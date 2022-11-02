Enovis Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results 11/02/2022 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

Grew sales to $384 million , including 7% organic growth over the prior year quarter, with double-digit growth performance across its Reconstructive segment

Reported a net loss of $(1.22) per diluted share from continuing operations and increased its adjusted earnings per share 34% to $0.59

Expanded core margins and extended its innovation momentum with several new product launches



Wilmington, DE, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 8:00am ET.



Third Quarter Financial Results Enovis’ third quarter net sales of $384 million were 7% higher than the prior year third quarter on both reported and organic bases. Enovis Reconstructive segment revenue of $127 million reflected 15% organic growth, and its Prevention and Recovery segment revenue of $257 million reflected 4% organic growth. The Company reported third quarter 2022 net loss from continuing operations of $(66) million, or $(1.22) per diluted share, while adjusted earnings per share grew 34% from the prior year third quarter to $0.59. Third quarter results included a one-time benefit from tax planning. Enovis also reported adjusted EBITDA of $57 million, or 14.9% of sales. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and unfavorable currency translation pressures, core adjusted EBITDA margins improved 40 basis points versus the comparable prior year quarter despite significant ongoing cost inflation. “Our strong Recon growth this quarter included double-digit increases across hips, knees and extremities,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. “For the total company, we are making significant progress towards our goal of sustainable high-single-digit organic growth, fueled by our successful positioning in faster-growing market sectors and impactful innovation. We also expect to improve our margins this year despite significant inflationary and currency pressures that are projected to continue into 2023.” Business Highlights

The Company recently initiated its EMPOWR 3D Knee™ European launch with the Mathys sales team, leveraging existing KOL support in training sessions with surgeons from seven countries.





Enovis continues to successfully ramp its Arvis® augmented reality technology procedure counts, and surgeon feedback is highlighting its ease of use, accuracy, small size and single set of instrumentation for all three current knee and hip applications.





The Company launched two connected bracing products for its award-winning Motion iQ® platform. The DonJoy® X-ROM® iQ, a wearable post-operative knee brace, and the DonJoy® SRB iQ, a lightweight 3D-knit compression knee sleeve, deliver timely feedback to patients and their care teams to improve rehabilitation outcomes.



2022 Outlook Enovis updated its expectations for 2022 full year performance to include organic growth of approximately 6.5%, total sales growth of approximately 10%, adjusted EBITDA of $235-$240 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.20-$2.25. Conference call and Webcast Investors can access the webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. callers) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (International callers) and provide the conference ID 1914045. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later in the day. ABOUT ENOVIS Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis’ plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, including the anticipated benefits of the recently completed separation of Enovis’ fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses (the “Separation”) and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis’ results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the scope and duration of the outbreak, the rise, prevalence and severity of variants of the virus, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, the nature and effectiveness of actions and restrictive measures by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, and their impact on the global and regional economies, financial markets, creditworthiness and financial viability of customers, and overall demand for our products; the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of increasing inflationary pressures; supply chain disruptions; increasing energy costs and availability concerns, particularly in the European market; the potential to incur significant liability if the Separation is determined to be a taxable transaction or the remaining portion of our investment in ESAB Corporation is monetized in a taxable manner; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation, the financial and operating performance of the company following the Separation; volatility associated with ESAB Corporation’s share price and the related value of our investment in ESAB Corporation; other impacts on Enovis’ business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis’ filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Enovis has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may include one or more of the following: adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA margin and organic sales growth. Adjusted net income from continuing operations and Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations excludes restructuring and other charges, European Union Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) and related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, inventory step up costs, strategic transaction costs, debt extinguishment costs, insurance settlement gain, gains and losses on the Company’s investments, and stock compensation costs. Adjusted net income adjusts interest expense to reflect pro forma interest from the Company’s term loan facility under the Company’s current capital structure after giving effect to the completing of the refinancing transactions in connection with the Separation, and it includes the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at applicable tax rates and other tax adjustments. Enovis also presents adjusted net income margin from continuing operations, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted net income from continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income from continuing operations excluding restructuring and other charges, MDR and related costs, strategic transaction costs, stock-based compensation costs, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, insurance settlement (gain) loss, and inventory step up costs. Enovis presents adjusted EBITDA margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted EBITDA. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP financial measures assist Enovis management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity improvements of the Company. Enovis management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. Enovis does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis to the closest GAAP financial measures, as such information is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to uncertainties regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items excluded from these measures. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period. Derek Leckow

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

+1-302-421-1971

investorrelations@enovis.com Enovis Corporation

Condensed Combined Statements of Operations

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 October 1, 2021 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2021 Net sales $ 383,814 $ 359,923 $ 1,154,388 $ 1,027,130 Cost of sales 167,990 162,047 516,758 457,379 Gross profit 215,824 197,876 637,630 569,751 Gross profit margin 56.2% 55.0% 55.2% 55.5% Selling, general and administrative expense 182,187 168,270 564,324 487,220 Research and development expense 15,599 12,458 46,102 33,860 Amortization of acquired intangibles 31,993 31,025 94,603 88,067 Insurance settlement (gain) loss 975 — (32,059) — Restructuring and other charges 2,989 2,230 7,653 5,193 Operating loss (17,919) (16,107) (42,993) (44,589) Operating income (loss) margin (4.7)% (4.5)% (3.7)% (4.3)% Interest expense, net 6,334 4,122 17,944 22,751 Debt extinguishment charges — — 20,104 29,870 Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in ESAB Corporation 63,125 — (72,412) — Realized gain on cost basis investment (8,800) — (8,800) — Other income (300) — (300 — Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (78,278) (20,229) 471 (97,210) Income tax benefit (12,329) (6,651) (16,176) (9,651) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (65,949) (13,578) 16,647 (87,559) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (527 40,435 10,163 164,358 Net income (66,476) 26,857 26,810 76,799 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes 136 191 533 836 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations - net of taxes — 818 966 2,399 Net income (loss) attributable to Enovis Corporation $ (66,612) $ 25,848 $ 25,311 $ 73,564 Net income (loss) per share - basic Continuing operations $ (1.22) $ (0.26) $ 0.30 $ (1.76) Discontinued operations $ (0.01) $ 0.75 $ 0.17 $ 3.22 Consolidated operations $ (1.23) $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 1.46 Net income (loss) per share - diluted Continuing operations $ (1.22) $ (0.26) $ 0.30 $ (1.76) Discontinued operations $ (0.01) $ 0.75 $ 0.17 $ 3.22 Consolidated operations $ (1.23) $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 1.46 Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Change in Sales

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited) Net Sales Prevention and Recovery Reconstructive Total Enovis $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the three months ended October 1, 2021 $ 256.2 $ 103.7 $ 359.9 Components of Change: Existing businesses(1) 9.5 3.7% 15.5 15.0 % 25.1 7.0 % Acquisitions(2) — — 9.0 8.7 % 9.0 2.5 % Foreign currency translation(3) (9.3) (3.6)% (1.0) (1.0)% (10.3) (2.8) % 0.2 0.1% 23.6 22.7 % 23.8 6.6 % For the three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 256.5 $ 127.3 $ 383.8

(1) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of growth due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.

(2) Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions closed subsequent to the beginning of the prior year period.

(3) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates. Net Sales Prevention and Recovery Reconstructive Total Enovis $ Change % $ Change % $ Change % For the nine months ended October 1, 2021 $ 757.8 $ 269.3 $ 1,027.1 Components of Change: Existing businesses(1) 29.4 3.9 % 29.4 10.9% 58.8 5.7% Acquisitions(2) — — 92.0 34.2% 92.0 9.0% Foreign currency translation(3) (22.1) (2.9)% (1.5) (0.6)% (23.6) (2.3)% 7.3 1.0% 119.9 44.5% 127.2 12.4% For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 $ 765.1 $ 389.2 $ 1,154.3

(1) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of growth due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.

(2) Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions closed subsequent to the beginning of the prior year period.

(3) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates. Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions, except per share data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 October 1, 2021 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2021 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation(1) (GAAP) $ (66.1) $ (13.8) $ 16.1 $ (88.4) Restructuring and other charges - pretax(2) 3.0 2.2 8.5 5.2 MDR and related costs - pretax(3) 3.6 1.9 10.6 5.6 Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax 32.0 31.0 94.6 88.1 Inventory step-up - pretax 2.1 1.4 12.0 3.7 Strategic transaction costs - pretax(4) 8.1 11.4 32.5 15.8 Debt extinguishment charges - pretax — — 20.1 29.9 Pro forma interest expense adjustment(5) 1.5 3.1 10.9 19.8 Insurance settlement (gain) loss 1.0 — (32.1) — Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in ESAB Corporation 63.1 — (72.4) — (Gain) on cost basis investment (8.8) — (8.8) — Stock-based compensation 7.2 6.3 21.7 19.0 Other income (0.3) — (0.3) — Tax adjustment(6) (14.2) (19.9) (29.0) (40.9) Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 32.2 $ 23.6 $ 84.6 $ 57.7 Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations 8.4% 6.6% 7.3% 5.6% Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 54,463 53,722 54,460 50,966 Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.44 $ 1.55 $ 1.13 Net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (1.22) $ (0.26) $ 0.30 $ (1.76) __________

(1) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net income (loss) from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes, of $0.1 million and $0.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.8 million for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2021, respectively.

(2) Restructuring and other charges includes $0.8 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(3) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union Medical Device Regulation of 2017 (“MDR”). These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(4) Strategic transaction costs includes costs related to the Separation and certain transaction and integration costs related to recent acquisitions.

(5) Adjusts interest expense to reflect pro forma interest from the Company’s term loan facility under the Company’s current capital structure after giving effect to the completion of the refinancing transactions in connection with the Separation and is applied to all periods presented for the comparability of results.

(6) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 5.5% and 13.1% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and 35.8% and 34.8% for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2021, respectively. Enovis Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dollars in millions

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 October 1, 2021 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2021 (Dollars in millions) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (17.9) $ (16.1) $ (43.0) $ (44.6) Adjusted to add (deduct): Restructuring and other charges(1) 3.0 2.2 8.5 5.2 MDR and other costs(2) 3.6 1.9 10.6 5.6 Strategic transaction costs(3) 8.1 11.4 32.5 15.8 Stock-based compensation 7.2 6.3 21.7 19.0 Depreciation and other amortization 18.2 18.4 56.1 51.6 Amortization of acquired intangibles 32.0 31.0 94.6 88.1 Insurance settlement (gain) loss(4) 1.0 — (32.1) — Inventory step-up 2.1 1.4 12.0 3.7 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 57.2 $ 56.5 $ 161.1 $ 144.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 14.9 % 15.7 % 14.0 % 14.1 % __________

(1) Restructuring and other charges includes $0.8 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(2) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(3) Strategic transaction costs includes costs related to the Separation and certain transaction and integration costs related to recent acquisitions.

(4) Insurance settlement (gain) loss relates to the Company’s 2019 acquisition of DJO. Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dollars in thousands, except share amounts

(Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,957 $ 680,252 Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $7,516 and $6,589 258,823 254,958 Inventories, net 416,872 356,233 Prepaid expenses 28,992 26,046 Other current assets 48,293 29,176 Investment in ESAB Corporation 200,274 — Total current assets associated with discontinued operations — 956,614 Total current assets 1,008,211 2,303,279 Property, plant and equipment, net 225,176 235,113 Goodwill 1,959,795 1,934,258 Intangible assets, net 1,116,539 1,154,028 Lease asset - right of use 67,084 76,485 Other assets 68,013 74,700 Total non-current assets associated with discontinued operations — 2,738,049 Total assets $ 4,444,818 $ 8,515,912 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 449,223 $ 7,701 Accounts payable 179,672 155,208 Accrued liabilities 225,021 225,391 Total current liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 635,284 Total current liabilities 853,916 1,023,584 Long-term debt, less current portion — 2,078,625 Non-current lease liability 52,032 56,549 Other liabilities 130,668 122,159 Total non-current liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 573,562 Total liabilities 1,036,616 3,854,479 Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 54,148,315 and 52,083,078 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 54 52 Additional paid-in capital 2,908,913 4,544,315 Retained earnings 614,335 589,024 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (116,611 ) (516,013 ) Total Enovis Corporation equity 3,406,691 4,617,378 Noncontrolling interest 1,511 44,055 Total equity 3,408,202 4,661,433 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,444,818 $ 8,515,912 Enovis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Dollars in thousands

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 26,810 $ 76,799 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and other impairment charges 167,453 197,641 Stock-based compensation expense 27,799 26,235 Unrealized gain on investment in ESAB Corporation (72,412 ) — Debt extinguishment charges 20,104 29,870 Changes in operating assets, liabilities, income taxes payable and other, net (189,657 ) (70,662 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (19,903 ) 259,883 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (68,668 ) (73,595 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,746 2,908 Acquisitions, net of cash received, and investments (73,390 ) (222,961 ) Net cash used in investing activities (139,312 ) (293,648 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings, net (1,630,155 ) (594,265 ) Distribution from ESAB Corporation, net 1,143,369 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 2,530 738,177 Payment of debt extinguishment costs (12,704 ) (24,375 ) Deferred consideration payments and other (9,795 ) (7,700 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (506,755 ) 111,837 Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted Cash 1,557 (1,659 ) (Decrease) increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash (664,413 ) 76,413 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 719,370 101,069 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 54,957 $ 177,482 *** Source: Enovis Corporation



All news about ENOVIS CORPORATION 06:09a Earnings Flash (ENOV) ENOVIS CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $383.8M, vs. Street Est of .. MT 06:08a Enovis Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi.. AQ 06:08a Earnings Flash (ENOV) ENOVIS CORPORATION Reports Q3 Loss $0.59, vs. Street Est of $0.48 MT 06:01a Enovis Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results GL 06:01a Enovis Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results GL 10/31 Enovis : Continues Global Growth & Expansion with Business Unit Leadership Changes PU 10/28 Enovis to Participate in Investor Conferences in November GL 10/26 Wells Fargo Lowers Enovis' Price Target to $53 From $60, Keeps Equalweight Rating MT 10/17 ESAB Strikes Deal to Buy Ohio Medical, Boosting North American Presence MT 10/13 Enovis to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on November 2nd GL Analyst Recommendations on ENOVIS CORPORATION 10/26 Wells Fargo Lowers Enovis' Price Target to $53 From $60, Keeps Equalweight Rating MT 10/12 Jefferies Initiates Enovis at Buy with $60 Price Target MT 10/11 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Enovis With Buy Rating, $57 Price Target MT