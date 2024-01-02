i(x) Net Zero PLC - St Helier, Jersey-based investor focused on energy transition - Investee Enphys Acquisition Corp extends deadline to complete an unspecified acquisition to June 8 from February. Says this is subject to approval by Enphys shareholders. A further announcement will be made "in due course".
Current stock price: 23.10 pence, down 3.8%
12-month change: up 40%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.