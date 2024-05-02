The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2024, Enphase disclosed that its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer would be stepping down from his position due to “personal reasons.” On this news, Enphase’s stock price fell $8.51, or 7%, to close at $112.27 per share on April 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 23, 2024, Enphase released its first quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a 34% decrease in revenue due to “seasonality and a further softening in U.S. demand” while the Company “continued to reduce shipments to manage channel inventory.” On this news, Enphase’s stock price fell $6.31, or 5.6%, to close at $107.17 per share on April 24, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

