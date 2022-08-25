Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enovis Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENOV   US1940145022

ENOVIS CORPORATION

(ENOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-08-25 pm EDT
54.54 USD   +2.44%
04:02pEnovis to Participate in Investor Conferences in September
GL
04:01pEnovis to Participate in Investor Conferences in September
AQ
08/24ENOVIS CORP : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Benefit Plans, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enovis to Participate in Investor Conferences in September

08/25/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Wilmington, DE, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

  • 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7th in Boston, MA: participating in the conference will be Matt Trerotola, CEO, and Ben Berry, CFO of the Company’s business units who will succeed Chris Hix as Enovis Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2023.
  • Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14th in New York, NY: participating in the conference will be Matt Trerotola, CEO and Chris Hix, CFO.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Derek Leckow
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-302-252-9159
investorrelations@enovis.com

***

Source: Enovis Corporation


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 575 M - -
Net income 2022 149 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 881 M 2 881 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ENOVIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enovis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENOVIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 53,24 $
Average target price 99,75 $
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Matthew L. Trerotola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brady R. Shirley Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Michael Hix Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Non-Executive Chairman
Rajiv Vinnakota Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENOVIS CORPORATION-32.66%2 881
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.24%50 388
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.29%36 646
FANUC CORPORATION-5.41%32 227
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.57%23 448
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-38.66%22 259