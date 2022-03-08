Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENLV   IL0011319527

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(ENLV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enlivex Therapeutics : Announces Issuance of Israeli Patent Covering Allocetra Derived from Pooled Donor Cells - Form 6-K

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enlivex Announces Issuance of Israeli Patent Covering Allocetra Derived from Pooled Donor Cells

Nes-Ziona, Israel, March 8, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the "Company"), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced the issuance of Israeli Patent Number 255119 entitled, "Therapeutic Pooled Blood Apoptotic Cell Preparations And Uses Thereof." The patent provides added intellectual property (IP) protection in Israel into at least 2037, with claims covering the use of pooled donor cells as source materials for AllocetraTM.

Oren Hershkovitz, PhD, CEO of Enlivex, stated, "Maintaining a robust patent portfolio across key geographies is a core component of our corporate strategy. We are pleased to be advancing this strategy with our latest patent, and look forward to further broadening our IP estate in the future."

Enlivex is developing AllocetraTM as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as "unmet medical needs", as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with other therapeutic agents.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would", "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "has the potential to" and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRATM programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex's business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRATM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT
Shachar Shlosberger, CFO
Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.
shachar@enlivexpharm.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.
08:13aENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Issuance of Israeli Patent Covering Allocetra Derived fro..
PU
08:02aEnlivex Announces Issuance of Israeli Patent Covering Allocetra Derived from Pooled Don..
AQ
02/22ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS : Strengthens Management Team with the Appointment of Biotech Industr..
PU
02/22Enlivex Strengthens Management Team with the Appointment of Biotech Industry Veteran Ei..
AQ
01/03Enlivex to Detail the Application of its Innovative Macrophage Reprogramming Cell Thera..
AQ
2021Enlivex Secures Greek Regulatory Approval to Expand Phase 2b Severe COVID-19 Trial of A..
MT
2021ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS : Receives Regulatory Authorization to Expand its Phase IIb Trial Eva..
PU
2021Enlivex Receives Regulatory Authorization to Expand its Phase IIb Trial Evaluating Allo..
AQ
2021Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Receives Regulatory Authorization to Expand Its Phase IIb Tri..
CI
2021Enlivex Therapeutics Obtains Greece Authorization to Expand Phase 2 Trial of Allocetra ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,9 M 90,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,96 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 565%
Managers and Directors
Oren Hershkovitz Chief Executive Officer
Shachar Shlosberger Chief Financial Officer
Shai A. Novik Executive Chairman
Dror Mevorach Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Odelia Ben-Shitrit Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.-20.64%91
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.01%75 559
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.05%65 842
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.26%59 963
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.43%45 367
BIONTECH SE-51.03%30 492