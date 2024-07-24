July 23 (Reuters) - Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, driven by a recovery in demand in the United States.

The Fremont, California-based company's adjusted net operating income came in at $61.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $37.8 million, according to LSEG data.

Shares of the company rose 4.4% in extended trading.

Solar industry analysts have reported that over the past few quarters, inventory levels, which had increased due to manufacturing expansion and low demand, have come down, with most U.S. states, except California, showing signs of recovery.

Last year, Enphase reduced its workforce by 10% and cut manufacturing capacity to manage excess inventory.

Second-quarter revenue in the United States, Enphase's biggest market, came in at $198.7 million, a nearly 32% increase sequentially.

Meanwhile, revenue in Europe remained flat due to a sluggish recovery in demand.

On an adjusted basis, the company said gross margin for the second quarter was 47.1%, up from $46.2%, last year.

Shipments of its microinverters fell by 73% to 1,402,602 in the second-quarter, compared with 5,198,441, during the same reporting period last year.

Enphase forecast third quarter revenue to be between $370.0 million and $410.0 million, compared to analysts' estimates of $403.5 million.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)