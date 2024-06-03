Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) securities between February 7, 2023 and April 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Enphase investors have until July 29, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On April 25, 2023, Enphase released its first quarter 2023 earnings, revealing that revenue in the United States had decreased by approximately 9%, citing macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, the Company lowered its second quarter 2023 outlook.

On this news, Enphase’s stock price fell $56.77, or 25.7%, to close at $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California; (2) Enphase had been experiencing a slowdown in battery deployment and adoption; (3) Enphase had been experiencing a longer transition period with NEM 3.0 and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

