Enphase Energy : Q1'21Supplemental Data
Supplemental Operating Performance Information
April 27, 2021
All $ figures in millions, except per share; other metrics specified below
Operating Metrics & Revenue Detail
Metric
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Guidance
Q2'21
Shipments
Units, k
2,012
1,088
1,443
2,292
2,453
GAAP
Shipments
MW (DC)
643
355
478
767
830
Revenue
$300 - $320
Total Revenue
$
205.5
$
125.5
$
178.5
$
264.8
$
301.8
Gross Margin
37% - 40%
Safe Harbor Revenue
44.5
-
-
-
-
Operating Expenses
$70 - $73
Revenue by Geography
United States
179.6
100.8
139.9
217.5
247.8
Non-GAAP
International
25.9
24.7
38.6
47.3
54.0
Revenue
$300 - $320
Gross Margin
38% - 41%
Supplementary Income Statement Information
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Operating Expenses
$53 - $56
Gross Profit (GAAP)
$
80.7
$
48.4
$
95.0
$
121.9
$
122.9
Stock-based Compensation
0.6
1.3
1.2
0.5
1.0
Tariff Refunds
-
-
(23.0)
(15.9)
-
Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)
$
81.3
$
49.7
$
73.2
$
106.5
$
123.9
Gross Margin (GAAP)
39.2%
38.5%
53.2%
46.0%
40.7%
Stock-based Compensation
0.3%
1.1%
0.7%
0.2%
0.4%
Tariff Refunds
0.0%
0.0%
-12.9%
-6.0%
0.0%
Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
39.5%
39.6%
41.0%
40.2%
41.1%
Income from Operations (GAAP)
$
44.7
$
10.9
$
51.8
$
79.1
$
61.4
Stock-based Compensation
7.5
12.3
14.4
8.3
14.8
Tariff Refunds
-
-
(23.0)
(15.9)
-
Acquisition Related Expenses & Amortization
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.9
4.0
Income from Operations (Non-GAAP)
$
52.8
$
23.7
$
43.7
$
72.4
$
80.2
Income from Operations (Non-GAAP) Margin
26%
19%
24%
27%
27%
Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (GAAP)
$
11.9
$
6.6
$
(5.5)
$
1.6
$
33.4
Non-GAAP Income Tax Adjustment
(12.5)
(7.1)
5.1
(2.6)
(35.4)
Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (Non-GAAP)
$
(0.6)
$
(0.5)
$
(0.4)
$
(1.0)
$
(2.0)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
68.9
$
(47.3)
$
39.4
$
73.0
$
31.7
Stock-based Compensation
7.5
12.3
14.4
8.2
14.8
Tariff Refunds
-
-
(23.0)
(16.5)
-
Acquisition Related Expenses & Amortization
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.9
4.0
Non-Cash Interest Expense
2.7
5.4
5.4
5.3
7.2
Change in Fair Value of Derivatives
(15.3)
59.7
-
-
-
Loss on Partial Settlement of Notes due 2024 and 2025
-
-
-
3.0
56.4
Non-GAAP Income Tax Adjustment
(12.5)
(7.1)
5.1
(2.6)
(35.4)
Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$
51.9
$
23.5
$
41.8
$
71.3
$
78.7
Weighted Avg Basic Shares Outstanding (GAAP)
000s
123,531
125,603
126,109
126,980
131,303
RSU/PSU/Options
8,609
6,228
6,330
6,200
5,735
2023 Convert
900
900
900
900
900
2024 Convert + Warrants
5,064
6,716
8,481
9,894
5,490
2025 Convert + Warrants
-
-
-
2,016
3,014
Elimination of In-the-Money 2024 and 2025 Convert Shares
(2,936)
(3,677)
(4,468)
(6,463)
(4,696)
Weighted Avg Diluted shares Outstanding (Non-GAAP)
000s
135,168
135,770
137,352
139,527
141,746
Net Income per Share, Diluted (GAAP)
$
0.50
$
(0.38)
$
0.28
$
0.50
$
0.22
Net Income per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$
0.38
$
0.17
$
0.30
$
0.51
$
0.56
Supplementary Balance Sheet Information
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Cash and Cash Equivalents*
$
593.8
$
607.3
$
661.8
$
679.4
$ 1,489.0
Debt (GAAP)
$
395.8
$
355.5
$
360.1
$
330.9
$ 1,002.2
Add: Debt Discount and Issuance Cost
109.7
104.4
99.1
84.2
314.5
Less: Convertible Debt Derivative
(45.1)
-
-
-
-
Debt (Non-GAAP)
$
460.4
$
459.9
$
459.2
$
415.1
$ 1,316.7
Supplementary Cash Flow Information
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Cash flow from Operations (GAAP)
$
39.2
$
25.4
$
67.5
$
84.2
$
75.8
Add: Repayment of Convertible Notes Due 2024 and
2025 Attributable to Debt Discount
-
-
-
3.1
15.6
Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment
(3.4)
(4.4)
(3.9)
(8.9)
(9.9)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$
35.8
$
21.0
$
63.6
$
78.5
$
81.5
*Quarter ended Q1'20 cash and cash equivalents include restricted cash of $44.7 million
This supplemental information contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's expectations as to projected revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.
Disclaimer
Enphase Energy Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:46:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Sales 2021
1 337 M
-
-
Net income 2021
215 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
426 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
117x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
23 411 M
23 411 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
17,2x
EV / Sales 2022
13,0x
Nbr of Employees
850
Free-Float
85,0%
Chart ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
217,25 $
Last Close Price
172,65 $
Spread / Highest target
52,9%
Spread / Average Target
25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-3,27%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.