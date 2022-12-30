Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enochian Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENOB   US29350E1047

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENOB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
1.030 USD   -1.90%
Enochian Biosciences : Nasdaq Notification - Form 8-K

12/30/2022 | 05:18pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 27, 2022

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 000-54478 45-2559340
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer
of incorporation) Identification No.)

1927 Paseo Rancho Castilla

Los Angeles, CA90032
(Address of principal executive offices)

+1 (305)918-1980

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share ENOB The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Nasdaq Notification

On December 16, 2022, Enochian BioSciences Inc. (the "Company") submitted to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). On December 27, 2022, Nasdaq notified the Company that it had determined to grant an exception to enable the Company to regain compliance with the Rule. Pursuant to such exception, the Company must file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on or before April 11, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 and all other filings as required by the Rule.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES, INC.
By: /s/ Luisa Puche
Name: Luisa Puche
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Date: December 30, 2022

