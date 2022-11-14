Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enovix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENVX   US2935941078

ENOVIX CORPORATION

(ENVX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-11-14 pm EST
14.36 USD   +5.47%
01:41pEnovix CLO, GC and Secretary Stepping Down
AQ
01:38pShareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX
PR
11/10Enovix Names Ajay Marathe Chief Operating Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX

11/14/2022 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENVX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

After the close of trading on November 1, 2022, Enovix announced its 2022 third-quarter financial results, which fell significantly below expectations. Specifically, the Company reported a net loss of $23.2 million, or $.15 per share.  The Company further stated that recorded revenue was $8k, as opposed to analyst estimates of $0.4M, "which consisted of a modest number of batteries shipped to customers for qualification programs and pre-production end-product builds[,]" and that "[t]he majority of batteries shipped during the quarter were samples that did not generate revenue."  

On this news, Enovix's stock price fell $7.46 per share, or 41.47%, to close at $10.53 per share on November 2, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT: 
Robert S. Willoughby 
Pomerantz LLP 
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-enovix-corporation---envx-301676356.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ENOVIX CORPORATION
01:41pEnovix CLO, GC and Secretary Stepping Down
AQ
01:38pShareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovi..
PR
11/10Enovix Names Ajay Marathe Chief Operating Officer
MT
11/10Enovix Names Ajay Marathe COO
GL
11/10Enovix Names Ajay Marathe COO
AQ
11/10Enovix Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ajay Marathe as COO
CI
11/07Sector Update: Tech Stocks Re-Assert Market Leadership Monday Afternoon
MT
11/07Sector Update: Tech
MT
11/07Enovix Names T.J. Rodgers as Executive Chairman
MT
11/07Enovix Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENOVIX CORPORATION
More recommendations