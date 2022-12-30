Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENLV   IL0011319527

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(ENLV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-30 pm EST
3.938 USD   -3.02%
12/06What's Next For Cell Therapy In Oncology? Enlivex (nasdaq : ENLV) Says It Has The Answers
AQ
Enlivex Therapeutics : Other Report or Announcement

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
Submission Data File

General Information

Form Type*

424B5

Contact Name

Edgar Agents

Contact Phone

732-780-5036

Filer File Number*

333-264561

Filer CIK*

0001596812 (Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.)

Filer CCC*

**********

Confirming Copy

No

Notify via Website only

No

Return Copy

No

Serial

No

Serial Company Name*

SROS*

NASD

Depositor CIK

Fee Table included*

N

ABS Asset Class Type

ABS Sub Asset Class Type

Sponsor CIK

(End General Information)

Document Information

File Count*

2

Document Name 1*

ea171017-424b5_enlivexthera.htm

Document Type 1*

424B5

Document Description 1

Prospectus Supplement

Document Name 2*

image_001.jpg

Document Type 2*

GRAPHIC

Document Description 2

Graphic

(End Document Information)

Notifications

Notify via Website only

No

E-mail 1

filings@edgaragents.com

(End Notifications)

ea171017-424b5_enlivexthera.htm

Form Type: 424B5

Page 1

Edgar Agents LLC

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

12/30/2022 08:44 AM

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Registration No. 333-264561

Prospectus Supplement

to Prospectus dated June 5, 2022

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

Up to $100,000,000 of Ordinary Shares

This prospectus supplement amends a prospectus we previously filed as a part of our "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (file No. 333- 264561), under which we registered for offer and sale up to $300.0 million of certain of our securities. The Form F-3 did not initially register an option for the Company to offer and sell our ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.40 per share, or the ordinary shares, pursuant to an at-the-market agreement with a specified sales agent. On December 30, 2022 we entered into an agreement, or the Agreement, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and JMP Securities LLC, each referred to as an Agent and together the Agents, as sales agents relating to our ordinary shares covered by this prospectus supplement. In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, we may elect to sell ordinary shares under this prospectus supplement having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 from time to time through the Agents. However, we are not obligated to sell any shares pursuant to the Agreement.

If we elect to sell any shares pursuant to this prospectus supplement, such sales, if any, may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at- the-market" offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through the Nasdaq Capital Market, the existing trading market for our ordinary shares, or any other existing trading market in the United States for our ordinary shares, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, directly to the Sales Agent as principal, in negotiated transactions, or in any other method permitted by law, which may include block trades.

If we elect to sell any shares pursuant to the Agreement, the Agents are not required to sell any specific amount, but will act as our sales agents using commercially reasonable efforts consistent with their normal trading and sales practices. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement.

If we elect to sell any ordinary shares pursuant to this prospectus supplement, we will pay the Agents, in the aggregate, a total commission equal to 3.0% of the gross sales price per ordinary share issued by us and sold through either Agent. In connection with the any future sales of the ordinary shares on our behalf, each Agent will be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act, and the compensation of such Agent will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. We have also agreed to provide indemnification and contribution to the Agents with respect to certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. For purposes of this prospectus supplement, the term Sales Agreement refers to the Agreement, and the term Sales Agent or Sales Agents refers to the Agent or Agents, respectively.

Our ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ENLV" and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol "ENLV." The last reported sale price of our ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 28, 2022 was $3.74 per share. The last reported sale price of our ordinary shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on December 28, 2022 was NIS 13.15 or $3.731 per share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on the same day).

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. See the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section on page S-4 of this prospectus supplement, and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, respectively.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Israel Securities Authority nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Cantor

JMP Securities

A CITIZENS COMPANY

The date of this prospectus supplement is December 30, 2022

ea171017-424b5_enlivexthera.htm

Form Type: 424B5

Page 2

Edgar Agents LLC

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

12/30/2022 08:44 AM

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Prospectus Supplement

Page

About this Prospectus Supplement

S-ii

Prospectus Supplement Summary

S-1

Risk Factors

S-4

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Information

S-7

Use of Proceeds

S-8

Capitalization

S-9

Dilution

S-10

Plan of Distribution

S-11

Legal Matters

S-12

Experts

S-12

Expenses

S-12

Where You Can Find More Information

S-12

Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference

S-13

Page

About This Prospectus

1

Risk Factors

2

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

3

Our Company

5

Use of Proceeds

6

Description of Ordinary Shares

7

Description of Warrants

13

Description of Units

16

Taxation

17

Plan of Distribution

18

Expenses

19

Legal Matters

20

Experts

20

Enforceability of Civil Liabilities

20

Where You Can Find More Information

22

Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference

22

Neither we nor either Sales Agent has authorized anyone to provide any information or to make any representations other than those contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or in the accompanying prospectus. We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus together comprise an offer to sell only the securities offered hereby, but only under circumstances and in jurisdictions where it is lawful to do so. The information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus is current only as of the respective dates of such documents.

S-i

ea171017-424b5_enlivexthera.htm

Form Type: 424B5

Page 3

Edgar Agents LLC

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

12/30/2022 08:44 AM

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

All references to the terms the "Company," "Enlivex," "we," "us" and "our" in this prospectus supplement refer to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel, and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

All references to "$" and "U.S. Dollars" are to United States dollars and all references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels.

This document consists of two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of the offering. The second part is the accompanying prospectus, which is part of a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-264561) that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, using a "shelf" registration process. The accompanying prospectus describes more general information about us and the securities we may offer, some of which may not apply to this offering. When we refer in this prospectus supplement to the term "this prospectus," we are referring collectively to this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any free-writing prospectus we may utilize pursuant to Rule 433 of the Securities Act.

This prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein may add, update or change information contained in the accompanying prospectus. To the extent that any statement that we make in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with statements made in the accompanying prospectus, the statements made in this prospectus supplement will be deemed to modify or supersede those made in the accompanying prospectus. You should read carefully this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the additional information described under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information," and "Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference" before making an investment decision.

You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering described in this prospectus supplement. Neither we nor the Sales Agents authorized any person to provide you with different or additional information. If anyone provides you with different or additional information, you should not rely on it. We take no responsibility for, and provide no assurance as to the reliability of any other information that others may give you.

You should not assume that the information in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus or any documents we incorporate by reference herein or therein is accurate as of any date other than the respective dates on the front cover of those documents. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.

This prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the securities described in this prospectus supplement or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

S-ii

ea171017-424b5_enlivexthera.htm

Form Type: 424B5

Page 4

Edgar Agents LLC

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD.

12/30/2022 08:44 AM

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY

The following summary of our business highlights some of the information contained elsewhere in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Because this is only a summary, it does not contain all of the information that may be important to you. You should carefully read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein, which are identified under "Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference" in this prospectus supplement and under "Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference" in the accompanying prospectus. You should also carefully consider the matters discussed in the section in this prospectus supplement entitled "Risk Factors" and in the accompanying prospectus, in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents incorporated herein by reference.

Our Company

Overview

Enlivex is a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. Non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases, which include solid tumors, sepsis and others.

We believe the Company's primary innovative immunotherapy, AllocetraTM, represents a paradigm shift in macrophage reprogramming, moving from targeting a specific subset of macrophages or a specific pathway effecting macrophages activity, to a fundamental view of macrophage homeostasis. Restoring macrophage homeostasis may induce the immune system to rebalance itself to normal levels of operation, thereby promoting disease resolution.

The Company is focused on two main clinical verticals, sepsis and solid tumors, or the Indications. The Company believes that negatively- reprogrammed macrophages may be key contributors to disease severity across these two Indications, and thus effective reprogramming of these previously negative-reprogrammed macrophages into their respective homeostatic state may provide diseases resolution for these Indications, some of which are considered "unmet medical needs", such as preventing or treating complications associated with sepsis and certain solid tumors.

We are required to pay royalties to the State of Israel (represented by the Israel Innovation Authority), computed on the basis of proceeds from the sale or license of products, the development of which was supported by State grants. These royalties are generally 3% to 5% of sales until repayment of 100% of the grants (linked to the U.S. Dollar) received by us plus annual interest at an applicable LIBOR-based rate. Our aggregate contingent obligation to pay royalties as of September 30, 2022 was approximately $9.1 million, which represented the gross amount of grants actually received by us from the Israel Innovation Authority to such date, including accrued interest. As of September 30, 2022, we had not paid any royalties to the Israel Innovation Authority. For a description of our obligations in connection with the grants from the Israel Innovation Authority, see "Item 3.D.-RiskFactors-Risks Related to Israeli Law and Our Operations in Israel" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

S-1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
