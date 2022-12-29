Enovis : Welcomes New President of Revenue Cycle Management

We are pleased to announce that Andy Moreno has been appointed President of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), effective January 3, 2023. In his role, Andy will be responsible for the functions that contribute to the capture, management and collection of customer and patient revenue within our P&R segment.

Andy has more than more than 25 years of revenue cycle and commercial operations leadership experience in healthcare with a focus on growth companies. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Revenue Operations at McKesson where he led revenue cycle and business information operations for their physician office-based infusion program. Previously, Andy had roles of increasing responsibility at Breg, Progenity, DavitaRx and OrthoRx.

Andy studied at Collin College for Business Administration and holds an Executive MBA from Pepperdine University. We look forward to welcoming him to the Enovis team as our growth journey in medtech continues!