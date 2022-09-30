Enovis : Celebrates Opening of New Austin Manufacturing Facility to Support Company's MedTech Growth

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology company, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, on September 27, 2022 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new, 40,000-square-foot ISO 9001-certified center complements an existing 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and will employ an additional 100 team members to support increased demand for the Company's reconstructive hip, knee and shoulder implants.

With more than 150 in attendance, the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony featured an array of speakers, including President of Enovis Surgical Louis Vogt, and Vice-President of Operations, Shayne Myhand. The event included a tour of the new facility and Enovis-branded treats for all.

"For the past 30 years, our Surgical business and employees have thrived in the wonderful city of Austin," said Louis Vogt, President of Enovis Surgical. "Now that our company is poised to become one of the world's leading medical technology innovators, we are thrilled to expand our Austin footprint and support this global growth with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that provides great jobs while helping us accelerate our positive patient impact - the ultimate goal as Enovis."

The opening of the new Enovis facility brings additional employment opportunities with a compelling portfolio of employee benefits to the Austin area, including roles focused on distribution support, metal finishing, CNC machining, and clean room operations. Enovis, a growing player in the medical technology space and named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes in 2021 and 2022, employs more than 5,000 team members across the world dedicated to improving patient outcomes through high-tech innovation. The Company recently launched ARVIS®, the only FDA-cleared augmented reality surgical guidance system designed specifically to improve both total hip and knee replacement surgery.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company's extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Media contact:

Katie Sweet

Enovis Communications

Katie.sweet@enovis.com