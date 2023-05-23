Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ennis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBF   US2933891028

ENNIS, INC.

(EBF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-23 pm EDT
20.34 USD   +0.10%
05:56pEnnis : Acquires Stylecraft Printing
PU
04/24Super Micro, Garrett Motion fall; Getty Images, Ennis rise
AQ
04/24Tech Earnings, Economic Data Awaited With Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower in Pre-Bell Activity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ennis : Acquires Stylecraft Printing

05/23/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Midlothian, TX. May 23, 2023 - Ennis, Inc. (the "Company"), (NYSE: EBF), announced its acquisition of the real estate and operating assets of Stylecraft Printing Company in Canton, Michigan. Stylecraft is a trade only printer since 1967 specializing in business forms, integrated products and commercial printing.

"We are thrilled to bring Stylecraft and its experienced employees into the Ennis family of companies," said Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of Ennis. "The addition of Stylecraft expands our product lines and geographical footprint, as well as adds a well-known brand that has been serving the distributor channel for more than 50 years. The acquisition of Stylecraft continues our strategy of adding quality companies to serve our customers and create return for our shareholders."

Upon closing, Stylecraft Printing will continue its normal operations at its current locations in Canton, Michigan. Stylecraft can be reached at 800.521.6502 and sales@stylecraftprinting.com.

About Ennis
Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company's national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products. For more information, visit ennis.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Ennis, Inc.
2441 Presidential Pkwy
Midlothian, TX 76065
Phone: 972.775.9801
Fax: 972.775.9820
ennis.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ennis Inc. published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:55:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENNIS, INC.
05:56pEnnis : Acquires Stylecraft Printing
PU
04/24Super Micro, Garrett Motion fall; Getty Images, Ennis rise
AQ
04/24Tech Earnings, Economic Data Awaited With Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Lower i..
MT
04/24Ennis Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
04/24Earnings Flash (EBF) ENNIS Reports Q4 Revenue $102.7M
MT
04/24Earnings Flash (EBF) ENNIS Posts Q4 EPS $0.47
MT
04/24Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended February 28, 2023, Sets Reco..
BU
04/24Ennis, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 28, 2023
CI
04/24Ennis, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 28, 2023
CI
04/24Ennis Seeks Acquisition Opportunities
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 407 M - -
Net income 2024 - - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 -
Yield 2024 4,92%
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,29x
EV / Sales 2025
Nbr of Employees 1 919
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ENNIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ennis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENNIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,34 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Managers and Directors
Keith S. Walters Vice President-Commercial Printing Operations
Vera Burnett Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Wade Brewer Chief Operating Officer
Ronald M. Graham Director-Human Resources
Alejandro Quiroz Pedrazzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENNIS, INC.-8.08%525
TOPPAN INC.54.04%7 134
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.53.77%6 958
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.52%1 471
CIMPRESS PLC85.55%1 357
DELUXE CORPORATION-11.19%655
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer