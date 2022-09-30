Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Enovis Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENOV   US1940145022

ENOVIS CORPORATION

(ENOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-09-30 pm EDT
47.13 USD   +0.43%
Enovis : Celebrates Opening of New Austin Manufacturing Facility to Support Company's MedTech Growth

09/30/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology company, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, on September 27, 2022 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new, 40,000-square-foot ISO 9001-certified center complements an existing 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and will employ an additional 100 team members to support increased demand for the Company's reconstructive hip, knee and shoulder implants.

With more than 150 in attendance, the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony featured an array of speakers, including President of Enovis Surgical Louis Vogt, and Vice-President of Operations, Shayne Myhand. The event included a tour of the new facility and Enovis-branded treats for all.

"For the past 30 years, our Surgical business and employees have thrived in the wonderful city of Austin," said Louis Vogt, President of Enovis Surgical. "Now that our company is poised to become one of the world's leading medical technology innovators, we are thrilled to expand our Austin footprint and support this global growth with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that provides great jobs while helping us accelerate our positive patient impact - the ultimate goal as Enovis."

The opening of the new Enovis facility brings additional employment opportunities with a compelling portfolio of employee benefits to the Austin area, including roles focused on distribution support, metal finishing, CNC machining, and clean room operations. Enovis, a growing player in the medical technology space and named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes in 2021 and 2022, employs more than 5,000 team members across the world dedicated to improving patient outcomes through high-tech innovation. The Company recently launched ARVIS®, the only FDA-cleared augmented reality surgical guidance system designed specifically to improve both total hip and knee replacement surgery.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company's extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Media contact:

Katie Sweet

Enovis Communications

Katie.sweet@enovis.com

Disclaimer

Enovis Corporation published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 18:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 575 M - -
Net income 2022 149 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 539 M 2 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart ENOVIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enovis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENOVIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,93 $
Average target price 67,20 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew L. Trerotola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brady R. Shirley Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Michael Hix Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Non-Executive Chairman
Rajiv Vinnakota Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENOVIS CORPORATION-40.64%2 539
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.66%42 920
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-22.81%31 545
FANUC CORPORATION-15.28%27 342
FORTIVE CORPORATION-22.39%21 055
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-51.19%17 705