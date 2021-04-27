Log in
Enphase Energy : Q1'21Supplemental Data

04/27/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplemental Operating Performance Information

April 27, 2021

All $ figures in millions, except per share; other metrics specified below

Operating Metrics & Revenue Detail

Metric

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Guidance

Q2'21

Shipments

Units, k

2,012

1,088

1,443

2,292

2,453

GAAP

Shipments

MW (DC)

643

355

478

767

830

Revenue

$300 - $320

Total Revenue

$

205.5

$

125.5

$

178.5

$

264.8

$

301.8

Gross Margin

37% - 40%

Safe Harbor Revenue

44.5

-

-

-

-

Operating Expenses

$70 - $73

Revenue by Geography

United States

179.6

100.8

139.9

217.5

247.8

Non-GAAP

International

25.9

24.7

38.6

47.3

54.0

Revenue

$300 - $320

Gross Margin

38% - 41%

Supplementary Income Statement Information

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Operating Expenses

$53 - $56

Gross Profit (GAAP)

$

80.7

$

48.4

$

95.0

$

121.9

$

122.9

Stock-based Compensation

0.6

1.3

1.2

0.5

1.0

Tariff Refunds

-

-

(23.0)

(15.9)

-

Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$

81.3

$

49.7

$

73.2

$

106.5

$

123.9

Gross Margin (GAAP)

39.2%

38.5%

53.2%

46.0%

40.7%

Stock-based Compensation

0.3%

1.1%

0.7%

0.2%

0.4%

Tariff Refunds

0.0%

0.0%

-12.9%

-6.0%

0.0%

Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

39.5%

39.6%

41.0%

40.2%

41.1%

Income from Operations (GAAP)

$

44.7

$

10.9

$

51.8

$

79.1

$

61.4

Stock-based Compensation

7.5

12.3

14.4

8.3

14.8

Tariff Refunds

-

-

(23.0)

(15.9)

-

Acquisition Related Expenses & Amortization

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.9

4.0

Income from Operations (Non-GAAP)

$

52.8

$

23.7

$

43.7

$

72.4

$

80.2

Income from Operations (Non-GAAP) Margin

26%

19%

24%

27%

27%

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (GAAP)

$

11.9

$

6.6

$

(5.5)

$

1.6

$

33.4

Non-GAAP Income Tax Adjustment

(12.5)

(7.1)

5.1

(2.6)

(35.4)

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.6)

$

(0.5)

$

(0.4)

$

(1.0)

$

(2.0)

Net Income (GAAP)

$

68.9

$

(47.3)

$

39.4

$

73.0

$

31.7

Stock-based Compensation

7.5

12.3

14.4

8.2

14.8

Tariff Refunds

-

-

(23.0)

(16.5)

-

Acquisition Related Expenses & Amortization

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.9

4.0

Non-Cash Interest Expense

2.7

5.4

5.4

5.3

7.2

Change in Fair Value of Derivatives

(15.3)

59.7

-

-

-

Loss on Partial Settlement of Notes due 2024 and 2025

-

-

-

3.0

56.4

Non-GAAP Income Tax Adjustment

(12.5)

(7.1)

5.1

(2.6)

(35.4)

Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$

51.9

$

23.5

$

41.8

$

71.3

$

78.7

Weighted Avg Basic Shares Outstanding (GAAP)

000s

123,531

125,603

126,109

126,980

131,303

RSU/PSU/Options

8,609

6,228

6,330

6,200

5,735

2023 Convert

900

900

900

900

900

2024 Convert + Warrants

5,064

6,716

8,481

9,894

5,490

2025 Convert + Warrants

-

-

-

2,016

3,014

Elimination of In-the-Money 2024 and 2025 Convert Shares

(2,936)

(3,677)

(4,468)

(6,463)

(4,696)

Weighted Avg Diluted shares Outstanding (Non-GAAP)

000s

135,168

135,770

137,352

139,527

141,746

Net Income per Share, Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.50

$

(0.38)

$

0.28

$

0.50

$

0.22

Net Income per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$

0.38

$

0.17

$

0.30

$

0.51

$

0.56

Supplementary Balance Sheet Information

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Cash and Cash Equivalents*

$

593.8

$

607.3

$

661.8

$

679.4

$ 1,489.0

Debt (GAAP)

$

395.8

$

355.5

$

360.1

$

330.9

$ 1,002.2

Add: Debt Discount and Issuance Cost

109.7

104.4

99.1

84.2

314.5

Less: Convertible Debt Derivative

(45.1)

-

-

-

-

Debt (Non-GAAP)

$

460.4

$

459.9

$

459.2

$

415.1

$ 1,316.7

Supplementary Cash Flow Information

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Cash flow from Operations (GAAP)

$

39.2

$

25.4

$

67.5

$

84.2

$

75.8

Add: Repayment of Convertible Notes Due 2024 and

2025 Attributable to Debt Discount

-

-

-

3.1

15.6

Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment

(3.4)

(4.4)

(3.9)

(8.9)

(9.9)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

$

35.8

$

21.0

$

63.6

$

78.5

$

81.5

*Quarter ended Q1'20 cash and cash equivalents include restricted cash of $44.7 million

This supplemental information contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's expectations as to projected revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Enphase Energy Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 337 M - -
Net income 2021 215 M - -
Net cash 2021 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 411 M 23 411 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enphase Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 217,25 $
Last Close Price 172,65 $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Branderiz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Fornage Chief Technology Officer
Jeff McNeil Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Ben Kortlang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-1.61%23 411
TONGWEI CO., LTD.-11.03%23 942
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.27%15 047
SUNRUN INC.-18.06%11 586
HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION1.36%8 544
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.-30.02%8 219
