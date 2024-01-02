Enphys Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It has not selected any specific business combination target and has not engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. The Company intend to focus its search for a target business, which operates in Ibero-America and whose business strategy is aligned with energy transition and sustainability themes, in particular renewable energy. The Company neither engages in any business operations nor generates any revenues.

Sector Investment Holding Companies