41.0
$
92.6
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
6
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Partners' Equity
(In millions)
Accumulated
Non-
Series B
Series C
General
Other
Common Units
Comprehensive
Controlling
Total
Preferred Units
Preferred Units
Partner Interest
Income (Loss)
Interest
$
Units
$
Units
$
Units
$
Units
$
$
$
(Unaudited)
Balance, December 31, 2023
$1,423.4
144.4
$803.5
54.6
$367.3
0.4
$223.4
1.6
$
0.9
$
463.1
$ 3,281.6
Unit-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.6
-
-
-
5.6
Distributions
(62.4)
-
(15.3)
0.1
(9.0)
-
-
-
-
(15.2)
(101.9)
Contributions from non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
13.0
13.0
Unrealized gain on designated cash flow hedge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.9
-
3.9
Net income (loss)
16.2
-
17.3
-
9.0
-
(5.4)
-
-
9.2
46.3
Balance, March 31, 2024
$1,377.2
144.4
$805.5
54.7
$367.3
0.4
$223.6
1.6
$
4.8
$
470.1
$ 3,248.5
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
7
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Changes in Partners' Equity (Continued) (In millions)
Accumulated
Non-
Series B
Series C
General
Other
Common Units
Comprehensive
Controlling
Total
Preferred Units
Preferred Units
Partner Interest
Income (Loss)
Interest
$
Units
$
Units
$
Units
$
Units
$
$
$
(Unaudited)
Balance, December 31, 2022
$1,373.5
144.4
$799.2
54.2
$380.4
0.4
$220.2
1.6
$
-
$
426.7
$ 3,200.0
Unit-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.0
-
-
-
4.0
Distributions
(61.7)
-
(17.3)
-
(8.4)
-
-
-
-
(16.7)
(104.1)
Contributions from non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.4
8.4
Unrealized loss on designated cash flow hedge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.6)
-
(1.6)
Repurchase of Series C Preferred Units
-
-
-
-
(3.9)
-
-
-
-
-
(3.9)
Net income (loss)
72.3
-
16.7
-
8.4
-
(3.2)
-
-
10.9
105.1
Balance, March 31, 2023
$1,384.1
144.4
$798.6
54.2
$376.5
0.4
$221.0
1.6
$
(1.6)
$
429.3
$ 3,207.9
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
8
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
46.3
$
105.1
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
165.3
160.4
Gain on disposition of assets
(1.7)
(0.4)
Non-cashunit-based compensation
5.6
4.0
Non-cash loss on derivatives recognized in net income
26.1
1.4
Amortization of debt issuance costs and net discount of senior unsecured notes
1.5
1.5
Loss from unconsolidated affiliate investments
0.8
0.1
Impairments
14.2
-
Other operating activities
(1.9)
1.7
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, accrued revenue, and other
44.7
24.5
Product inventory, prepaid expenses, and other
11.3
68.5
Accounts payable, accrued product purchases, and other accrued liabilities
(103.0)
(162.9)
Net cash provided by operating activities
209.2
203.9
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment
(110.4)
(100.7)
Contributions to unconsolidated affiliate investments
(9.4)
(49.7)
Other investing activities
(5.7)
0.4
Net cash used in investing activities
(125.5)
(150.0)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
629.4
1,173.0
Repayments on borrowings
(632.4)
(1,067.4)
Distributions to common unitholders
(62.4)
(61.7)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(15.2)
(16.7)
Distributions to Series B Preferred Units
(15.3)
(17.3)
Distributions to Series C Preferred Units
(9.0)
(8.4)
Earnout payments
(2.5)
-
Payment to redeem mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
-
(10.5)
Repurchase of Series C Preferred Units
-
(3.9)
Contributions from non-controlling interests
13.0
8.4
Other financing activities
(1.2)
0.8
Net cash used in financing activities
(95.6)
(3.7)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(11.9)
50.2
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
28.7
22.6
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
16.8
$
72.8
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
65.8
$
62.2
Non-cash investing activities:
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
11.2
$
10.4
Non-cash accrual of property and equipment
$
(7.0)
$
13.4
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
9
ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(1) General
In this report, the term "Partnership," as well as the terms "ENLK," "our," "we," "us," and "its" are sometimes used as abbreviated references to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP itself or EnLink Midstream Partners, LP together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Operating Partnership.
Please read the notes to the consolidated financial statements in conjunction with the Definitions page set forth in this report prior to Part I-Financial Information.
- Organization of Business
ENLK is a Delaware limited partnership formed in 2002. Our business activities are conducted through the Operating Partnership and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.
EnLink Midstream GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is our general partner. Our general partner manages our operations and activities. Our general partner is a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of ENLC. ENLC's units are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENLC." ENLC's managing member is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIP. As of March 31, 2024, GIP, through GIP III Stetson I, L.P. and GIP III Stetson II, L.P, owns 45.8% of the outstanding limited liability company interests in ENLC. In addition to their equity interests in ENLC, GIP maintains control over the managing member of ENLC.
- Nature of Business
We primarily focus on owning, operating, investing in, and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets to provide midstream energy services, including:
- gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas;
- fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling NGLs; and
- gathering, transporting, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate.
As of March 31, 2024, our midstream infrastructure network includes approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines, 25 natural gas processing plants with approximately 5.8 Bcf/d of processing capacity, seven fractionators with approximately 316,300 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and equity investments in certain joint ventures. Our operations are based in the United States, and our sales are derived primarily from domestic customers.
Our natural gas gathering business includes connecting the wells of producers in our market areas to our gathering systems. Our gathering systems consist of networks of pipelines that collect natural gas from points at or near producing wells and transport it to our processing plants or to larger diameter pipelines for further transmission. Our processing plants remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by our own gathering systems or by third-party pipelines. In conjunction with our gathering and processing business, we may purchase natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources and sell that natural gas or NGLs to utilities, industrial consumers, marketers, and pipelines. We also store natural gas and NGLs on behalf of third parties for a fee or to balance our own purchases and sales in marketing natural gas and NGLs for our customers.
Our large diameter natural gas transmission pipelines provide access to multiple domestic production basins to a variety of customers, such as industrial end-users, LNG facilities, and utilities. Our large diameter natural gas transmission pipelines are connected to our gathering systems or third party gathering systems, natural gas transmission pipeline systems, and natural gas storage caverns.
Our fractionators separate NGLs into separate purity products, including ethane, propane, iso-butane, normal butane, and natural gasoline. Our fractionators receive NGLs primarily through our transmission lines that transport NGLs from East Texas and from our South Louisiana processing plants. Our fractionators also have the capability to receive NGLs by truck or rail
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EnLink Midstream LLC published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 21:20:34 UTC.