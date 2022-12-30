Enochian Biosciences : Nasdaq Notification - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 27, 2022

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Nasdaq Notification

On December 16, 2022, Enochian BioSciences Inc. (the "Company") submitted to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). On December 27, 2022, Nasdaq notified the Company that it had determined to grant an exception to enable the Company to regain compliance with the Rule. Pursuant to such exception, the Company must file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on or before April 11, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 and all other filings as required by the Rule.

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Date: December 30, 2022

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Date: December 30, 2022