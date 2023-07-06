Wilmington, DE, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek . Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group, a market-data research firm, to identify America’s Greatest Workplaces by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 389,000 company reviews in the United States.

"Enovis is proud to provide a positive work environment where employees can thrive through our culture of continuous improvement and a commitment to improving patient outcomes," said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. "This award recognizes our passionate drive to create better together every day as we develop the next generation of medical technology, and we are honored to be named one of the greatest workplaces in America.”

Already recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity , Enovis places significant importance on building and sustaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment while fostering a collaborative culture that empowers its team of extraordinary talent to reach their full potential.

To join one of America’s Greatest Workplaces, please click here to view current career opportunities at Enovis.

