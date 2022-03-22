Ennoconn : To clarify the media reports

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/23 2.Company name:Ennoconn Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: Ennoconn's EPS last year was NTD$14.3 and Q2 orders were well received. The annual profit is expected to increase by double digits. The cash dividend is NTD$ 7 per share. 7.Cause of occurrence:N/A 8.Countermeasures:N/A 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: News regarding 2022 revenues and profits released from Economy Daily News on Mar.23 was our prospective for the coming year mentioned by our chairman in 2021Q4 investor conference call yesterday.In addition,we did not mention any specific numbers about the forecast. The company did not report any financial forecast.Formal financial reports would be released on M.O.P.S basesd on the regulation.