Ennoconn : To clarify the media reports

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06 2.Company name:Ennoconn Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: The Economic Daily News reported on June 3 that "Ennoconn has more than NT$130 billion dollars orders in hand, and the legal person estimates,profits are expected to double and EPS challenge to be NT$30 in 2025. " 7.Cause of occurrence:N/A 8.Countermeasures:N/A 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The revenue-related information mentioned in the news is estimated by the media.The company did not report any financial forecast. Formal financial reports would be released on M.O.P.S basesd on the regulation.