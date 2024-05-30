Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
May 30, 2024 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared a dividend distribution from the March 31, 2024 Surplus.
１.Details of dividend
Amount of year-end
Most recent
Dividend paid
dividend for FY 2023
dividend forecast
for FY 2022
(ended March 31, 2024)
(Disclosed April 30, 2024)
(ended March 31, 2023)
Record date
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Dividend per share
30.00 yen
30.00 yen
30.00 yen
Total amount of
264 million yen
－
264 million yen
dividends
Effective date
May 31, 2024
－
June 2, 2023
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
2. Reason for the dividend amount
We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.
(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year
Dividend per share (yen）
Record date
End of interim period
End of fiscal period
Total
Dividends for FY 2023
30.00
30.00
60.00
(ended March 31, 2024)
Dividends for FY 2022
30.00
30.00
60.00
(ended March 31, 2023)
Notice:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.
ENPLAS CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the manufacture, processing and sale of various products made of engineering plastics and composite materials. The Company operates in three business segments. The Engineering Plastic segment manufactures and sells mechanical products used for high-precision gear-based office automation (OA) and telecommunications devices, among others. The Semiconductor Equipment segment offers integrated circuit (IC) sockets and others. The Optical segment offers optical communication devices and light-emitting diode (LED). The others business engages in the research and development related to the Company's businesses.