    ENOV   US1940145022

ENOVIS CORPORATION

(ENOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43 2022-06-30 pm EDT
55.26 USD   -0.75%
09:20aEnovis Says Ben Berry to Replace Chris Hix as CFO
MT
08:33aENOVIS : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Plan - Form 8-K
PU
08:25aENOVIS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Enovis : Announces Partnership with Kelvi for Innovative Hot and Cold Therapies

06/30/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
Enovis, an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced today a strategic partnership with Kelvi, an innovator of digital hot and cold therapy products, to deliver industry-leading heating and cooling therapies for rehabilitation, recovery and performance enhancement to patients and athletes of all abilities. As part of Enovis, DJO, LLC has entered into an agreement with Kelvi and will become the exclusive distributor in the orthopedic market of Kelvi's heating and cooling therapy products.

"As we expand and grow as a med-tech company, we are excited about the impact and potential of this partnership for our customers and patients," said Guy Guglielmino, VP of Marketing for Bracing and Supports. "Kelvi products, powered by patented KelviTEC® science, are ideally positioned to complement the Enovis mission of Creating Better Together®, borne from the belief that activity and movement are key to living a healthier lifestyle, better treatment outcomes, and improved healthcare economics for all."

Kelvi offers a multimodal approach to heating and cooling, with a "smart" and uniquely different methodology. While KelviTEC technology applies well-understood principles of heating and cooling for medical applications and athletic recovery, it adds unprecedented convenience for athletes, athletic trainers and medical technicians, coupled with high precision, tight temperature control, trackability and repeatability.

"Innovative Kelvi heat and cooling technology, and their thoughtful approach to product design, really impressed us," said Jason Anderson, President of Bracing and Supports at Enovis. "Uniting a product like Kelvi with our robust and best-in-class distribution capabilities creates an exciting future for both companies - and especially for our customers and patients."

Julio Vergara, CEO of Kelvi, said that Enovis' DJO-branded legacy of leading-edge patient care and its team and distributor network are a perfect match for Kelvi products.

"At Kelvi, we continue to revolutionize how thermotherapy is delivered - we spent more than seven years developing our innovative technology - and our next generation console, to be carried exclusively by Enovis for the orthopedic market, will optimize outcomes for athletes and post-operative patients," Vergara said. "We are humbled by the journey, from our founders' vision at UCLA through our collaboration with athletes and thought leaders. We are excited to partner with the innovation leader in our space, aligned with getting and keeping people moving. We look forward to being part of that."

Disclaimer

Enovis Corporation published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENOVIS CORPORATION
09:20aEnovis Says Ben Berry to Replace Chris Hix as CFO
MT
08:33aENOVIS : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Plan - Form 8-K
PU
08:25aENOVIS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08:02aEnovis Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Plan
GL
08:01aEnovis Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Plan
AQ
06/28Argus Initiates Enovis at Hold
MT
06/27Loop Capital Assumes Enovis at Buy with $68 Price Target
MT
06/21ENOVIS CORPORATION(NYSE : ENOV) added to S&P Healthcare Equipment Select Industry Index
CI
06/16Wells Fargo Starts Enovis at Equalweight With $61 Price Target
MT
06/15Enovis™, Formerly Branded DJO®, Introduces Arsenal Ankle Plating System™
BU
Analyst Recommendations on ENOVIS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 592 M - -
Net income 2022 45,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 008 M 3 008 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 88,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 55,67 $
Average target price 100,00 $
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew L. Trerotola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brady R. Shirley Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Michael Hix Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Non-Executive Chairman
Rajiv Vinnakota Independent Director
