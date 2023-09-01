ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

AND FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

INDEX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets F-2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Loss F-3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity F-4 Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements F-5 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements F-6

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,458 $ 49,945 Short term interest-bearing bank deposits 25,443 299 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,884 2,086 Total Current Assets 30,785 52,330 Non-Current Assets Long term interest-bearing bank deposits 7,159 - Property and equipment, net 9,574 9,875 Other assets 5,510 5,437 Total Non-Current Assets 22,243 15,312 TOTAL ASSETS $ 53,028 $ 67,642 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,554 $ 1,948 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,437 4,659 Total Current Liabilities 4,991 6,607 Non-Current Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 3,702 4,194 Total Non-Current Liabilities 3,702 4,194 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,693 10,801 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares of NIS 0.4 par value: Authorized: 45,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; Issued and outstanding: 18,589,139 and 18,421,852 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 2,136 2,117 Additional paid in capital 138,133 136,648 Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,101 1,101 Accumulated deficit (97,035 ) (83,025 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 44,335 56,841 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 53,028 $ 67,642

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND LOSS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 5,035 4,110 10,211 8,792 General and administrative expenses 1,614 1,761 3,221 3,483 6,649 5,871 13,432 12,275 Operating loss (6,649 ) (5,871 ) (13,432 ) (12,275 ) Other expenses, net (143 ) (4,042 ) (578 ) (5,863 ) Net loss (6,792 ) (9,913 ) (14,010 ) (18,138 ) Basic & diluted loss per share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.99 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 18,584,801 18,375,206 18,550,702 18,372,521

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)

Ordinary Shares Additional

paid in Currency

translation Accumulated Shares Amount capital reserve deficit Total Balance as of December 31, 2022 18,421,852 $ 2,117 $ 136,648 $ 1,101 $ (83,025 ) $ 56,841 Changes during the three months period ended March 31, 2022: Restricted stock units vested 34,295 3 (3 ) - - - Issuance of shares for cash consideration of $470 net of $152 issuance costs 110,115 13 305 - - 318 Stock based compensation - - 633 - - 633 Net loss - - - - (7,218 ) (7,218 ) Balance as of March 31, 2023 (unaudited) 18,566,262 2,133 137,583 1,101 (90,243 ) 50,574 Changes during the three months period ended June 30, 2023: Issuance of shares for cash consideration of $43 net of $1 issuance costs 14,056 2 40 - - 42 Restricted stock units vested 8,821 1 (1 ) - - - Exercise of options - - - - - - Stock based compensation - - 511 - - 511 Net loss - - - - (6,792 ) (6,792 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 (unaudited) 18,589,139 $ 2,136 $ 138,133 $ 1,101 $ (97,035 ) $ 44,335 Balance as of December 31, 2021 18,331,507 $ 2,107 $ 133,796 $ 1,101 $ (51,965 ) $ 85,039 Changes during the three months period ended March 31, 2022: Restricted stock units vested 34,295 4 (4 ) - - - Exercise of options 7,625 1 49 - - 50 Stock based compensation - - 788 - - 788 Net loss - - - - (8,225 ) (8,225 ) Balance as of March 31, 2022 (unaudited) 18,373,427 2,112 134,629 1,101 (60,190 ) 77,652 Changes during the three months period ended June 30, 2022: Exercise of options 7,625 1 49 - - 50 Stock based compensation - - 697 - - 697 Net loss - - - - (9,913 ) (9,913 ) Balance as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited) 18,381,052 $ 2,113 $ 135,375 $ 1,101 $ (70,103 ) $ 68,486

* Less than $1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands

For the six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) $ (14,010 ) $ (18,138 ) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities: Income and expenses not involving cash flows: Depreciation 421 364 Non-cash operating lease expenses 434 411 Share-based compensation 1,144 1,485 Loss on marketable securities and short-term bank deposits 1,626 4,886 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables (169 ) (205 ) Decrease in accounts payable trade (240 ) (211 ) Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,389 ) (307 ) Operating lease liabilities (624 ) (827 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,807 ) (12,542 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (200 ) (4,351 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 82 - Investment in short-term interest bearing bank deposits (34,218 ) (35,234 ) Release of short-term interest bearing bank deposits 288 Purchases of marketable securities - (1,608 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 62,549 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (34,048 ) 21,356 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares, net 360 - Proceeds from exercise of options - 100 Net cash provided by financing activities 360 100 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (46,495 ) 8,914 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 50,357 11,636 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 3,862 $ 20,550 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - Cash paid (received) for interest, net $ 233 $ 45

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 1 - GENERAL

a. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (the " Parent " and, including its consolidated subsidiaries, " we ", " us ", " our " or the " Company ") is a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company originally incorporated on January 22, 2012 under the laws of the State of Israel.

The Company is developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. Non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of certain diseases, which include solid tumors, sepsis and others.

AllocetraTM is based on the discoveries of Professor Dror Mevorach, an expert on immune activity, macrophage activation and clearance of dying (apoptotic) cells, in his laboratory in the Hadassah University Hospital located in the State of Israel.

The Company's ordinary shares, par value of NIS 0.40 per share ("Ordinary Shares"), are traded under the symbol "ENLV" on both the Nasdaq Capital Market and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

b. Financial Resources

The Company devotes substantially all of its efforts toward research and development activities and raising capital to support such activities. The Company's activities are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including failing to secure additional funding before the Company achieves sustainable revenues and profit from operations.

Research and development activities have required significant capital investment since the Company's inception. The Company expects that its operations will require additional cash investment to pursue the Company's research and development activities, including preclinical studies, formulation development, clinical trials and related drug manufacturing. The Company has not generated any revenues or product sales and has not achieved profitable operations or positive cash flow from operations. The Company has incurred net losses since its inception, and, as of June 30, 2023, had an accumulated deficit of $97,035 thousand.

The Company expects to continue to incur losses for at least the next several years, and the Company will need to raise additional debt or equity financing or enter into partnerships to fund its development. If the Company is not able to achieve its funding requirements, it may be required to reduce discretionary spending, may not be able to continue the development of its product candidates or may be required to delay its development programs, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to achieve its intended business objectives. There can be no assurances that additional financing will be secured or, if secured, will be on favorable terms. The ability of the Company to transition to profitability in the longer term is dependent on developing products and product revenues to support its expenses.

The Company's management and board of directors (the "Board") are of the opinion that the Company's current financial resources will be sufficient to continue the development of the Company's product candidates for at least twelve months from the date of filing of these financial statements on Form 6-K. The Company may determine, however, to raise additional capital during such period as the Board deems prudent. The Company's management plans to finance its operations with issuances of the Company's equity securities and, in the longer term, revenues. There are no assurances, however, that the Company will be successful in obtaining the financing necessary for its long-term development. The Company's ability to continue to operate in the long term is dependent upon additional financial support.

NOTE 2 - SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") for interim financial information. Accordingly, certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (consisting of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been made.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 2 - SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont.)

These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC on April 10, 2023. The results of operations for the interim periods presented herein are not necessarily indicative of the operating results for any future period. The December 31, 2022 financial information has been derived from the Company's audited financial statements.

Use of Estimates

The preparation of interim financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the reported amounts in the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, it also requires that management exercise its judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. On an ongoing basis, management evaluates its estimates, including estimates related to its stock-based compensation expense and implicit interest rate on new lease liabilities. Significant estimates in these interim financial statements include estimates made for accrued research and development expenses and stock-based compensation expenses.

Functional Currency and Translation to The Reporting Currency

The functional currency of the Company is the U.S. dollar because the U.S. dollar is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates and expects to continue to operate in the foreseeable future.

Balances related to non-monetary assets and liabilities are based on translated amounts as of the date of the change, and non-monetary assets acquired and liabilities were translated at the approximate exchange rate prevailing at the date of the transaction. Transactions included in the statement of income were translated at the approximate exchange rate in effect at the time of the applicable transaction.

1 U.S. dollar = 3.7 NIS and 3.519 NIS as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The U.S. dollar increased against the NIS: 2.35%, 5.14%, 10.2% and 12.54% in the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Recently Adopted Accounting Standards

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company was not required to adopt any recently issued accounting standards.

Recently Issued Accounting Pronouncements Not Yet Adopted

The Company has evaluated other recently issued accounting pronouncements and does not currently believe that any of these pronouncements will have a material impact on its condensed consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

Significant Accounting Policies

There have been no material changes to the significant accounting policies previously disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Marketable Securities.

The Company has an investment policy that includes guidelines on acceptable investment securities, minimum credit quality, maturity parameters, and concentration and diversification. The Company from time-to-time invests a portion of its excess cash in mutual funds that are classified based on the nature of their underlying securities and their availability for use in current operations. The Company's marketable equity securities are measured at fair value with gains and losses recognized in other expense, net.

Net (loss) realized on equity securities for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $0, $0, $0 and $(1,982) thousand, respectively.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 3 - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash held in banks $ 1,024 $ 2,123 Bank deposits in U.S.$ (annual average interest rates 4.29%% and 0.1%) 2,434 47,822 Total cash and cash equivalents 3,458 49,945 Restricted cash - current - Prepaid expenses and other receivables 113 113 Restricted cash - noncurrent - Other assets 291 299 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 3,862 $ 50,357

NOTE 4 - SHORT TERM INTEREST-BEARING BANK DEPOSITS

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Bank deposits in U.S.$ (annual average interest rates 5.94% and 0.3%) $ 6,165 $ 299 Bank deposits in NIS (annual average interest rates 4.31%) 19,278 - Total short-term deposits $ 25,443 $ 299

NOTE 5 -LONG TERM INTEREST-BEARING BANK DEPOSITS

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Bank deposits in U.S.$ (annual average interest rates 4.22%) $ 7,159 $ - Total long-term interest-bearing bank deposits $ 7,159 $ -

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 6 - PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

Property and equipment, net consisted of the following:

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cost: Laboratory equipment $ 2,837 $ 2,851 Computers 276 276 Office furniture & equipment 317 249 Leasehold improvements 8,672 8,606 12,102 11,982 Accumulated depreciation: Laboratory equipment 1,690 1,432 Computers 242 203 Office furniture & equipment 34 28 Leasehold improvements 562 444 2,528 2,107 Depreciated cost $ 9,574 $ 9,875

Depreciation expenses for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $212, $421, $176 and $364 thousand, respectively.

NOTE 7 - OTHER ASSETS

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Restricted cash $ 291 $ 299 Long-term prepaid expenses 485 113 Right-of-Use assets, net 4,734 5,025 $ 5,510 $ 5,437

NOTE 8 - ACCRUED EXPENSES AND OTHER LIABILITIES

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Vacation, convalescence and bonus accruals $ 461 $ 759 Employees and payroll related 612 539 Short term operating lease liabilities 667 653 Accrued expenses and other 1,697 2,708 $ 3,437 $ 4,659

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 9 - LEASES

The Company is a party to operating leases for its corporate offices, laboratory space and vehicles. The Company's real property operating leases have remaining lease terms of up to 3.25 years, some of which include options to extend the leases for up to five years.

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 The components of lease expense were as follows: Operating leases expenses $ 522 $ 517 Supplemental consolidated cash flow information related to operating leases follows: Cash used in operating activities $ 520 $ 478 Non-cash activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 145 $ 91

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Supplemental information related to operating leases, including location of amounts reported in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets, follows: Other assets - Right-of-Use assets $ 6,590 $ 6,445 Accumulated amortization 1,856 1,420 Operating lease Right-of-Use assets, net $ 4,734 $ 5,025 Lease liabilities - current - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 667 $ 653 Lease liabilities - noncurrent 3,702 4,194 Total operating lease liabilities $ 4,369 $ 4,847 Weighted average remaining lease term in years 7.1 7.6 Weighted average annual discount rate 3.4 % 3.4 %

Maturities of operating lease liabilities as of June 30, 2022, were as follows:

2023(after June 30) $ 344 2024 696 2025 717 2026 581 2027 551 2028 and onwards 2,069 Total undiscounted lease liability $ 4,958 Less: Imputed interest $ (589 ) Present value of lease liabilities $ 4,369

NOTE 10 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

The Company is required to pay royalties to the State of Israel (represented by the Israeli Innovation Authority (the "IIA")), computed on the basis of proceeds from the sale or license of products for which development was supported by IIA grants. These royalties are generally 3% - 5% of sales until repayment of 100% of the grants (linked to the dollar) received by the Company plus accrued interest

The gross amount of grants received by the Company from the IIA, including accrued interest as of June 30, 2023, was approximately $9.6 million. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had not paid any royalties to the IIA.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 11 - EQUITY

All Company warrants are classified as a component of shareholders' equity because such warrants are free standing financial instruments that are legally detachable, separately exercisable, do not embody an obligation for the Company to repurchase its own shares, and permit the holders to receive a fixed number of Ordinary Shares upon exercise, requires physical settlement and do not provide any guarantee of value or return.

Number of

Warrants Weighted

average

exercise

price Outstanding January 1, 2023 202,251 $ 23.31 Outstanding and exercisable June 30, 2023 202,251 $ 23.31

Composed of the following:

Number of

Warrants Exercise Price

Per Share Issuance date Expiration date 22,750 $ 10 February 26, 2020 February 24, 2025 160,727 $ 25 February 12, 2021 February 9, 2026 18,774 $ 25 February 17, 2021 February 9, 2026 202,251

NOTE 12 - SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

a) As of June 30, 2023, 5,028,704 Ordinary Shares were authorized for issuance to employees, directors and consultants under the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan, of which 1,537,973 shares were available for future grant.

b) The following table contains information concerning options granted under the existing equity incentive plan:

Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise

price Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise

price Outstanding at beginning of period 2,929,868 $ 5.84 2,399,622 $ 5.95 Forfeited and expired (14,375 ) $ 6.82 (3,000 ) $ 5.34 Exercised - $ - (7,625 ) $ 6.49 Outstanding at end of period 2,915,493 $ 5.84 2,388,997 $ 5.95 Exercisable at end of period 2,090,378 $ 5.59 1,728,623 $ 5.10 Non-vested at beginning of period 876,851 $ 6.48 722,749 $ 7.67 Vested (37,861 ) $ 11.13 (59,375 ) $ (8.78 ) Forfeited (13,875 ) $ 5.90 (3,000 ) $ (5.34 ) Non-vested at the end of period 825,115 $ 6.27 660,374 $ 7.59

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 12 - SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION (Cont.)

Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise

price Number of

options Weighted

average

exercise

price Outstanding at beginning of period 2,939,434 $ 5.85 2,142,547 $ 6.02 Granted - $ 264,700 $ 5.48 Forfeited and expired (23,941 ) $ 6.71 (3,000 ) $ 5.34 Exercised - $ (15,250 ) $ 6.49 Outstanding at end of period 2,915,493 $ 5.84 2,388,997 $ 5.95 Exercisable at end of period 2,090,378 $ 5.59 1,728,623 $ 5.10 Non vested at beginning of period 986,005 $ 6.46 529,082 $ 8.69 Granted - $ - 264,700 $ 5.48 Forfeited and expired (15,375 ) $ 6.73 (3,000 ) $ 5.34 vested (145,515 ) $ 7.44 (130,408 ) $ 7.82 Outstanding at end of period 825,115 $ 6.27 660,374 $ 7.59

During the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recognized $427, $957, $509 and $1,074 thousand, respectively, of share-based compensation expenses related to stock options.

As of June 30, 2023, the total unrecognized estimated compensation cost related to outstanding non-vested stock options was $1,766 thousand, which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 1.32 years.

c) Set forth below is data regarding the range of exercise prices and remaining contractual life for all options outstanding on June 30, 2023:

Exercise

price Number of

options outstanding Remaining

contractual

Life (in years) Intrinsic

Value of

Options

Outstanding

(in thousands) No. of options

exercisable $ 2.69 649,883 1.92 - 649,883 $ 3.66 250,000 6.84 - 250,000 $ 4.68 48,750 6.75 - 36,563 $ 5.34 208,825 8.75 - 53,800 $ 5.34 445,792 9.38 - 69,263 $ 5.96 150,000 9.38 - - $ 6.22 634,177 4.00 - 634,177 $ 8.19 150,000 6.38 - 112,500 $ 8.23 12,500 8.38 - 5,000 $ 9.02 40,500 7.38 - 20,250 $ 10.12 12,126 5.43 - 12,126 $ 12.23 250,000 7.91 - 194,444 $ 14.00 60,500 7.82 - 50,417 $ 21.40 1,940 6.07 - 1,455 $ 90.16 500 1.42 - 500 2,915,493 - 2,090,378

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 12 - SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION (Cont.)

d) The following table contains information concerning restricted stock units granted under the existing equity incentive plan:

Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Number of

shares Weighted

average

grant date

fair value Number of

shares Weighted

average

grant date

fair value Nonvested at beginning of period 114,329 $ 9.97 184,787 $ 10.02 Vested (3,438 ) $ 10.28 (3,437 ) $ 10.28 Forfeited (313 ) $ 14.67 - $ - Nonvested at end of period 110,578 $ 9.95 181,350 $ 10.02

Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Number of

shares Weighted

average

grant date

fair value Number of

shares Weighted

average

grant date

fair value Nonvested at beginning of period 157,560 $ 10.02 229,331 $ 10.08 Vested (46,544 ) $ 10.15 (47,981 ) $ 10.29 Forfeited (438 ) $ 14.67 - $ - Nonvested at end of period 110,578 $ 9.95 181,350 $ 10.02

The Company estimates the fair value of restricted stock units based on the closing sales price of the Ordinary Shares on the date of grant (or the closing bid price, if no sales were reported). For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recognized $84, $187, $188 and $411 thousand, respectively, of share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock units. Total share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock units not yet recognized as of June 30, 2023 was $331 thousand, which is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 0.66 years.

e) The following table summarizes share-based compensation expenses related to grants under the existing equity incentive plan included in the statements of operations:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research & development $ 122 $ 119 $ 318 $ 509 General & administrative 389 578 826 976 Total $ 511 $ 697 $ 1,144 $ 1,485

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS JUNE 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NOTE 13 - FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT

The Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis consisted of the following types of instruments as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,862 $ 3,862 $ - $ - Short term deposits 25,443 25,443 - - Long term deposits 7,159 7,159 - - Restricted cash current 113 113 - - Restricted cash non-current 291 291 - - Total financial assets $ 38,868 $ 38,868 $ - $ -

(in thousands) December 31, 2022 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,945 $ 49,945 $ - $ - Short term deposits 299 299 - - Restricted cash current 113 113 - - Restricted cash non-current 299 299 - - Total financial assets $ 50,656 $ 50,656 $ - $ -

NOTE 14 - EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE BALANCE SHEET DATE

The Company evaluated all events and transactions that occurred subsequent to the balance sheet date and prior to the date on which these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were issued and determined that no subsequent event necessitated disclosure.

F-14