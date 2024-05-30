May 30, 2024

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE Prime

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

May 30, 2024 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared a dividend distribution from the March 31, 2024 Surplus.

１.Details of dividend

Amount of year-end Most recent Dividend paid dividend for FY 2023 dividend forecast for FY 2022 (ended March 31, 2024) (Disclosed April 30, 2024) (ended March 31, 2023) Record date March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Dividend per share 30.00 yen 30.00 yen 30.00 yen Total amount of 264 million yen － 264 million yen dividends Effective date May 31, 2024 － June 2, 2023 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen） Record date End of interim period End of fiscal period Total Dividends for FY 2023 30.00 30.00 60.00 (ended March 31, 2024) Dividends for FY 2022 30.00 30.00 60.00 (ended March 31, 2023)

Notice: