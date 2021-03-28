ENM : Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ENM HOLDINGS LIMITED 安寧控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00128)

RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ENM Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr. Derek Wai Choi LEUNG ("Mr. Leung") as a Non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held in June 2021 (the "2021 AGM").

Mr. Leung is subject to retirement by rotation pursuant to Article 103 of the Company's Articles of Association at the 2021 AGM. Mr. Leung has informed the Company that he will not be seeking re-election at the 2021 AGM and will therefore retire at the conclusion of the 2021 AGM, following which he will cease to be the Non-executive Chairman of the Board, the chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee, and a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Investment Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Mr. Leung has been a Director of the Company since December 2000. Mr. Leung would like to devote more time to his family and to pursue his other personal interests and development after his retirement from the Company. Therefore Mr. Leung has decided to retire as a Non-executive Director of the Company after the 2021 AGM.

Mr. Leung has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Leung for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the Board, the Company and its shareholders over the past years.

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director is Mr. David Charles PARKER (Chief Executive Officer), the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Derek Wai Choi LEUNG (Non-executive Chairman) and Mr. Hing Lun Dennis AU, and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Kin Wing CHEUNG, Mr. Kiu Sang Baldwin LEE, Mr. Ted Tak Tai LEE and Ms. Sarah Young O'DONNELL.