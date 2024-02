Enovis Corporation is a medical technology company. It is focused on developing clinically differentiated solutions by manufacturing and distributing medical devices with a range of products used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. It operates in two segments: Prevention & Recovery and Reconstructive. The Prevention & Recovery segment develops, manufactures, and distributes rigid bracing products, orthopedic soft goods, vascular systems and compression garments, and hot and cold therapy products and offers recovery sciences products in the clinical rehabilitation and sports medicine markets, such as bone growth stimulators and electrical stimulators used for pain management. The Reconstructive segment develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger implant products and surgical productivity solutions. It also provides Novastep, a minimally invasive surgery (MIS) foot and ankle solutions.