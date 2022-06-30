Enovis : Announces Partnership with Kelvi for Innovative Hot and Cold Therapies

Enovis™, an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced today a strategic partnership with Kelvi™, an innovator of digital hot and cold therapy products, to deliver industry-leading heating and cooling therapies for rehabilitation, recovery and performance enhancement to patients and athletes of all abilities. As part of Enovis, DJO, LLC has entered into an agreement with Kelvi and will become the exclusive distributor in the orthopedic market of Kelvi's heating and cooling therapy products.

"As we expand and grow as a med-tech company, we are excited about the impact and potential of this partnership for our customers and patients," said Guy Guglielmino, VP of Marketing for Bracing and Supports. "Kelvi products, powered by patented KelviTEC® science, are ideally positioned to complement the Enovis mission of Creating Better Together®, borne from the belief that activity and movement are key to living a healthier lifestyle, better treatment outcomes, and improved healthcare economics for all."

Kelvi offers a multimodal approach to heating and cooling, with a "smart" and uniquely different methodology. While KelviTEC technology applies well-understood principles of heating and cooling for medical applications and athletic recovery, it adds unprecedented convenience for athletes, athletic trainers and medical technicians, coupled with high precision, tight temperature control, trackability and repeatability.

"Innovative Kelvi heat and cooling technology, and their thoughtful approach to product design, really impressed us," said Jason Anderson, President of Bracing and Supports at Enovis. "Uniting a product like Kelvi with our robust and best-in-class distribution capabilities creates an exciting future for both companies - and especially for our customers and patients."

Julio Vergara, CEO of Kelvi, said that Enovis' DJO-branded legacy of leading-edge patient care and its team and distributor network are a perfect match for Kelvi products.

"At Kelvi, we continue to revolutionize how thermotherapy is delivered - we spent more than seven years developing our innovative technology - and our next generation console, to be carried exclusively by Enovis for the orthopedic market, will optimize outcomes for athletes and post-operative patients," Vergara said. "We are humbled by the journey, from our founders' vision at UCLA through our collaboration with athletes and thought leaders. We are excited to partner with the innovation leader in our space, aligned with getting and keeping people moving. We look forward to being part of that."