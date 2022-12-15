Advanced search
    ENVX   US2935941078

ENOVIX CORPORATION

(ENVX)
  Report
12/15/2022
10.86 USD   -4.32%
Enovix Announces Date for Special Presentation by Executive Chairman T.J. Rodgers
GL
04:30pEnovix Announces Date for Special Presentation by Executive Chairman T.J. Rodgers
AQ
12/13Enovix Receives Iso 9001 : 2015 Certification, Validating Its Commitment to Quality and Readiness for Expansion
GL
Enovix Announces Date for Special Presentation by Executive Chairman T.J. Rodgers

12/15/2022 | 04:31pm EST
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced that it will hold a special presentation on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET featuring Executive Chairman T.J. Rodgers.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially", “target”, “project” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual periodic reports on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other documents that we have filed, or that we will file, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. We disclaim any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,26 M - -
Net income 2022 -77,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 783 M 1 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 234x
EV / Sales 2023 188x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 81,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,35 $
Average target price 32,14 $
Spread / Average Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harrold Jones Rust President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steffen Pietzke Chief Financial Officer
Thurman John Rodgers Executive Chairman
Ashok Lahiri Chief Technology Officer
Murali Ramasubramanian Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENOVIX CORPORATION-58.39%1 783
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-27.93%141 381
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%90 042
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.98%25 946
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-36.49%7 894
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-18.53%7 877