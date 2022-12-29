Advanced search
    ENOV   US1940145022

ENOVIS CORPORATION

(ENOV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48 2022-12-29 am EST
53.54 USD   +2.92%
12/15Enovis Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/01Enovis Secures US FDA Approval for Patient Specific Instrumentation System Supporting Total Ankle Replacement Surgeries
MT
12/01Enovis Receives FDA Approval of Patient Specific Instrumentation for STAR® Ankle
GL
Enovis : Welcomes New President of Revenue Cycle Management

12/29/2022 | 10:34am EST
We are pleased to announce that Andy Moreno has been appointed President of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), effective January 3, 2023. In his role, Andy will be responsible for the functions that contribute to the capture, management and collection of customer and patient revenue within our P&R segment.

Andy has more than more than 25 years of revenue cycle and commercial operations leadership experience in healthcare with a focus on growth companies. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Revenue Operations at McKesson where he led revenue cycle and business information operations for their physician office-based infusion program. Previously, Andy had roles of increasing responsibility at Breg, Progenity, DavitaRx and OrthoRx.

Andy studied at Collin College for Business Administration and holds an Executive MBA from Pepperdine University. We look forward to welcoming him to the Enovis team as our growth journey in medtech continues!

Disclaimer

Enovis Corporation published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 570 M - -
Net income 2022 67,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 817 M 2 817 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart ENOVIS CORPORATION
Enovis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENOVIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 52,02 $
Average target price 60,29 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew L. Trerotola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brady R. Shirley Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Michael Hix Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Non-Executive Chairman
Rajiv Vinnakota Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENOVIS CORPORATION-34.21%2 817
STRYKER CORPORATION-8.75%91 451
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.5.58%17 551
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-15.11%11 483
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.9.55%7 282
AXONICS, INC.9.88%3 048