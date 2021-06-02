ENNIS ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCTION MANAGER OF INDEPENDENT PRINTING

Midlothian, TX. June 2, 2021 - Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF) announced Ben McDonald as the new Production Manager of Independent Printing, located in De Pere, Wisconsin. Specializing in the highest quality presentation folders, commercial printing, and check products for print distributors, Independent Printing has been a print solutions expert for almost 30 years.

Ben has been with Independent for seven years and in the printing industry for 20 years. He has held numerous positions throughout his career including EPS Technician, Prepress Supervisor, Planning Supervisor and Estimating Supervisor.

'I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to make a greater impact at Independent,' said Ben. 'I know I can count on everyone in this building to be a great partner and contributor going forward.'

Ben is married with two children and enjoys music, grilling and the Kansas City Chiefs in his free time.

For more information about Independent Printing, visit independentinc.com. For more information about Ennis, visit ennis.com or call the Ennis HOTLine at 800.972.1069.

About Ennis

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company's national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products. For more information, visit ennis.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Ennis, Inc.

2441 Presidential Parkway

Midlothian, Texas 76065

Phone: (972) 775-9801

Fax: (972) 775-9820

Email: pr@ennis.com

ennis.com

On June 2, 2021

/