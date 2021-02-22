Log in
ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENOB)
Enochian BioSciences : to Present to Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

02/22/2021 | 04:33pm EST
Enochian BioSciences

Enochian BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. Our gene-modified cell therapy platform can be applied to multiple indications including HIV/AIDS and Oncology.

Disclaimer

Enochian Biosciences Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -11,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 31,3%
Technical analysis trends ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luisa Puche Chief Financial Officer
Rene Sindlev Chairman
Joseph R. Cohen Director-Research & Discovery
Carl Sandler Independent Director
James E. Sapirstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.45.42%205
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.49%80 690
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.76%65 261
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-12.41%53 817
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.64%48 986
BEIGENE, LTD.35.86%32 109
