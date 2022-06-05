Ennoconn : To clarify the media reports

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Company name:Ennoconn Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
The Economic Daily News reported on June 3 that "Ennoconn has more
than NT$130 billion dollars orders in hand, and the legal person
estimates,profits are expected to double and EPS challenge to
be NT$30 in 2025. "
7.Cause of occurrence:N/A
8.Countermeasures:N/A
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The revenue-related information mentioned in the news is estimated
by the media.The company did not report any financial forecast.
Formal financial reports would be released on M.O.P.S basesd on the
regulation.
