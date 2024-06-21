June 21, 2024 Company name: Enplas Corporation Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President Code No.: 6961, TSE Prime Inquiries: Shoji Miyasaka, Managing Executive Officer Tel: 03-6268-0259 Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration Enplas Corporation ("Enplas", Head Office: Saitama, President: Daisuke Yokota) hereby announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 21, 2024, it resolved to dispose of treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration (hereinafter referred to as "Disposal of Treasury Stock" or "Disposal"). 1. Overview of Disposal of Treasury Stock （1）Disposal date July 12, 2024 （2）Class and number of 6,700 shares of common stock of the Company shares to be disposed of （3）Disposal price 7,910 yen per share （4）Total value of share 52,997,000 yen disposal （5）Grantees of shares Directors of the Board of the Company *1: 4 Directors, 3,000 shares and number thereof; Executive Officers of the Company: 3 Executive Officers, 1,800 shares number of shares to be Other Executive Officers and Employees of the Company: 5 Employees, 1,300 shares allotted Directors of Subsidiaries of the Company: 2 Directors, 600 shares *1 Excluding Directors who are Audit Committee Directors and Outside Directors （6）Other The Company has submitted a Securities Registration Statement based on the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act for the Disposal of Treasury Stock. 2. Purpose and Reasons for Disposal At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 30, 2021, the Company resolved to introduce a restricted stock remuneration system (hereinafter referred to as "the System") to the Directors of the Company, excluding Audit Committee Directors and Outside Directors (hereinafter referred to as "Applicable Directors") in order to provide an incentive to continuously improve the Company's corporate value and to promote further shared value with shareholders. At the 60th Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2021, the Company has acquired approval on providing monetary remuneration claims to the Applicable Directors by granting restricted stock based on the System within 30 million yen per year, outside the flamework of the existing monetary remuneration. The Company also has acquired approval that the Company and its directors shall conclude the share allotment agreement with restriction on transfer (hereinafter referred to as "the Allotment Agreement") including the

following contents in issuing or disposing of the Company's common shares. The outline of the System is as follows. Outline of the System The Applicable Directors shall pay out of all the monetary remuneration claims provided by the Company according to the System, and shall, in return, receive the Company's common shares that will be issued or disposed of by the Company. The total number of common shares to be issued or disposed of by the Company in the System (hereinafter referred to as "the Shares") shall be 7,500 or less per year. The amount to be paid-in per share shall be decided at the Board of Directors to the extent that the amount is not particularly favorable to the Applicable Directors who will receive the Company's common shares, based on the closing price of the Company's common share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the business day immediately preceding the date of the resolution of the Board of Directors (or, if no transaction is made on the same day, the closing price of the immediately preceding business day). In addition, the issuance or disposal of the Shares shall be subject to the conclusion of the Allotment Agreement including the following items between the Company and each Applicable Director who is scheduled to receive the allotment of the Shares: The transfer of the Shares to a third party, the establishment of a security interest in the Shares, or any other disposition of the Shares is prohibited for a certain period of time, and The Company shall acquire the Shares without consideration in the case where certain events occur, etc. In addition, the Company resolved to grant the restricted stock for Executive Officers, Other Employees, and some Directors of the Subsidiaries of the Company by the meeting the Board of Directors held today, as follows. The Company resolved, as the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, to grant monetary remuneration receivables in a total amount of 52,997,000 yen (The amount of monetary remuneration receivables invested in one offered share: 7,910 yen) and consequently dispose of 6,700 common shares (hereinafter referred to as "the Allotted Shares") to 4 Directors, 3 Executive Officers, 5 other Executive Officers and employees, and 2 Directors of subsidiaries of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "the Eligible Person"), in consideration of the purpose of the System, the Company's business performance, the extent of each Eligible Person's job responsibility and various other factors. Outline of Allotment Agreement for Restricted Stock The Company conclude the Allotment Agreement with Eligible Person individually. The outline is as follows. Transfer Restriction Period

The Eligible Person may not transfer, create securities interest over otherwise dispose of the Allotted Shares during the period from July 12, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as "Date of Payment") to the date on which the Eligible Person loses any position as an officer or employee of the Company or its subsidiaries.

Conditions for Lifting Transfer Restriction

(A) With respect to 6 Directors of the Company and its subsidiaries among the Eligible Persons, the restriction on the transfer of the Allotted Shares shall be lifted at the expiration of the transfer restriction period, provided that the Eligible Person continuously holds any position as an officer or employee of the Company or its subsidiaries from the Date of Payment until the beginning of July 1, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as "the Period of Services Rendered(i)". And also, of the Period of Services Rendered(i), the period from the Date of Payment until the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is referred to as the period appointed to a post). With respect to 3 Executive Officers of the Company among the Eligible Persons, the restriction on the transfer of the Allotted Shares shall be lifted at the expiration of the transfer restriction period, provided that the Eligible Person continuously holds any position as an officer or employee of the Company or its subsidiaries from June 21, 2024 until the beginning of July 1, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as "the Period of Services Rendered(ii)". And also, of the Period of Services Rendered(ii), the period from June 21, 2024 until the conclusion of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is referred to as the period appointed to a post). (C) With respect to 2 other Executive Officers of the Company among the Eligible Persons, the restriction on the transfer of the Allotted Shares shall be lifted at the expiration of the transfer restriction period, provided that the Eligible Person continuously holds any position as an officer or employee of the Company or its subsidiaries from July 1, 2024 until the beginning of July 1, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as "the Period of Services Rendered(iii)". And also, of the Period of Services Rendered(iii), the period from July 1, 2024 until June 30, 2025 is referred to as the period appointed to a post). (D) With respect to 3 Employees of the Company among the Eligible Persons, the restriction on the transfer of the Allotted Shares shall be lifted at the expiration of the transfer restriction period, provided that the Eligible Person continuously holds any position as an officer or employee of the Company or its subsidiaries from April 1, 2024 until the beginning of July 1, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as "the Period of Services Rendered(iv)". The Periods of Services Rendered(i) through (iv) are hereinafter collectively referred to as "the Period of Services Rendered". And also, of the Period of Services Rendered(iv), the period from April 1, 2024 until March 31, 2025 is referred to as the period appointed to a post). However, if the Eligible Person resigns all positions as an officer or employee of the Company or its subsidiaries during the Period of Services Rendered for death or reasons that the Board of Directors deems to be legitimate, the transfer restrictions on the Allotted Shares shall be lifted as of the time immediately after the resignation. The Allotted Shares are calculated as follows: the number of months from July 2024 (If the Eligible Person is an employee (excluding an Executive Officer), from April) to the month including the day on which the Eligible Person resigns from the position as an officer or employee of the Company or its subsidiaries, divided by 12 (provided that the number will be counted as 1 if the calculation result exceeds 1), multiplied by the number of the Allotted Shares held by the Eligible Person at that time (provided that a fraction of less than 1 share will be rounded down). Acquisition by the Company without Compensation

The Company shall, by rights, acquire the Allotted Shares without compensation for which transfer restriction has not been lifted at the time of expiration of the transfer restriction period and