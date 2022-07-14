Ennoconn : Announcement of the company's corrections to the quarterly financial reports from 2Q 2017 to 3Q 2021 and annual financial reports from 2017 to 2021 respectively

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14 2.Year/Quarter of the corrected or restated financial reports: Consolidated quarterly financial report for the Q2 of 2017 to the Q3 of 2021 and individual annual financial report for the year 2017 to 2021. 3.Please specify as correction or restatement:correction 4.Cause of occurrence:Proceed with the letter No. 1100362740 and No. 1110349376 of the FSC. 5.Deadline set by the Competent authority for correction or restatement:2022/07/15 6.Main differences from the previously publicly announced financial reports: Due to the numerous corrections in financial reports, investors refer to the correction pages of the consolidated and individual financial report e-books. 7.Countermeasures:Republish the financial reports to M.O.P.S. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: In addition to the material information announcement of the remarks due to employee fraud, the company has reassessed the impact of the previous financial reports of the relevant period.After reviewing all related financial reports since Q2 2017, the correct amounts of each financial report is less than the criteria based on Article 6 of the Securities and Exchange Act Enforcement Rules and related financial report is not necessary to be restated.