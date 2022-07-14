Ennoconn : Announcement of the company's corrections to the quarterly financial reports from 2Q 2017 to 3Q 2021 and annual financial reports from 2017 to 2021 respectively
07/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: ENNOCONN CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
15:54:45
Subject
Announcement of the company's corrections to the
quarterly financial reports from 2Q 2017 to 3Q 2021 and
annual financial reports from 2017 to 2021 respectively
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 30
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14
2.Year/Quarter of the corrected or
restated financial reports:
Consolidated quarterly financial report for the Q2 of 2017 to the Q3 of 2021
and individual annual financial report for the year 2017 to 2021.
3.Please specify as correction
or restatement:correction
4.Cause of occurrence:Proceed with the letter No. 1100362740 and
No. 1110349376 of the FSC.
5.Deadline set by the Competent authority
for correction or restatement:2022/07/15
6.Main differences from the previously
publicly announced financial reports:
Due to the numerous corrections in financial reports,
investors refer to the correction pages of the consolidated
and individual financial report e-books.
7.Countermeasures:Republish the financial reports to M.O.P.S.
8.Any other matters that need to
be specified:
In addition to the material information announcement of the
remarks due to employee fraud, the company has reassessed
the impact of the previous financial reports of the relevant
period.After reviewing all related financial reports since
Q2 2017, the correct amounts of each financial report is
less than the criteria based on Article 6 of the Securities
and Exchange Act Enforcement Rules and related financial
report is not necessary to be restated.
