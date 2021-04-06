ENN Energy : Proposals for General Mandates to Issue Shares and to Repurchase its own Shares, Re-election of Retiring Directors, Proposed Final Dividend and Special Dividend and Notice of Annual General Meeting 04/06/2021 | 07:14am EDT Send by mail :

compulsory wearing of surgical face masks

no refreshment will be served Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the Annual General Meeting venue. The Company reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Annual General Meeting as an alternative to attending the Annual General Meeting in person. 7 April 2021 CONTENTS Page PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . ii DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Proposed Final Dividend and Special Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Action to be Taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Voting by Way of Poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 APPENDIX I - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 APPENDIX II - INFORMATION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 - i - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent requirements for prevention and control of its spread, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the Annual General Meeting to protect attending Shareholders, staff and other stakeholders from the risk of infection: compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted on every attending Shareholder, proxy and other attendees at the entrance of the Annual General Meeting venue. Any person found to be suffering from a fever or otherwise unwell will be denied entry into the Annual General Meeting venue or be required to leave the Annual General Meeting venue; all attendees are requested to wear surgical face masks at the Annual General Meeting venue at all times, and to maintain a safe distance with other attendees; and no refreshments will be provided. To the extent permitted under applicable laws, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the Annual General Meeting venue or require any person to leave the Annual General Meeting venue in order to ensure the safety of the attendees at the Annual General Meeting. In the interest of all stakeholders' health and safety and in response to the recent guidelines on prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic, Shareholders are reminded that physical attendance in person at the Annual General Meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. As an alternative, by completing form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the Annual General Meeting as proxy to attend and vote on the relevant resolutions at the Annual General Meeting instead of attending the Annual General Meeting in person. - ii - DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: "Annual General Meeting" Salon 1, JW Marriott Ballroom (Level 3), JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong, on Monday, 10 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company as altered from time to time "Board" the board of Directors "Chairman" the Chairman presiding at any meeting of members or of the Board "Companies Law"/"the Law" the Companies Law (2016 Revision), Cap. 22 of the Cayman Islands and any amendments thereto or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force and includes every other law incorporated therewith or substituted therefore "Company" ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman islands on 20 July 2000 with limited liability which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2688) "Controlling Shareholder" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EGII" ENN Group International Investment Limited "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Issue Mandate" the proposed general mandate authorising the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 10% of total number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the resolution approving the Issue Mandate "Latest Practicable Date" 31 March 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained in herein - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "LNG" liquefied natural gas "PRC" the People's Republic of China "Repurchase Mandate" the proposed general mandate authorising the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company (or of such other nominal amount as shall result from a sub-division, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company from time to time) "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Subsidiary" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Takeovers Code" the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "%" per cent. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 新奧能源控股有限公司 ENN Energy Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2688) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. WANG Yusuo (Chairman) P.O. Box 309 Mr. ZHENG Hongtao (Vice Chairman) Ugland House Mr. ZHANG Yuying (President) Grand Cayman KY1-1104 Mr. WANG Dongzhi Cayman Islands Non-executive Directors: Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Mr. WANG Zizheng Rooms 3101-04, 31st Floor Mr. JIN Yongsheng Tower 1, Lippo Centre No. 89 Queensway Independent Non-executive Directors: Hong Kong Mr. MA Zhixiang Mr. YUEN Po Kwong Head office in the PRC: Mr. LAW Yee Kwan, Quinn Building A, ENN Industrial Park Ms. YIEN Yu Yu, Catherine Xinyuan DongDao Economic and Technological Development Zone Langfang City Hebei Province The PRC 7 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE ITS OWN SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information regarding (i) the proposed renewal of the general mandates to allot, issue and deal with Shares and to repurchase its own Shares, (ii) the proposed re-election of retiring Directors and (iii) the proposed final dividend and special dividend, and to seek your approval of the relevant ordinary resolutions relating to (i), (ii) and (iii) at the Annual General Meeting. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES On 13 May 2020, the Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares. Such general mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. It is therefore proposed to renew such general mandate at the Annual General Meeting. An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to grant to the Directors the Issue Mandate, details of which are set out in ordinary resolution numbered 5 in the notice of Annual General Meeting. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolution granting the Issue Mandate to issue new Shares and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased prior the Annual General Meeting, based on 1,128,536,308 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company would be allowed under such Issue Mandate to issue a maximum of 112,853,630 Shares representing 10% of the issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the ordinary resolution approving the Issue Mandate. Regarding this resolution, the Company acknowledges the concern of minority Shareholders with respect to possible dilution of their shareholding interests resulting from the exercise of the general mandate to issue shares, and has reaffirmed its commitment to use the mandate sparingly and in the interest of all our Shareholders. Accordingly, the Board has continued to propose to limit the general mandate to 10% of the issued Shares of the Company (rather than 20% by the Listing Rules) as at the date of the Resolution passed by the Shareholders, and that any Shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to this general mandate shall not be at a discount of more than 10% (rather than 20% as limited under the Listing Rules) of the Benchmarked Price of such Shares. The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders to have a general authority from Shareholders to enable the Directors to issue Shares for flexibility in raising capital as and when needed. GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES Also on 13 May 2020, the Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to give a general mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase its own Shares. Such general mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. It is therefore proposed to renew such general mandate at the Annual General Meeting. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to grant to the Directors the Repurchase Mandate, details of which are set out in ordinary resolution numbered 6 in the notice of Annual General Meeting. On the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased prior to the Annual General Meeting, based on 1,128,536,308 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Shares which may be repurchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate are limited to a maximum of 112,853,630 Shares representing 10% of the total number of Shares of the Company as at the date of passing of the ordinary resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate. An explanatory statement as required under the Listing Rules, giving certain information regarding the Repurchase Mandate, is set out in Appendix I to this circular. RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Board comprises ten Directors, of whom Mr. WANG Yusuo, Mr. ZHENG Hongtao, Mr. ZHANG Yuying and Mr. WANG Dongzhi, were the Executive Directors; Mr. WANG Zizheng and Mr. JIN Yongsheng were the Non-executive Directors; and Mr. MA Zhixiang, Mr. YUEN Po Kwong, Mr. LAW Yee Kwan, Quinn and Ms. YIEN Yu Yu, Catherine, were the Independent Non-executive Directors. In accordance with Article 99 of the Articles of Association, Mr. ZHENG Hongtao shall retire at the Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offer himself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. In addition, in accordance with Article 116 of the Articles of Association, Mr. WANG Yusuo, Mr. WANG Zizheng, Mr. MA Zhixiang and Mr. YUEN Po Kwong, shall retire by rotation at the Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix II to this circular. PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND On 22 March 2021, the Board recommended that subject to Shareholders' approval in the Annual General Meeting, the Company shall declare and distribute a final dividend in respect of 2020 of HK$2.10 per share and a special dividend of HK$0.32 per share to its Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 18 May 2021. The Board further resolved that the register of members of the Company shall be closed from Monday, 17 May 2021 to Tuesday, 18 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no share transfer will be registered for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final dividend and special dividend. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend and special dividend, all share transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 14 May 2021. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The notice convening the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 16 to 21 of this circular to consider, among other things, the ordinary resolutions relating to the Issue Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate, the re-election of retiring Directors and the proposed final dividend and special dividend. ACTION TO BE TAKEN A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you propose to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying proxy form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, and not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting if you so wish. VOTING BY WAY OF POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of the meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Accordingly, each of the resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting will be taken by way of poll. The Company will announce the results of the poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the proposed granting of the Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate, the re-election of the retiring Directors and the proposed final dividend and special dividend are all in the best interests of the Company as well as the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that all the Shareholders should vote in favour of all the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. So far as the Directors are aware, as at the Latest Practicable Date, no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting under the Listing Rules in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material aspects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. Yours Faithfully, By order of the Board ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED WANG Yusuo Chairman - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by the Listing Rules, to provide you with requisite information for your consideration of the Repurchase Mandate. 1. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practical Date, the number of Shares in issue was 1,128,536,308 Shares. On the basis of such figure and assuming the Repurchase Mandate is exercised in full, it could result in up to 112,853,630 Shares being repurchased by the Company during the period up to (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws to be held; or (iii) the revocation, variation or renewal of the Repurchase Mandate by ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting, whichever occurs first. 2. REASONS FOR REPURCHASES Repurchases of Shares will only be made when the Directors believe that such a repurchase will benefit the Company and the Shareholders. Such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value of the Company and/or its earnings per Share. 3. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES In repurchasing Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with its memorandum and articles of association and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. The Companies Law provides that the amount to be repaid in connection with a share repurchase may be paid from the profits of the Company and/or the proceeds of a new issue of Shares made for the purpose of the repurchase or out of capital subject to and in accordance with the Companies Law. The amount of premium payable on repurchase may only be paid out of either the profits of the Company or out of the share premium account before or at the time the Shares are repurchased in the manner provided for in the Companies Law. 4. EFFECT OF EXERCISING THE REPURCHASE MANDATE There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited financial statements contained in the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company) in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is exercised in full. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or on its gearing position which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE 5. DIRECTORS' UNDERTAKING The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the power of the Company to make repurchase pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 6. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS None of the Directors and, to the best of their knowledge, having made all reasonable enquiries, none of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules), have any present intention, if the Repurchase Mandate is approved by Shareholders and exercised, to sell Shares to the Company. No core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company has notified the Company that he has a present intention to sell Shares to the Company or has undertaken not to do so. 7. TAKEOVERS CODE If, as a result of a repurchase of Shares by the Company, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code), depending on the level of increase in the interest of the Shareholders, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become(s) obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. WANG Yusuo (a Director of the Company) and Ms. ZHAO Baoju (the spouse of Mr. WANG Yusuo) through their personal interests, spouse interests and controlled corporations, including Langfang City Natural Gas Company Limited ("LCNG"), ENN Investment Holdings Company Limited ("EIH"), EGII, ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. ("ENN- NG") and Xinneng (Hong Kong) Energy Investment Limited ("Xinneng HK"), were beneficially interested in an aggregate of 370,094,634 Shares, representing approximately 32.79% of the total issued Shares. Based on current shareholdings and in the event that the Directors exercised in full the power to repurchase Shares under the Repurchase Mandate, the shareholdings of Mr. WANG Yusuo and Ms. ZHAO Baoju together with their controlled corporations would be increased to approximately 36.44% of the total issued Shares of the Company. Since the shareholdings of Mr. WANG Yusuo and Ms. ZHAO Baoju together with their controlled corporations already fall within the range of 30% and 50% of the issued Shares, Mr. WANG Yusuo and Ms. ZHAO Baoju together with their controlled corporations could be required under Rule 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code to make a mandatory offer in respect of all the issued Shares of the Company by reason of such increase of shareholding by more than 2% within a 12 month period. - 9 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT OF THE REPURCHASE MANDATE Save as aforesaid, the Directors are not aware of any consequences which may arise under the Takeovers Code as a consequence of any repurchase made under the Repurchase Mandate. The Directors will use their best endeavours to ensure that the Repurchase Mandate will not be exercised to the extent that the number of Shares held by the public would be reduced to less than 25% of the issued Shares of the Company. The Directors have no intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate which may result in possible mandatory offer being made under the Takeovers Code. 8. SHARE PURCHASED BY THE COMPANY There have been no repurchases of Shares by the Company during the six months prior to the Latest Practicable Date (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). 9. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous 12 months up to and including the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Highest Lowest Month Traded Price Traded Price HK$ HK$ 2020 March 89.90 60.45 April 89.80 72.00 May 91.85 82.75 June 98.55 86.85 July 98.30 87.35 August 98.75 84.15 September 91.00 82.05 October 98.00 79.45 November 110.40 94.25 December 116.80 101.10 2021 January 129.40 112.80 February 133.90 116.00 March (up to Latest Practicable Date) 134.80 110.10 - 10 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The following are the particulars of the retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting: Mr. WANG YUSUO Mr. WANG, aged 57, is a founder of the Group, the Chairman and the Executive Director of the Company since the Company listed in 2001, and is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. He is responsible for overseeing the Group's overall strategic planning and providing leadership for and overseeing the functioning of the Board. He has over 30 years of experience in investment and the management of the energy business in the PRC, he has deep and professional insights on the trend, digitalisation and strategies development of energy industry. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Management from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics. He is the father of Mr. Wang Zizheng, a Non-executive Director of the Company. He is a director and a controlling shareholder of LCNG, a controlling shareholder of the Company. He is the chairman of ENN-NG (formerly known as ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd., stock code: 600803) and a director of ENC Data Technology Co., Ltd (formerly known as Beibu Gulf Tourism Corporation Limited, stock code: 603869), whose shares are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. He is also a Non-executive Director of Legend Holdings Corporation (a company listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 3396.HK). Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG has not held any positions with any other members of the Group and any directorships in any other listed public companies in the past three years prior to the Latest Practicable Date, nor does he have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practical Date, there was a service agreement between the Company and Mr. WANG under which he was entitled to a monthly salary of RMB241,666.67 and discretionary bonus with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the remuneration policy of the Company, his performance, the Company's performance and profitability, as well as the market benchmark. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. WANG and his spouse through their controlled corporations, including LCNG, EIH, EGII, ENN-NG and Xinneng HK, hold 369,175,534 Shares, and Mr. WANG is deemed to be interested in 919,100 Shares in respect of the share options granted to him under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 26 June 2012. Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG was not interested or deemed to be interested in Shares or underlying Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matters in relation to Mr. WANG's re-election need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. - 11 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Mr. ZHENG HONGTAO Mr. ZHENG, aged 46, was appointed as an Executive Director and the Vice Chairman of the Company on 14 September 2020, he is also the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee of the Company. He assists the Chairman in overseeing the Group's overall strategic planning and overseeing the functioning of the Board. He obtained a doctorate degree in engineering from Tsinghua University in 2004, majoring in power engineering and engineering thermophysics. He is the pioneer for China's international spot LNG trading and has extensive experience in energy planning, international LNG resources procurement and trading, LNG shipping, domestic natural gas sales and related asset mergers and acquisitions. He is currently a director and the president of ENN-NG (formerly known as ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd, stock code: 600803), whose shares are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed above, Mr. ZHENG has not held any positions with any other members of the Group and any directorships in any other listed public companies in the past three years prior to the Latest Practicable Date, nor does he have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practical Date, there was a service agreement between the Company and Mr. ZHENG under which he was entitled to a monthly salary of RMB166,666.67 and discretionary bonus with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the remuneration policy of the Company, his performance, the Company's performance and profitability, as well as the market benchmark. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. ZHENG was not interested or deemed to be interested in Shares or underlying Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matters in relation to Mr. ZHENG's re-election need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. Mr. WANG ZIZHENG Mr. WANG, aged 32, is the Non-executive Director of the Company, and a member of the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee of the Company. He has joined the Group in 2014 and served as the Executive Chairman of the Company during 11 May 2018 to 16 March 2020, responsible for assisting the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board in overseeing the Group's overall strategic planning and functioning of the Board. He graduated from Tongji University with a Bachelor's Degree in Urban Planning. He has extensive experience in investment, merger and acquisition and operation management of overseas LNG refuelling stations. He is a director of LCNG, a controlling shareholder of the Company, and a director of - 12 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION ENN-NG (formerly known as ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd., stock code: 600803), whose shares are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. He had been a director and the chairman of ENC Data Technology Co., Ltd (formerly known as Beibu Gulf Tourism Corporation Limited, stock code: 603869, a Company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange) in last three years until March 2020. He is the son of Mr. Wang Yusuo. Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG has not held any positions with any other members of the Group and any directorships in any other listed public companies in the past three years prior to the Latest Practicable Date, nor does he have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practical Date, Mr. WANG has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company and under which he was entitled to a monthly payment of RMB41,666.67 with reference to his roles and responsibilities, the remuneration policy of the Company and prevailing market conditions. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. WANG is deemed to be interested in 420,000 Shares in respect of the share options granted to him under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 26 June 2012. Save as disclosed above, Mr. WANG was not interested or deemed to be interested in Shares or underlying Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matters in relation to Mr. WANG's re-election need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. Mr. MA ZHIXIANG Mr. MA, aged 68, was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 24 March 2014. He is currently a member of Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Environmental, Social and Governance Committee. He has held senior management positions in China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau and PetroChina Company Limited and has resigned from these positions in March 2012. He graduated from School of Mechanics of University of Petroleum (East China) with a Doctor's Degree in Engineering in Storage and Transportation. He has over 40 years of extensive experience in corporate management practices and experience in the petroleum and natural gas industry, he has unique point of views on the listing, development pain points and prospects of China's energy industry. Save as disclosed above, Mr. MA has not held any positions with any other members of the Group and any directorships in any other listed public companies in the past three years prior to the Latest Practicable Date, nor does he have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. - 13 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION As at the Latest Practical Date, Mr. MA has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company and under which he was entitled to a monthly payment of RMB41,666.67 with reference to his roles and responsibilities, the remuneration policy of the Company and prevailing market conditions. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. MA is deemed to be interested in 60,000 Shares in respect of the share options granted to him under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 26 June 2012. Save as disclosed above, Mr. MA was not interested or deemed to be interested in Shares or underlying Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matters in relation to Mr. MA's re-election need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. Mr. YUEN PO KWONG Mr. YUEN, aged 51, was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 24 March 2014. He is currently the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Risk Management Committee. He is currently a Partner of Fangda Partners specializing in dispute resolution and contentious regulatory compliance. He graduated from Oxford University in England with a Master's Degree in Chemistry and from Cornell University with a Master's Degree in Synthetic Organic Chemistry. He then attended College of Law in Guildford, England and obtained his Diploma in Law (with Distinction) and Diploma in Legal Studies. Before studying law in England, he was a teaching fellow at Cornell University. Prior to joining Fangda Partners to establish its Hong Kong office in 2012. He was a partner of the "Magic Circle Firms", specialising in resolving China related disputes. He has extensive experience in regulatory and corporate compliance. Save as disclosed above, Mr. YUEN has not held any positions with any other members of the Group and any directorships in any other listed public companies in the past three years prior to the Latest Practicable Date, nor does he have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practical Date, Mr. YUEN has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company and under which he was entitled to a monthly payment of RMB41,666.67 with reference to his roles and responsibilities, the remuneration policy of the Company and prevailing market conditions. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. YUEN is deemed to be interested in 60,000 Shares in respect of the share options granted to him under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 26 June 2012. Save as disclosed above, Mr. YUEN was not interested or deemed to be interested in Shares or underlying Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. - 14 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matters in relation to Mr. YUEN's re-election need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. Nomination policy and process for the Independent Non-Executive Directors In reviewing the structure of the Board, the Nomination Committee and the Board will consider the Board diversity from a number of aspects, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experiences, skills, knowledge and length of service. All Board members appointments will be based on meritocracy, and candidates will be considered against criteria including talents, skills and experience as may be necessary for the operation of the Board as a whole, with a view to maintaining a sound balance of the Board's composition. Mr. MA has extensive understanding in petroleum and natural gas industry, and has over 40 years extensive experience in corporate management and practices in the field of petroleum and natural gas industry. While Mr. YUEN is a professional lawyer, he has extensive experience in regulatory and corporate compliance. The Nomination Committee and the Board consider that Mr. MA and Mr. YUEN can bring different professional opinion from energy industry and legal perspectives to the Board, and a lot of valuable and pertinent opinions were given to the Board in the past. The Nomination Committee and the Board also consider Mr. MA and Mr. YUEN are able to devote sufficient time and attention to perform the duties as an Independent Non-executive Director. Moreover, Mr. MA and Mr. YUEN have confirmed their independence pursuant to Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Nomination Committee and the Board also considers that Mr. MA and Mr. YUEN meet the independence guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules and are independent in accordance with the terms of the guidelines. The election of Mr. MA and Mr. YUEN as Independent Non-executive Director of the Company will replenish the professional background of the Board in energy industry and legal perspectives. In view of this, on 22 March 2021, the Nomination Committee proposed Mr. MA and Mr. YUEN to the Board for it to recommend to the Shareholders for re-election by way of separate resolution at the Annual General Meeting. The Board believes their re-election are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole and therefore they should be re-elected. - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 新奧能源控股有限公司 ENN Energy Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2688) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Salon 1, JW Marriott Ballroom (Level 3), JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong, on Monday, 10 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the following purposes: To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 together with the directors' and independent auditor's reports; To declare a final dividend of HK$2.10 per share and a special dividend of HK$0.32 per share for the year ended 31 December 2020; (a) Each as a separate resolution to re-elect the following retiring directors: to re-elect Mr. WANG Yusuo as director; to re-elect Mr. ZHENG Hongtao as director; to re-elect Mr. WANG Zizheng as director; to re-elect Mr. MA Zhixiang as director; to re-elect Mr. YUEN Po Kwong as director; and To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration; To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration; - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without modifications, the following ordinary resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 5. "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) and (d) below, and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the " Listing Rules ") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange "), the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with any unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures, notes and securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to allot, issue and deal with any unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures, notes and securities which carry the right to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined); the total number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted or issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) an issue of shares upon the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to any warrants which may be issued by the Company from time to time; or (iii) an issue of shares upon the exercise of options which may be granted under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted or to adopt for the grant or issue to any officers, employees and/or directors of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any other participants of such scheme or arrangement of shares or rights to acquire shares; or (iv) any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company; or (v) a specific authority granted by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this resolutions, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the - 17 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING total number of issued shares immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; any shares of the Company to be allotted and issued (whether wholly or partly for cash or otherwise) pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall not be a discount of more than 10% to the Benchmarked Price of issued shares of the Company; and for the purpose of this resolution, " Benchmarked Price " means the price which is the higher of: the closing price of the shares of the Company as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of the agreement involving the relevant proposed issue of shares of the Company; or the average closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange of the shares of the Company for the five closing trading days immediately preceding the earlier of: the date of announcement of the transaction or arrangement involving the relevant proposed issue of shares of the Company; the date of the agreement involving the relevant proposed issue of shares of the Company; or the date on which the price of the shares of the Company that are proposed to be issued is fixed. "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; or the passing of an ordinary resolution by shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking, varying or renewing the authority given to the directors of the Company by this resolution. - 18 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares, or issue of options, warrants or other securities giving the right to subscribe for shares, open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares whose names appear on the register of shareholders of the Company (and, where appropriate, to holders of other securities of the Company entitled to the offer) on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (or, where appropriate, such other securities), subject in all cases to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company." 6. "THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all powers of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange or on any other exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and which is recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and/or the requirements of the Listing Rules or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the total number of shares of the Company repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares of the Company is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares immediately before and after such consolidation and subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and the authority granted pursuant to paragraph (a) above shall be limited accordingly; and for the purposes of this resolution, " Relevant Period " means the period from the date of passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands; or - 19 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the passing of an ordinary resolution by shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking, varying or renewing the authority given to the directors of the Company by this resolution." By Order of the Board ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED LIANG Hongyu Company Secretary Hong Kong, 7 April 2021 Notes: Every shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. To be valid, a form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting at the Meeting if the shareholder of the Company so desires. Where there are joint registered holders of any share in the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding and, for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding. For the purpose of ascertaining shareholders of the Company who are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 5 May 2021 to Monday, 10 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no share transfer will be effected. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Meeting, all transfers of shares in the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 May 2021. For the purpose of determining the entitlements to the proposed final dividend and special dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 17 May 2021 to Tuesday, 18 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares in the Company will be effected. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend and special dividend, all transfers of shares in the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 14 May 2021. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of the meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. - 20 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING With regard to the resolution referred to in item 3(a) of this notice, the board of directors of the Company proposes that the retiring Directors of the Company, namely Mr. WANG Yusuo, Mr. ZHENG Hongtao, Mr. WANG Zizheng, Mr. MA Zhixiang and Mr. YUEN Po Kwong, be re-elected as directors of the Company. Particulars of the said retiring directors are set out in Appendix II to the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 7 April 2021. With regard to the resolutions referred to in items 5 and 6 of this notice, the board of directors of the Company proposes to seek its shareholders' approval of the general mandates to issue shares in the Company and to repurchase shares in the Company and a circular in connection with such proposals will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. WANG Yusuo (Chairman), Mr. ZHENG Hongtao (Vice Chairman), Mr. ZHANG Yuying (President) and Mr. WANG Dongzhi; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. WANG Zizheng and Mr. JIN Yongsheng; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. MA Zhixiang, Mr. YUEN Po Kwong and Mr. LAW Yee Kwan, Quinn and Ms. YIEN Yu Yu, Catherine. - 21 - Attachments Original document

