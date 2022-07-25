Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Enochian Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ENOB   US29350E1047

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENOB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54 2022-07-25 am EDT
2.245 USD   -5.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enochian BioSciences Appoints Dr. Richard Whitley As Senior Scientific Advisor

07/25/2022 | 10:16am EDT
LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB)—Today, Enochian BioSciences (the Company) announced that Dr. Richard (Rich) Whitley, M.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), will become the Company’s Senior Scientific Advisor. A Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics at UAB, Dr. Whitley brings decades of virology research experience to the Company, including clinical research experience to develop antiviral therapies.

"We are incredibly excited to bring on Dr. Whitley as a Senior Scientific Advisor," said Enochian's CEO Dr. Mark Dybul. "Rich is not only a talented clinician, but also a well noted researcher whose experience and expertise will be instrumental in our research pipelines. Rich's eagerness to transition to this role is further evidence that key members of the scientific community continue to place trust in Enochian and that the Company is committed to advancing its potential products to commercialization, which could save millions of lives from deadly illnesses."

"I'm excited to take on this new role at Enochian, a company built on using innovative approaches to potentially curing or putting into remission some of the world's most devastating diseases," said Dr. Whitley. "As a clinician and researcher in viruses for many years, I am particularly excited about the Company's "Hijack" RNA approach, which has the potential to be a promising platform to save countless lives. I look forward to helping the Company advance its most promising therapies to human studies."

In addition to his pediatrics professorship at UAB, Dr. Whitley is also the Loeb Eminent Scholar Chair in Pediatrics, the Co-Director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, a Senior Scientist in the Department of Gene Therapy, and a Senior Advisor for Drug Discovery and Development. Beyond his work at UAB, Dr. Whitley has published more than 347 articles, and he actively participates on several Data Safety and Monitoring Boards for ongoing clinical studies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked as a project director on a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-funded grant that evaluated the efficacy of the antiviral medication remdesivir in COVID patients. This year, Dr. Whitley was awarded the American Pediatric Society's highest honor, the John Howland Award.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioSciences’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioSciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Media Contact: enob@hamiltonps.com

Source: Enochian Biosciences


Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -26,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 13,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 40,2%
Managers and Directors
Mark Richard Dybul Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luisa Puche Chief Financial Officer
Rene Sindlev Chairman
Joseph R. Cohen Director-Research & Discovery
Greg Duczynski Senior Director-Clinical Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.-67.35%126
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.27%76 262
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.64%71 686
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.19%63 151
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.54%44 074
BIONTECH SE-37.87%38 922