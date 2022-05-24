Ennis : FY2022 Annual Report

Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of Ennis, Inc.
ENNIS CORPORATE EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
Keith S. Walters
Dan Gus
Chairman of the Board, CEO and President
General Counsel and Assistant Secretary
Vera Burnett
Ronald M. Graham
Chief Financial Offer and Treasurer
Vice President - Administration
L E T T E R T O
SHAREHOLDERS
Keith S. Walters
Chairman, CEO & President
The past year brought issues that I have not seen since the 1980s. We dealt with inflation, paper shortages, manpower issues, escalating freight costs, and lingering effects of the COVID epidemic. On the positive side, the demand for our printed products improved more than expected in many product lines. It is not yet clear if this increased demand is real or a false demand created by panic buying from the many supply chain disruptions. We also incurred several one-time charges which we do not have in a typical year. We were able to manage our cash effectively to maintain a strong balance sheet despite the various challenges we experienced. We will delve into each topic in more detail in this letter.
Inflation Concerns
The first time I experienced inflation in the manufacturing environment was during the Carter Administration in 1980. It was my first role as a general manager and inflation was literally out of control. We could not pass along price increases
to the end user fast enough to maintain our gross margins. This past year was unfortunately a reminder of that time. We found once again that the normal methods we have used for the past twenty years to maintain gross margins were not adequate in the present market conditions. Ennis has no general managers that had ever operated in such a volatile supply chain. In normal conditions, we would receive a minimum of thirty days' notice of raw material price changes. The paper increases generally drove increases in the market prices of our products and were supported by the paper mills' price increase announcement letters. A three to four percent increase on paper, since it is only about half the total raw material cost, would suffice to cover the other items such as labor increases, inks, packing materials, and so on. The inflation in the past year was far too great to use this method. Freight, corrugated boxes, and plastic films which are oil-based, often exceeded twenty percent for the year. This required us to run costing reports to update quoting files in "different manners.
The paper market has gone through major changes in the" past year.
The customer base was also adjusting to this new reality of inflation and the increased lead times for product deliveries. The current administration in Washington D.C. was ensuring the public this inflation was transitory and would soon fade away. Time has demonstrated otherwise. We believe our facilities have adjusted to these new realities and will see an improvement in our product gross margins this coming year.
The Paper Market
The primary raw material used in the printing business is paper. The paper market has gone through major changes in the past year. The
acquisition of various assets of Appvion Paper by Pixelle Paper reduced the carbonless paper market to one supplier in North America. This created major adjustments in the industry as Appvion customers needed to establish themselves with their new supplier Pixelle Paper. As Appvion and Pixelle, at one time Appleton Papers and Mead Papers, have been competing head to head in the carbonless market for decades, it has not been an easy transition for many printers. The demand for carbonless paper outpaced Pixelle's ability to supply. This demand spike may be panic buying from fear of stockouts in carbonless paper. Only the next year's product demand will demonstrate that with any certainty. The increased carbonless demand then competed with other paper lines such as envelope, MOCR, and tag stock in the mills. Fortunately for Ennis, we have been sole-sourced with the Pixelle supply chain for twenty-five years and expect this will mitigate, but not eliminate the supply disruption for our facilities.
"Labor to produce the product is an issue most businesses have been experiencing for more than" a year.
There were other disrupting factors in the paper market as well. A significant amount of paper producing capacity used to produce printing stocks has been repurposed for other paper-based products. As reported by industry-published statistics, some paper mills have been converted to packaging grade materials, reducing some paper grades for printed products by twenty percent or more. In the past, this demand was often filled by foreign paper imports which stabilized both supply and price. Today, there are challenges with shipping containers in both cost and delivery schedules which limits this option. The cost increases in domestic freight carriers have also limited the distance paper delivered to ports of entry can travel economically. As a result, uncoated paper prices increased by over twenty percent and coated papers increased twenty-five percent.
Labor Challenges
Labor to produce the product is an issue most businesses have been experiencing for more than a year. Ennis made a decision not to shut down during the COVID outbreak. We still believe that was a good decision as our records indicate the company experienced a lower infection rate than the national average. That decision also helped us provide steady work for a majority of our workforce which lowered our turnover rates. We did experience a higher than normal retirement rate, as Ennis enjoys an experienced and often senior workforce. As the demand for our products increased during the past year, we needed to replace retirees as well as employee turnover from increasing competitive wages from other industries surrounding our local facilities. To find replacements for these workers our wages were adjusted. In the past year, our total labor force declined by 4.7% but our total labor expense has increased by 10.6%. While wage pressure will continue, we do not anticipate it to continue at the pace of the past year. Ennis believes that the sound financial position of the company is an asset in acquiring management talent going forward as many printers are facing challenges.
Brief Sales Outlook
FY22 presented Ennis with an unprecedented number of significant new opportunities from previously "untapped markets". The government sector provided opportunities we had not actively pursued in past years. Generally, we feel the margins on government print jobs are too low for us to pursue in volume. That seemed to change this year for a couple of reasons. Several competitors that pursued this work either closed their doors or could not acquire the necessary raw materials. Therefore, we found the quoted prices were more reasonable and we won several contracts. Another positive change is that our largest distributors are capturing business from some Fortune 500 companies. Previously these large companies were only willing to buy from direct manufacturers, but supply chain issues altered that thinking. We continue to be selective as to which jobs we choose to supply. We are selecting opportunities that provide the company
Future Acquisitions
with a long-term commitment instead of a onetime order due to current paper allocations. Otherwise, we choose to support our historically long-term customers to protect their supply chain.
We believe this trend toward large distributor opportunities will continue as major direct manufacturers continue to redefine their business models. We also expect these companies will continue to abandon aging product lines that will become future growth opportunities for Ennis. The opportunity to meet face-to-face with our client base is continually increasing as COVID restrictions are lifted. This allows us to educate our distributors on current market conditions along with qualifying new sales opportunities. This direct interaction ensures our distributors are informing their customers to adjust their past ordering patterns. Market conditions require them to plan for longer lead times and provide options for more readily available alternative stocks.
Progress of Acquisitions
Ennis completed two acquisitions in the past year. While the InfoSeal purchase was on December 31, 2020, the results were first seen in the past fiscal year. The acquisition has progressed as planned or better in most areas. The pressure seal product line of Ennis now includes three facilities across the country in Chino, California; Clarksville, Tennessee; and of course Roanoke, Virginia. The management of the InfoSeal facility remains intact and enjoys a long history with InfoSeal and the pressure seal product line. We are currently in the process of installing our operating system at InfoSeal. We have found this to be an important step in the final integration of an acquired business into the Ennis family. We are pleased to report that the acquisition has been solidly accretive in its first year with Ennis.
"Ennis believes that the sound financial position of the company
is an asset in acquiring " management talent.
Ennis also acquired the assets of AmeriPrint on May 31, 2021. AmeriPrint operates a facility in Harvard, Illinois. This location has required more attention to develop what we believe it can become in the strategically important Chicago market. We have moved additional presses and assets into the plant, relocated an Ennis General Manager from another location, completely changed the layout of the equipment, and changed the paper supplier to a more reliable partner. While still a work in progress, we are confident it will fulfill the plans we intended at the time of purchase. AmeriPrint will be accretive in its first full year of production in the Ennis organization. The location has brought us into closer contact with the many Chicago area distributors. That has brought additional opportunities to AmeriPrint, but equally important, the increased presence of Ennis has developed more orders for other facilities of the Ennis organization. We expect that to continue to grow in the future.
"These companies will continue to abandon product lines that will become future growth opportunities" for Ennis.
The mergers and acquisitions environment has been confusing for both buyers and sellers in the past year. The introduction of the government program known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has complicated the evaluation process of target companies. It would seem that
money supplied as a government benefit to help a business survive would be a one-time event not calculated in EBITDA. We have found several sellers do not agree with what would appear to be obvious logic. We have seen the PPP monies treated as revenue in some cases and additional profit in others. Of course, Ennis cannot pay for an EBITDA multiple for a one-time event. In another case, we were ready to sign a deal as we learned the company received government PPP funds which enabled them to continue for a few more