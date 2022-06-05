Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ennoconn Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6414   TW0006414006

ENNOCONN CORPORATION

(6414)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
210.00 TWD   +0.72%
06/05ENNOCONN : To clarify the media reports
PU
06/01ENNOCONN : Correction of partial information of the company's 2021 Q4 consolidated and individual Financial Report
PU
05/27ENNOCONN : Announcement on behalf of ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT approved to buy private common shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ennoconn : To clarify the media reports

06/05/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ENNOCONN CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 11:31:51
Subject 
 To clarify the media reports
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Company name:Ennoconn Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
The Economic Daily News reported on June 3 that "Ennoconn has more
than NT$130 billion dollars orders in hand, and the legal person
estimates,profits are expected to double and EPS challenge to
be NT$30 in 2025. "
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:N/A
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The revenue-related information mentioned in the news is estimated
by the media.The company did not report any financial forecast.
Formal financial reports would be released on M.O.P.S basesd on the
regulation.

Disclaimer

Ennoconn Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENNOCONN CORPORATION
06/05ENNOCONN : To clarify the media reports
PU
06/01ENNOCONN : Correction of partial information of the company's 2021 Q4 consolidated and ind..
PU
05/27ENNOCONN : Announcement on behalf of ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT approved to buy pri..
PU
05/26ENNOCONN : Announcement of the paid-in capital reduction as a result of the cancellation o..
PU
05/17Ennoconn's Net Profit, Revenue Rise in Q1
MT
05/16Ennoconn Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/29ENNOCONN : is invited to report 1Q22 financial performance in investor conference held by ..
PU
04/06ENNOCONN : subsidiary, S&T AG resolved to convene the 2022 general shareholders' meeting.
PU
04/01ENNOCONN : Supplementary explanation of the company's Material Information on March 31, 20..
PU
03/31Ennoconn Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 113 B 3 864 M 3 864 M
Net income 2022 1 624 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2022 7 329 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 22 268 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ENNOCONN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ennoconn Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENNOCONN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 210,00 TWD
Average target price 263,13 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Chuan Chu Chairman & General Manager
You-Mei Wu Chief Financial Officer
Shih Chi Liu Manager-Research & Development
Chien Wei Chen Independent Director
Wen Chang Fang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENNOCONN CORPORATION-11.21%758
HP INC.5.68%41 139
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-9.17%38 170
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-4.38%19 594
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-26.79%17 770
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-16.63%11 464