May 30, 2024

Company name: Enplas Corporation

Representative: Daisuke Yokota, President

Code No.: 6961, TSE Prime

Inquiries: Shigeya Fujita, Executive Officer

Tel: 03-6268-0259

Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

May 30, 2024 - The Board of Directors of Enplas Corporation ("Enplas") today declared a dividend distribution from the March 31, 2024 Surplus.

.Details of dividend

Amount of year-end

Most recent

Dividend paid

dividend for FY 2023

dividend forecast

for FY 2022

(ended March 31, 2024)

(Disclosed April 30, 2024)

(ended March 31, 2023)

Record date

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Dividend per share

30.00 yen

30.00 yen

30.00 yen

Total amount of

264 million yen

264 million yen

dividends

Effective date

May 31, 2024

June 2, 2023

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend amount

We have maintained a solid financial structure through sound and steady management. It is our fundamental policy to distribute the fruits of our management activities to our shareholders in a clear manner. We set the dividends based on the future earnings forecasts with stable redistribution in mind.

(Reference) Details of dividends during the fiscal year

Dividend per share (yen

Record date

End of interim period

End of fiscal period

Total

Dividends for FY 2023

30.00

30.00

60.00

(ended March 31, 2024)

Dividends for FY 2022

30.00

30.00

60.00

(ended March 31, 2023)

Notice:

  1. This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Enplas's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs in light of the information currently possessed by it and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Enplas's actual results, financial position or cash flows to be materially different from any future results, financial position or cash flows expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, those contained in Enplas's latest Annual Securities Report and Quarterly Securities Report, and Enplas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
  2. The official version of this announcement was published in Japanese. An unofficial English translation is provided for the convenience of overseas investors. For any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese version shall prevail.

