  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ennoconn Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6414   TW0006414006

ENNOCONN CORPORATION

(6414)
Ennoconn : To clarify the media reports

03/22/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ENNOCONN CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/23 Time of announcement 11:45:46
Subject 
 To clarify the media reports
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/23
2.Company name:Ennoconn Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
Ennoconn's EPS last year was NTD$14.3 and Q2 orders were well received.
The annual profit is expected to increase by double digits.
The cash dividend is NTD$ 7 per share.
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:N/A
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
News regarding 2022 revenues and profits released from
Economy Daily News on Mar.23 was our prospective for the
coming year mentioned by our chairman in 2021Q4 investor
conference call yesterday.In addition,we did not mention
any specific numbers about the forecast.
The company did not report any financial forecast.Formal
financial reports would be released on M.O.P.S basesd on the
regulation.

Disclaimer

Ennoconn Corporation published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
