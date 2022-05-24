Ennis : FY2022 Annual Report

The first time I experienced inflation in the manufacturing environment was during the Carter Administration in 1980. It was my first role as a general manager and inflation was literally out of control. We could not pass along price increases

The past year brought issues that I have not seen since the 1980s. We dealt with inflation, paper shortages, manpower issues, escalating freight costs, and lingering effects of the COVID epidemic. On the positive side, the demand for our printed products improved more than expected in many product lines. It is not yet clear if this increased demand is real or a false demand created by panic buying from the many supply chain disruptions. We also incurred several one-time charges which we do not have in a typical year. We were able to manage our cash effectively to maintain a strong balance sheet despite the various challenges we experienced. We will delve into each topic in more detail in this letter.

to the end user fast enough to maintain our gross margins. This past year was unfortunately a reminder of that time. We found once again that the normal methods we have used for the past twenty years to maintain gross margins were not adequate in the present market conditions. Ennis has no general managers that had ever operated in such a volatile supply chain. In normal conditions, we would receive a minimum of thirty days' notice of raw material price changes. The paper increases generally drove increases in the market prices of our products and were supported by the paper mills' price increase announcement letters. A three to four percent increase on paper, since it is only about half the total raw material cost, would suffice to cover the other items such as labor increases, inks, packing materials, and so on. The inflation in the past year was far too great to use this method. Freight, corrugated boxes, and plastic films which are oil-based, often exceeded twenty percent for the year. This required us to run costing reports to update quoting files in "different manners.

The paper market has gone through major changes in the" past year.

The customer base was also adjusting to this new reality of inflation and the increased lead times for product deliveries. The current administration in Washington D.C. was ensuring the public this inflation was transitory and would soon fade away. Time has demonstrated otherwise. We believe our facilities have adjusted to these new realities and will see an improvement in our product gross margins this coming year.

The Paper Market

