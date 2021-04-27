Enphase Energy : Q1'21Supplemental Data

Supplemental Operating Performance Information

April 27, 2021

All $ figures in millions, except per share; other metrics specified below Operating Metrics & Revenue Detail Metric Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Guidance Q2'21 Shipments Units, k 2,012 1,088 1,443 2,292 2,453 GAAP Shipments MW (DC) 643 355 478 767 830 Revenue $300 - $320 Total Revenue $ 205.5 $ 125.5 $ 178.5 $ 264.8 $ 301.8 Gross Margin 37% - 40% Safe Harbor Revenue 44.5 - - - - Operating Expenses $70 - $73 Revenue by Geography United States 179.6 100.8 139.9 217.5 247.8 Non-GAAP International 25.9 24.7 38.6 47.3 54.0 Revenue $300 - $320 Gross Margin 38% - 41% Supplementary Income Statement Information Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Operating Expenses $53 - $56 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 80.7 $ 48.4 $ 95.0 $ 121.9 $ 122.9 Stock-based Compensation 0.6 1.3 1.2 0.5 1.0 Tariff Refunds - - (23.0) (15.9) - Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 81.3 $ 49.7 $ 73.2 $ 106.5 $ 123.9 Gross Margin (GAAP) 39.2% 38.5% 53.2% 46.0% 40.7% Stock-based Compensation 0.3% 1.1% 0.7% 0.2% 0.4% Tariff Refunds 0.0% 0.0% -12.9% -6.0% 0.0% Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 39.5% 39.6% 41.0% 40.2% 41.1% Income from Operations (GAAP) $ 44.7 $ 10.9 $ 51.8 $ 79.1 $ 61.4 Stock-based Compensation 7.5 12.3 14.4 8.3 14.8 Tariff Refunds - - (23.0) (15.9) - Acquisition Related Expenses & Amortization 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.9 4.0 Income from Operations (Non-GAAP) $ 52.8 $ 23.7 $ 43.7 $ 72.4 $ 80.2 Income from Operations (Non-GAAP) Margin 26% 19% 24% 27% 27% Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (GAAP) $ 11.9 $ 6.6 $ (5.5) $ 1.6 $ 33.4 Non-GAAP Income Tax Adjustment (12.5) (7.1) 5.1 (2.6) (35.4) Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (Non-GAAP) $ (0.6) $ (0.5) $ (0.4) $ (1.0) $ (2.0) Net Income (GAAP) $ 68.9 $ (47.3) $ 39.4 $ 73.0 $ 31.7 Stock-based Compensation 7.5 12.3 14.4 8.2 14.8 Tariff Refunds - - (23.0) (16.5) - Acquisition Related Expenses & Amortization 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.9 4.0 Non-Cash Interest Expense 2.7 5.4 5.4 5.3 7.2 Change in Fair Value of Derivatives (15.3) 59.7 - - - Loss on Partial Settlement of Notes due 2024 and 2025 - - - 3.0 56.4 Non-GAAP Income Tax Adjustment (12.5) (7.1) 5.1 (2.6) (35.4) Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 51.9 $ 23.5 $ 41.8 $ 71.3 $ 78.7 Weighted Avg Basic Shares Outstanding (GAAP) 000s 123,531 125,603 126,109 126,980 131,303 RSU/PSU/Options 8,609 6,228 6,330 6,200 5,735 2023 Convert 900 900 900 900 900 2024 Convert + Warrants 5,064 6,716 8,481 9,894 5,490 2025 Convert + Warrants - - - 2,016 3,014 Elimination of In-the-Money 2024 and 2025 Convert Shares (2,936) (3,677) (4,468) (6,463) (4,696) Weighted Avg Diluted shares Outstanding (Non-GAAP) 000s 135,168 135,770 137,352 139,527 141,746 Net Income per Share, Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.50 $ (0.38) $ 0.28 $ 0.50 $ 0.22 Net Income per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.38 $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.56 Supplementary Balance Sheet Information Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Cash and Cash Equivalents* $ 593.8 $ 607.3 $ 661.8 $ 679.4 $ 1,489.0 Debt (GAAP) $ 395.8 $ 355.5 $ 360.1 $ 330.9 $ 1,002.2 Add: Debt Discount and Issuance Cost 109.7 104.4 99.1 84.2 314.5 Less: Convertible Debt Derivative (45.1) - - - - Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 460.4 $ 459.9 $ 459.2 $ 415.1 $ 1,316.7 Supplementary Cash Flow Information Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Cash flow from Operations (GAAP) $ 39.2 $ 25.4 $ 67.5 $ 84.2 $ 75.8 Add: Repayment of Convertible Notes Due 2024 and 2025 Attributable to Debt Discount - - - 3.1 15.6 Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment (3.4) (4.4) (3.9) (8.9) (9.9) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 35.8 $ 21.0 $ 63.6 $ 78.5 $ 81.5

*Quarter ended Q1'20 cash and cash equivalents include restricted cash of $44.7 million

This supplemental information contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's expectations as to projected revenue, gross margin, and operating expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.