Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enochian Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENOB   US29350E1047

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENOB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enochian BioSciences : Announces FDA Acceptance of Pre-IND Request For Potential HIV Cure

06/14/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Enochian BioSciences Announces FDA Acceptance of Pre-IND Request For Potential HIV Cure

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 (NASDAQ: ENOB) - Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the FDA has accepted a Pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV. Written comments are expected this Fall.

Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, co-founder and inventor of Enochian BioSciences, and Director of Seraph Research Institute (SRI), submitted the Pre-IND. The request was based on the results of a 54- year old man living with HIV who had failed to suppress the virus with antiviral therapy. The patient subsequently achieved viral control for 255 days with an innovative treatment of Natural Killer (NK) and Gamma Delta T-cells (GDT) collected from another person. During the entire period, no antiviral drugs were given. It is believed that the GDT cells, a small subset of immune cells that can be infected with HIV, could be a key factor in controlling the virus. The findings were presented during the Conference of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy this past May. Presentations can be found at Enochianbio.com/Collaborations.

Enochian BioSciences holds the exclusive license for the proprietary technology. This innovative cellular therapy could be an important approach to achieve a 'functional cure' of HIV, potentially allowing persons with the virus to stop antiviral treatment for extended periods of time. The Pre-IND submission requested that the novel strategy be extended to persons with HIV who have achieved suppression of the virus with antiviral treatment.

Dr. Mark Dybul, a prominent expert in HIV and Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board of Enochian BioSciences said: 'As an HIV researcher, clinician and past leader of large, global HIV programs, I am very excited by the FDA's decision to provide responses to the Pre-IND submission. Because the promising early results are only in one person, it is important to study the approach in a larger population. In addition, because many people achieve suppression with antiviral treatment, it is key to extend the evaluation to that specific group. Pre-IND is an important step to exploring the possibility of testing this novel NK-GDT treatment.'

Dr. Peter Piot, the former head of UNAIDS and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, said: 'It is important to explore any potential for persons with HIV to safely stop antiviral drugs and control the virus. Although the results so far are preliminary and in one person, if the NK-GDT therapy is proven to be effective in others, it could offer hope to many who experience significant side effects from, or have grown tired of, daily antiviral medication.'

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc.

Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. The company's gene-modified cell therapy platform can be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com.

About Seraph Research Institute (SRI)

Seraph Research Institute is a Los Angeles-based non-profit research institution, which runs basic science, translational and clinical research in pursuit of cures and effective treatments for chronic viral infections, cancers, and genetic disorders. For more information, please visit Seraphinstitute.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believes,' plans,' 'expects,' 'aims,' 'intends,' 'potential,' or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioScience's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The findings in this press release are preliminary and based on one person. There is no assurance the findings will result in an effective alternative treatment for HIV. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioScience undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact: ir@enochianbio.com

Disclaimer

Enochian Biosciences Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:46aENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES  : Announces FDA Acceptance of Pre-IND Request For Potentia..
PU
07:23aENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES  : Receives FDA Nod for Pre-Investigational New Drug Applic..
MT
07:00aENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES  : Announces FDA Acceptance of Pre-IND Request For Potentia..
AQ
05/27ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/12ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES  : announces Scientific Presentation of a Person with HIV E..
AQ
04/22ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
04/16ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Carried Higher in Afternoon Markets Recovery
MT
03/25SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks, Led by Biotechs, Paring Earlier Declines
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -11,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enochian Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luisa Puche Chief Financial Officer
Rene Sindlev Chairman
Joseph R. Cohen Director-Research & Discovery
Carl Sandler Independent Director
James E. Sapirstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.49.49%211
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.04%86 250
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.07%66 799
BIONTECH SE192.63%57 615
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.78%54 424
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-18.33%49 966