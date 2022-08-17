Log in
    EBF   US2933891028

ENNIS, INC.

(EBF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-08-17 am EDT
22.26 USD   -1.13%
08/16ENNIS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15Ennis Increases Share Buyback Program by $20 Million
MT
07/15ENNIS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Ennis Inc. Acquires Assets of Gulf Business Forms

08/17/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Ennis Inc. (the “Company”), (NYSE: EBF), today announced its acquisition of certain assets including customer lists and intellectual property of Gulf Business Forms, in San Marcos, TX. Gulf Business Forms is a trade printer specializing in custom-printed documents including business forms, laser cut sheets, brochures, pamphlets, in-line glue booklet, and variable short-run solutions.

Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company stated, “Gulf has been a strong competitor and leading brand throughout the country with customers spanning from California in the southwest to Massachusetts in the northeast. We are excited about adding the Gulf brand and their customers to the Ennis family.” Gulf Business Forms has been serving distributors from its operations in Texas for more than 50 years since its founding in 1968.

Upon closing, Gulf Business Forms customer files, as well as phones and emails, will be relocated to the Ennis, TX plant. The quoting and manufacturing facility for orders previously produced by Gulf Business Forms will be determined by customer input, product type, and location to best meet their needs.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc. (www.ennis.com) is primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States of America to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes and other custom products.

Safe Harbor under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “preliminary,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for such forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to effectively manage its business functions while growing its business in a rapidly changing environment, the Company’s ability to adapt and expand its services in such an environment, the variability in the prices of paper and other raw materials. Other important information regarding factors that may affect the Company’s future performance is included in the public reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021. The Company does not undertake, and hereby disclaims, any duty or obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, although its situation and circumstances may change in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 420 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 581 M 581 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 997
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart ENNIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ennis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENNIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,51 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Managers and Directors
Keith S. Walters Vice President-Commercial Printing Operations
Vera Burnett Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ronald M. Graham Director-Human Resources
Alejandro Quiroz Pedrazzi Independent Director
Michael J. Schaefer Independent Director
