Enovis to Participate in Investor Conferences in September





Wilmington, DE, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7 th in Boston, MA: participating in the conference will be Matt Trerotola, CEO, and Ben Berry, CFO of the Company’s business units who will succeed Chris Hix as Enovis Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2023.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Derek Leckow

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

+1-302-252-9159

investorrelations@enovis.com

Source: Enovis Corporation