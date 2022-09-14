Enovis : at 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference Presentation

Forward-Looking Statement and Non-GAAP Disclaimer

FORWARD -LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis' plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, including the anticipated benefits of the separation of Enovis' fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses (the "Separation") and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis' current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis' results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the scope and duration of the outbreak, the rise, prevalence and severity of variants of the virus, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, the nature and effectiveness of actions and restrictive measures by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, and their impact on the global and regional economies, financial markets, creditworthiness and financial viability of customers, and overall demand for our products; the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of increasing inflationary pressures; supply chain disruptions; the potential to incur significant liability if the Separation is determined to be a taxable transaction or the remaining portion of our investment in ESAB Corporation is monetized in a taxable manner; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation, the financial and operating performance of the company following the Separation; volatility associated with ESAB Corporation's share price and the related value of our investment in ESAB Corporation; other impacts on Enovis' business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis' reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis' filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This presentation speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes a forward-looking projection of adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("non-GAAP"), which Enovis uses to measure the performance of its business. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income from continuing operations excluding restructuring and other related charges, MDR and related costs, strategic transaction costs, stock-based compensation costs, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles, insurance settlement gain, and inventory step up costs. The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the closest GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from this measure.